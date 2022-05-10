Hot Rods & Cool Treats carnival, car show slated

The city of Carlsbad is putting on a Hot Rods & Cool Treats carnival and classic car show from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 14 at Pine Avenue Community Park, 3333 Harding St.

Highlights include vintage carnival games for all ages, such as can-knock-down, ring toss and frog hopper. Build your own sundae at the ice cream bar. Vote on your favorite classic car. There will be live performances covering the oldies, face-painting, crafts and a fun zone.

The senior center will be open for program demonstrations.

Admission is free, and carnival game tickets and food will be sold, including hot dogs and root beer floats.

Car entries will be limited to automobiles from 1980 or older. Awards will be given in seven categories ranging from best of show, best interior and best paint to best wooden car/wagon and most original.

There is a maximum of 30 cars for this event. Entries will be taken in the order received. Entries must be received by May 12. No registration is required to attend.

For more information, visit carlsbadca.gov, email rachael.shay@carlsbadca.gov or call (442) 339-2519.