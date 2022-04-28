Carlsbad street fair returns Sunday

The Carlsbad Village Street Faire is set for 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday, featuring more than 800 vendors in downtown Carlsbad Village at State Street and Grand Avenue.

The 48th annual event features a variety of local and international artisan-crafted goods, apparel, accessories and antiques, and a beer garden with live entertainment. There will be children’s rides, an international food court and an old-fashioned pancake breakfast.

Admission is free. There is limited parking, and visitors can use the free shuttles that run to and from the fair every 15 minutes. The shuttle pickup locations are at the northwest corner of Sears at The Shoppes at Carlsbad Plaza Camino Real as well as at the Poinsettia Coaster Station.

The event is hosted by the Carlsbad Chamber of Commerce, sponsored by Tri-City Medical Center and run by Kennedy Faires. For more information, visit carlsbad.org.