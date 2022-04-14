Hasan Minaj brings ‘The King’s Jester’ to Civic Theatre

Comedian Hasan Minhaj is on the road with his one-man show “The King’s Jester,” which he will perform in San Diego next week for a two-day run.

Minhaj’s big break was in 2014 when he became a correspondent at “The Daily Show with John Stewart.” He has also found success on Netflix with his standup special “Homecoming King,” followed by six seasons of his political satire show “Patriot Act with Hasan Minhaj.” Additional accomplishments include headlining 2017 White House Correspondent’s Dinner, co-founding the production company 186K Films, and receiving multiple Peabody Awards.

“The King’s Jester” is a phones-free experience and masks are required to be worn indoors. All ages are welcome, but the show is recommended for mature audiences.

7 p.m. Tuesday and Wednesday. Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown San Diego. Tickets start at $44.50; sandiegotheatres.org