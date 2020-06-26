Silicon Valley’s shoe company, Allbirds, opens new store in Westfield UTC mall

Silicon Valley’s shoe darling Allbirds, the company best known for its knit wool shoes sported by tech executives and celebrities, has opened its first store in San Diego.

The shoe company, born out of San Francisco, opened its doors to a spot in Westfield UTC shopping mall Thursday.

The San Diego store, located at 4301 La Jolla Village Drive, is one of only 20 Allbirds locations worldwide.

Allbirds began as a technology-first company that sold its footwear online, building its brand as the preferred shoe of technology executives, venture capitalists, and entrepreneurial-types. In 2017, The New York Times reported that Google co-founder Larry Page wore Allbirds, as did Twitter chief Dick Costolo.

The original Allbirds shoe was a sporty-looking knit wool loafer, pairing nicely with the athleisure-meets-business style of both San Francisco and Wall Street (e.g. Patagonia vests zipped over more traditional business casual wear). Later on, the company expanded into cooler, summer-friendly materials by making new lines out of the fibers of eucalyptus trees.

Allbirds is the latest e-commerce-first retailer to join Westfield UTC’s tenants, which include other online-born brands such as Casper, Peloton and Amazon Books.

The store is open from 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. every day.