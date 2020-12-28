PANAM, Mexican brand of sports shoes, opens its first U.S. store at Plaza Bonita

Their sneakers have a very distinctive design that makes them unisex shoes for all ages. They can be worn casually or in sports fashion. And this month, the Mexican brand PANAM, founded in 1962, took a big step by opening its first store in the United States at the Plaza Bonita shopping center in National City.

PANAM, a Spanish acronym for Authentic National Mexican Product, is a company based in Mexico City that has more than 150 stores in the Mexican territory.

The brand, which produces about 3.2 million tennis shoes annually, already exported its products to the United States and other countries, such as Spain, Italy, France, Colombia, Argentina, Guatemala and Belize. Now, launching a store outside of Mexico and opening during a pandemic is an achievement for the company.

“PANAM is a beloved brand in Mexico, and we are very excited about their opening just in time for the holidays in a location near to the Mexican border,” said Franchesca Forrer, marketing director for Westfield Plaza Bonita.

Forrer said that the store, which sells shoes, accessories and fashion, had a soft-opening on Dec. 14. The store and the mall are following social and hygiene procedures per current state and local guidelines, she said.

In a written statement, representatives of PANAM US said that most of their shoes are hand-made, with Mexican materials, including their classic model 084. The company said that they offer a guarantee of quality. Prices for shoes run from $40 to $60.

According to Mexican media, besides their new store in National City, the brand expects to launch stores in New York and Miami. The company’s expansion plans have been hampered by the global health emergency. Originally the company planned to open a store in San Diego last spring.

U-T en Español reporter Alexandra Mendoza contributed to this article.