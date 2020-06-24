San Diego Zoo x Knockaround collaboration makes shady debut

If you’re planning to visit the recently reopened San Diego Zoo anytime soon, you might want to consider picking up a pair of special-release shades from Knockaround Sunglasses, a locally-based sunglasses company.

Knockaround and the San Diego Zoo have partnered to create a series of new animal print glasses, inspired by some of the zoo’s favorite animals: giraffes, cheetahs and rhinos.

The collaboration kicks off with the Reticulated Giraffe Premium shades, which have a trendy giraffe print and sky blue lenses. They were just released this week on Knockaround’s website, and will also be available in limited quantities at the San Diego Zoo.

The glasses retail for $30, with $5 from each purchase going to support the San Diego Zoo Global Wildlife Conservancy and its worldwide conservation initiatives.

Future collaborations are also in the works. In upcoming months you can expect Cheetah Fast Lanes (August) and Southern White Rhino Fort Knocks (September).

In a press release the company’s Tony Martinez said, “The San Diego Zoo has always been an icon of our city. As lifelong fans of the Zoo, and all the work they do in international conservancy, we’re beyond thrilled to bring these one-of-a-kind sunglasses to life as part of a collaboration we hope will continue for years to come.”

