Carlsbad street fair returns Sunday

The Carlsbad Village Street Faire is set to return Sunday.
(Charlie Neuman /The San Diego Union-Tribune)

The Carlsbad Village Street Faire is set to return May 1 with a food court, beer garden, vendors, children’s activities and live entertainment.

By Linda McIntosh
San Diego Union-Tribune
The Carlsbad Village Street Faire is set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, featuring more than 800 vendors in downtown Carlsbad Village at State Street and Grand Avenue.

The 48th annual event features a variety of local and international artisan-crafted goods, apparel, accessories and antiques, and a beer garden with live entertainment. There will be children’s rides, an international food court and an old-fashioned pancake breakfast.

Admission is free. There is limited parking, and visitors can use the free shuttles that run to and from the fair every 15 minutes. The shuttle pickup locations are at the northwest corner of Sears at The Shoppes at Carlsbad Plaza Camino Real as well as at the Poinsettia Coaster Station.

The event is hosted by the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, sponsored by Tri-City Medical Center and run by Kennedy Faires. For more information, visit carlsbad.org.

Linda McIntosh

Linda McIntosh used to lead a double life as a technical writer for an engineering company and a feature writer for the Chicago Tribune. Since joining the U-T in 2002, she has focused on writing North County community features and calendars. She also covers community news at Camp Pendleton. Linda has a master’s degree in English from the University of Chicago.

