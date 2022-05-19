San Diego’s top weekend events: May 19-22: ‘Mother of the Maid’ at Moxie, Escondido Street Festival and more

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, May 19 to Sunday, May 22.

Thursday, May 19

“Mother of the Maid”

Moxie Theatre presents the final weekend of Jane Anderson’s play about the mother-daughter relationship between French saint Joan of Arc and her mother, Isabelle of Arc. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. 8 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd., Suite N, San Diego. $35-$37, with $15 rush tickets for unsold seats one hour before showtime. (858) 598-7620. moxietheatre.com

“Mud Row”

Cygnet Theatre presents the Southern California premiere of Dominique Morisseau’s play about two generations of sisters navigating class, race, love and family on Mud Row, an area in West Chester, Penn. Opened Wednesday and runs through June 19. Showtimes, 7:30 p.m. Wednesdays and Thursdays. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. 4040 Twiggs St., Old Town San Diego. $30 and up. (619) 337-1525. cygnettheatre.com

Ninth Annual Groff Exhibition

A juried exhibition of the finest high school art in San Diego County through the California Art Education Association is being held both online and in person at the City Gallery at San Diego City College. Student works from a number of high schools are featured, including Bonita Vista, Bishop’s, Poway, Westview, Canyon Crest, Pacific Ridge, Ramona, La Jolla Country Day School and more. Through Sunday, with a closing awards reception to close the exhibit. City Gallery, San Diego City College, 1313 Park Blvd., San Diego. groff2022.artcall.org/pages/web-gallery

“Visual Dialogs” exhibition

The San Diego Watercolor Society is presenting an exhibit of water-based media juried by award-winning artist Ken Goldman. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays-Saturdays. Noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Through May 29. San Diego Watercolor Society gallery, 2825 Dewey Road, Building 202, Suite 105, Liberty Station, San Diego. sdws.org

Friday, May 20

The San Diego vocal ensemble SACRA/PROFANA (SACRA/PROFANA)

“Seconds”

The San Diego choral ensemble SACRA/PROFANA will present “Seconds,” a program of world premiere compositions by composers Carol Barnett and Joshua Shank that have only been performed once before. 7 p.m. Friday. Christ Lutheran Church, 4761 Cass St., San Diego. $10-$35. (619) 432-2920. sacraprofana.org

“Ain’t Misbehavin’: The Fats Waller Musical Show”

Coronado Playhouse presents this musical celebration of the famed American jazz pianist and composer by Richard Maltby Jr. and Murray Horwitz. Opens Friday and runs through June 18. 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. 1835 Strand Way, Coronado. $34-$30 (619) 435-4856. coronadoplayhouse.org

Saturday, May 21

Participants run in GiGi’s Playhouse San Diego’s San Diego Donut Run 2019. (Courtesy photo)

San Diego Donut Run

Run for a great cause — and a donut! Now in its fifth year, San Diego Donut Run raises funds for Gigi’s Playhouse, a San Diego-based Down Syndrome achievement center. The event offers a 5K Run, 1-Mile Inspirational Walk, and a Kids Dash for Down Syndrome. All participants receive a donut, as well as a shirt and medal. Plus, a one-hour celebration will be held at the Finish Line with awards and activities. 8 a.m. to noon Saturday. Crown Point Shores, 700 Corona Oriente Road, Mission Bay. See website for registration details; gigisplayhouse.org/sandiego/san-diego-donut-run

World Bee Day at Japanese Friendship Garden

Save the bees! In honor of World Bee Day, this family-friendly event will feature exhibits, interactive demonstrations, and more fun and educational activities. Scheduled programs include a bee sound simulator, a San Diego Seed Swap, and a ChIMES music class for kids, which includes songs about bees. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Upper garden area of Japanese Friendship Garden, 2215 Pan American Road East, Balboa Park. Event free with admission. ($12 adults; $10 students, seniors and military; children age 6 and under free.) niwa.org/world-bee-day

20th Annual May Ride & Family Street Festival

Get your motor running at the annual May Ride, which benefits Armed Services YMCA. All bikes and cars are welcome at this community event, which also features 80 vendors, including food; meet and greets with actor Ed Adams and arm wrestler Allen Fisher; and live entertainment from Sully Band, Sweet Soul Sister and The Wick Hauser Band. 8 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. Biggs Harley-Davidson, 1040 Los Vallecitos Blvd., #113, San Marcos. Registration is $29 for one rider or $30 for one rider and passenger; military discounts available. Donations requested for attendees not participating in the ride; mayride.com

Sal Vulcano

Comedian Sal Vulcano brings the laughs to East County for one night only. The standup act, who is part of the comedy group The Tenderloins, is best known for his work on “Impractical Jokers.” 7 p.m. Saturday. The Magnolia, 210 East Main St., El Cajon. Tickets start at $40; magnoliasandiego.com

“Songs of Ascent”

San Diego Master Chorale presents the premiere of Shawn Kirchner’s choral setting of Psalms 120 and 134 for voice, strings and harp. 7 p.m. Saturday. First Presbyterian Church San Diego, 320 Date St., San Diego. $30. (858) 581-2203. sdmasterchorale.org

La Jolla Symphony & Chorus

Next up will be a chorus-only performance of political and vocal art composer Melissa Dunphy’s “What do you think I fought for at Omaha Beach?” based on the public testimony of World War II veteran Phillip Spooner’s testimony at a marriage equality hearing in 2009. Also featured will be Randall Thompson’s “Peaceable Kingdom,” Evelyn Simpson Curenton’s setting of Psalm 91, Eric Nelson’s “What does the Lord Require?” and Mike Sammes’ setting of Laurence Binyon’s poem “For the Fallen.” 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Good Samaritan Episcopal Church, 4321 Eastgate Mall, San Diego. $15-$20. ljsc.org

“Best of Gershwin & Gershwin”

Bodhi Tree Concerts presents a vocal concert program of works by brothers George and Ira Gershwin, featuring singers Sacha Boutros, Walter DuMelle, Ben Read, Mary Taylor and Enrique Toral. 7 p.m. Saturday. La Jolla Community Center, 6811 La Jolla Blvd., La Jolla. $20-$30. (619) 546-7660. bodhitreeconcerts.org

Sunday, May 22

Escondido Street Festival

The Escondido Street Festival returns Sunday on Historic Grand Avenue between Escondido Boulevard and Juniper Street in Downtown Escondido. Highlights of the family festival, which has been running for nearly 30 years, include live music and hundreds of craft and retail vendors selling unique hand-crafted gifts and imports, along with international cuisine. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Free admission. downtownescondido.com

Animae chef Tara Monsod’s tuna crudo dish will be served at the MAKE Projects charity dinner on May 22 at Animae. (Tara Monsod)

MAKE Projects at Animae

Five San Diego County women chefs will team up on Sunday evening at Animae restaurant for a charity dinner that will benefit MAKE Projects, a local employment enterprise for refugee and immigrant women and youth. Each chef will create her own dish for the five-course menu. Host chef Tara Monsod of Animae will prepare a tuna crudo dish; chef Carmine Lopez of Wolf in the Woods will make a smoked pork belly dish; Claudette Zepeda of Vaga will serve a chile-braised beef shank dish; Marissa Williams of Herb & Sea will make a local rockfish dish with cherry tomato vinaigrette; and Laura Warren of Puffer Malarkey Collective will prepare a strawberry rhubarb tart. 7 to 9:30 p.m. Sunday. Animae, 969 Pacific Highway, San Diego. $220 per person. Reserve at animaesd.com.