Iliza Schlesinger brings laughs to Civic Theatre

Comedian Iliza Schlesinger is on the road with her “Back In Action” tour and will perform an all-ages, rescheduled show in San Diego this weekend.

Schlesinger has five comedy specials to her name — including “Elder Millennial” and “Unveiled” — as well as the rom-com movie “Good On Paper” (which she wrote and starred in), a self-titled sketch comedy series, and a late-night talk show (“Truth & Iliza”). In 2008, she became was the first woman, and youngest comedian, to win “Last Comic Standing.”

In addition to her comedy, Schlesinger’s career includes hosting the TV shows “Excused” and “Separation Anxiety,” writing the book “Girl Logic: The Genius and the Absurdity,” and acting in movies like the 2021 drama “Pieces of a Woman.”

Aside from touring, Schlesinger’s 2022 plans include taping her sixth comedy special in the summer and releasing her second book in the fall.

7 p.m. Saturday. Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown. Tickets start at $39.50, with limited VIP packages available. sandiegotheatres.org