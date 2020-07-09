Hat’s on! Celebrate Opening Day from home

Opening Day at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on July 19, 2017. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

It’s not your typical Del Mar Thoroughbred Club Opening Day celebration, but there’s still a chance for you to tip your hat to the traditional racing season by participating in the Opening Day Hats Contest from the comfort of your own home.

On Friday, July 10, from 10 a.m. to 8 p.m., racing fans are invited to post a photo of themselves to Instagram or Twitter sporting their finest Opening Day duds (including over-the-top head-toppers) using the hashtag #DelMarHatsContest and the tag @DelMarRacing for a chance to win prizes.

The Grand Prize winner will receive two VIP tickets to the 2021 Breeders’ Cup World Championships at the Del Mar Racetrack and a $500 gift certificate to Christine A. Moore Millinery. Second prize is a $500 gift basket from Studio Savvy Salon in Rancho Santa Fe and a $250 gift certificate to Christine A. Moore Millinery, third prize is a $250 gift certificate to Christine A. Moore Millinery and fourth prize is a $200 gift certificate to Studio Savvy Salon.

Christine A. Moore Millinery is based in New York City and is one of the top hat-makers in the country, especially renowned for her race day hat fashions.

Winners will be announced on Saturday, July 11. Participants must be 18+. For more information, including full rules and regulations, visit the Hats Contest page on the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club’s website.

And if you’re looking for inspiration, here’s a look back at some of our favorite Opening Day looks:

Opening Day of the summer horse racing meet at the Del Mar Racetrack meant the hats were out in force too. (Howard Lipin/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Opening Day at Del Mar has always been an event that requires a bit of primping and prepping.

Here’s a look from 2017. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

A black and white look from 2017. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)

Opening Day at the Del Mar Thoroughbred Club on July 19, 2017. (K.C. Alfred / San Diego Union-Tribune)