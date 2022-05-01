Mother’s Day 2022: From San Marcos to Coronado, 22 brunch and dinner spots in San Diego County

Mother’s Day has traditionally been the biggest day of the year for restaurants, as families celebrate Mom by giving her the day off from kitchen responsibilities. Here’s a roundup of special deals restaurants are offering on Mother’s Day weekend.

Allegro, Little Italy: This Italian and California cuisine restaurant opens at 11 a.m. May 8 with a Mother’s Day menu that includes a bottomless mimosas for moms. The restaurant will also donate $1 of every entrée purchased to the Single Mothers Outreach program. 1536 India St, San Diego. (619) 310-6996. allegro-sd.com

Animae, Downtown: Chef Tara Monsod is extending its usual dinner-only hours on May 8 to host a prix-fixe Mother’s Day brunch service. The Asian-influenced menu will include poached shrimp with papaya, steak tartare, chicken congee, steamed buns, crab cakes and sisig char siu scramble. Cost is $80 for adults, $40 for children 10 and under. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8. 960 Pacific Highway, San Diego. (619) 432-1225. animaesd.com

Avant, Rancho Bernardo: The Rancho Bernardo Inn’s fine-dining restaurant will offer a four-course prix-fixe brunch with items that include langoustine tartare and brioche toast, as well as pea parfait and caviar, and poached cod. Meal comes with bottomless bubbly. $105 per adult, including Champagne. $45 per child, ages 4 to 12. 10:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 8. 17550 Bernardo Oaks Dr, San Diego. (888) 281-7938. ranchobernardoinn.com/dine/avant

Bivouac Ciderworks, North Park: Bivouac, a cidery, tap room and restaurant, will offer a “Just Peachy” two-course prix-fixe brunch on Mother’s Day. Cost is $30 for food only or $40 with sparkly Bimini Twist peach spritz cider, $15 for child’s meal. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8. 3986 30th St., San Diego. (619) 725-0844. bivouaccider.com

Callie, East Village: Chef Travis Swikard hosts his first-ever Mother’s Day Brunch, with a four-course, family-style brunch menu served from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 8. Dishes will include Aleppo chicken, Israeli shakshuka, eggs Benedict with Calabrian duck sausage and harissa-grilled lamb chops. A la carte menu will be available at the bar for walk-ins. Cost is $75 for adults and $35 for a two-course menu for children 10 and under. 1195 Island Ave., San Diego. (619) 255-9696. calliesd.com

The Hotel Del Coronado is hosting a Mother’s Day brunch in its Crown Room. (Hotel Del Coronado)

Crown Room Brunch, Coronado: The historic Hotel Del Coronado will host a Champagne brunch in the grand ballroom. The buffet-style menu includes a chilled seafood bar, regional and international cuisine, carving stations and a dessert bar. $175 for adults, $95 for children 4 to 12. Free for children 3 and under. Reservations begin at 10:30 a.m. May 8. 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado. Reservations and prepayment required at hoteldel.com/events/mothers-day-brunch/

DiCicco’s, Escondido: This traditional Italian restaurant will host an Italian-style, a la carte Mother’s Day brunch. Menu items include an “everything bagel"-spiced breakfast pizza, spring vegetable frittata, Nutella crostata and French toast. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8. 515 W. 13th Ave., Escondido. (858) 391-4422. diciccospizza.com/escondido

Eddie V’s Prime Seafood, La Jolla and Downtown: A prix-fixe three-course brunch menu will be served on Mother’s Day. Dishes include lobster quiche, roasted avocado with jumbo lump crab and steak and eggs with $9 mimosas, bloody marys and bellinis. Cost is $49 for adults and $14 for children. 11a.m. to 2 p.m. March 81270 Prospect St., La Jolla. 789 W. Harbor Drive, San Diego. eddiev.com/events/mothers-day

Farmer’s Table, multiple locations: These farm-to-fork restaurants, with locations in Bay Park, La Mesa, Little Italy and Chula Vista, will offer a free rose to every mom who dine in for brunch on Mother’s Day. The restaurants will also donate $1 from every entrée purchase to the Single Mothers Outreach program. For locations, visit myfarmerstable.com

The Fish Shop, multiple locations: Moms who stop in for a meal any time Mother’s Day weekend will receive a discount card for their next visit redeemable for discounts on wine, food more. For locations, visit thefishshops.com

Garibaldi, Downtown: This rooftop restaurant in the Marina District will offer a Sardinian-inspired Mother’s Day brunch. Dishes will include Italian “momelet,” baked caponata and eggs and Castagnaccio crepes. Bottomless Aperol spritz drinks are $29. 10 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. May 8. Intercontinental San Diego, 901 Bayfront Court, San Diego. (619) 436-1081. catchgaribaldi.com

Crab cakes at The Henry in Coronado. (The Henry)

The Henry, Coronado: In addition to the standard Sunday brunch menu, the Henry will offer two featured items for Mother’s Day, Maryland crab cakes with tarragon remoulade and roasted corn salad for $33 and a giant cinnamon roll to share for $12. 7 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8.1031 Orange Ave. Coronado. (619) 762-1022. thehenryrestaurant.com

Kettner Exchange, Little Italy: Moms who arrive for brunch at chef Brian Redzikowski’s restaurant on May 8 will receive a bundle of roses and a free glass of sparkling rosé. The regular Asian-inspired brunch menu and cocktails will be served a la carte. 2001 Kettner Blvd., San Diego. (619) 255-2001. kettnerexchange.com

Fresh shrimp at the Lakehouse Hotel & Resort holiday buffet. (Alexis Metz)

Lakehouse Hotel & Resort, San Marcos: This Lake San Marcos hotel is offering a prix-fixe Mother’s Day brunch from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 8 at its The Grill restaurant. Features include an egg and omelet station, buttermilk pancake station, smoked salmon station, cheese and charcuterie and classic shrimp cocktail. Live music and lawn games will follow on the lawn. Cost is $70 for adults, $35 for children 12 and under. 1025 La Bonita Drive, San Marcos. (760) 744-0120. lakehousehotelandresort.com

Lazy Dog Restaurant & Bar, Mission Valley: Lazy Dog will be serving Mother’s Day brunch from 9 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 7 and 8, with dishes such as cheesy eggs and avocado toast, and country chicken and biscuit and mimosa flights. Children’s menus will have Mother’s Day cards with IOU coupons inside. Lazy Dog is also matching donations up to $15,000 for Baby2Baby.org, which provides diapers, clothing and necessities to children living in poverty. 1202 Camino Del Rio North, San Diego. (619) 481-6191. lazydogrestaurants.com

Madison on Park, University Heights: Madison is offering a Mediterranean-inspired brunch menu. Options include a Turkish breakfast sandwich, white bean shakshuka with carnitas, mimosas and the tequila-infused Motor Bike cocktail. 9:30 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8. 4622 Park Blvd, San Diego. (619) 269-6566. madisononpark.com

Mustangs & Burros, La Jolla: Estancia La Jolla will be serving prix-fixe buffet brunch in its garden restaurant with a bottomless mimosa bar, live music and a flower cart where moms can build their own floral bouquets. Cost is $110 per person. 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8. Estancia La Jolla Hotel, 9700 N. Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. (858) 964-6537. estancialajolla.com/mustangs-and-burros

Nick & G’s, Rancho Santa Fe: This family-style Italian restaurant will serve a prix-fixe Mother’s Day brunch for $7. The four-course menu includes a pastry basket for the tale, salad and soup starters, choice of four entrees, including strawberry ricotta pancakes or flat iron steak and eggs, and choice of dessert. 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. May 8. 6106 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe. (858) 771-1871. nickandgs.com

Mother’s Day brunch dishes at Piper restaurant in Oceanside. (Audrey Ma)

Piper, Oceanside: This seasonal California cuisine restaurant at the new Seabird Resort is serving a prix-fixe Mother’s Day brunch. Cost is $95 for adults and $45 for children ages 5 to 12. 9:30 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. May 8.105 W. Mission Ave., Oceanside. (760) 512-3816. piperoceanside.com

Provisional Kitchen, Gaslamp Quarter: The “Moët for Mom Brunch” will feature a free glass of Moët & Chandon Champagne with its prix-fixe menu of dishes that include a Mom’s Omelet, strawberry rhubarb toast, prime rib, chocolate fountain, live music and a photo booth session. $68 for adults. $28 for children. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. May 8. Pendry Hotel, 425 Fifth Ave., San Diego. (619) 738-7300. pendry.com

STK Steakhouse, Gaslamp Quarter: STK will be offering a “Roses and Rose” brunch as well as dinner service for Mother’s Day, with several specialty a la carte options available, including Dungeness crab summer roll, Maine lobster ravioli, Australian Wagyu Picanha-cut beef and molten chocolate cake. Takeout and delivery of select menu items will also be available. Andaz San Diego, 600 F St., San Diego. (619) 354-5988. stksteakhouse.com/sp/san-diego-menu

Vessel Restaurant, Shelter Island: An a la carte Mother’s Day brunch will feature items that include artichoke agnolotti and Croque Madame. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. May 8. Kona Kai Resort, 1551 Shelter Island Drive, San Diego. (619) 819-8195. resortkonakai.com/shelter-island-restaurant