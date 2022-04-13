San Diego’s top weekend events: April 14-17

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, April 14 to Sunday, April 17.

Thursday, April 14

San Diego Padres home opener

Come out to Petco Park to cheer on the San Diego Padres as the players face off against the Atlanta Braves. Before the game, there will also be a East Village Opening Day Block Party with live music, DJ sets, food trucks, vendors, craft cocktails and a 21-and-up beer garden. Block Party: 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday. In front of Petco Park at 7th Avenue and J Street, East Village. Free with online RSVP. Game: 5:10 p.m. Thursday. Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd., East Village. Tickets start at $35; mlb.com/padres

Happy Does opening party

Happy Does, a new bar from the hospitality group Good Time Design, officially debuts in Gaslamp Thursday. Since the date coincides with the Padres home opener, the bar will open at 6 a.m. so the sports radio station 97.3 FM can broadcast its morning show from Happy Does. The bar will stay open until 2 a.m. with the kitchen and rest of the venue starting at 11 a.m. 6 a.m. Thursday to 2 a.m. Friday. Happy Does, 340 5th Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. happydoesbar.com

Leo Flowers

San Diegan Leo Flowersbrings his blend of comedy and therapy to The Laugh Factory. In his storytelling-focused standup set, Flowers draws on his experience as a former Division 1 college athlete as well as his counseling work. 8 p.m. Thursday. The Laugh Factory, 432 F St., Gaslamp Quarter. 18-and-up. Tickets are $25; laughfactory.com/clubs/san-diego

Peach Cooler

San Diego-based indie pop rock band Peach Cooler, fronted by Paige Koehler, performs in Ocean Beach with openers The Blonde Brothers and Find Indigo. 8 p.m. Thursday. The Holding Company, 5046 Newport Ave., Ocean Beach. Tickets are $10; theholdingcompanyob.com

Art of Elan presents “Kontras Quartet & Friends”

Art of Elan presents this Chicago-based quartet in an eclectic, multimedia evening of music-making that combines classical music, surf culture, art, video and photography at the Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego’s North Campus. The program will feature compositions by Caroline Shaw, Jessie Montgomery, Javier Alvarez and Nathalie Joachim and the world premiere of Art of Elan’s commissioned piece “Hidden Mothers” by composer Steven Snowdon. 7:30 p.m. Thursday (pre-show reception, 6:30 p.m.). ICA North, 1550 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas. $35 ($25 for ICA members, $10 for students). artofelan.org

“Blue/Orange”

Fenix Theatre Collaborative, a new San Diego theater company run by Stephen Schmitz, Justin Allen Slagle and Rhiannon McAfee, presents Joe Penhall’s Olivier Award-winning play about a mentally ill patient in a London psychiatric hospital claiming to be the son of an African dictator. Showtimes are 8 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. Tenth Avenue Arts Center, 930 10th Ave., San Diego. Pay what you can. (619) 768-3821. fenixsd.org

“Minerva Cuevas: Dark Matter”

ICA San Diego continues its solo exhibition by this interdisciplinary Mexican artist that explores the history and future of the petroleum industry’s omnipresence in the world. She has created a mural on how the environment has been taken over by fossil fuels and created new works of paintings that have been dipped in tar. Noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays-Sundays, through July 31. ICA North, 1550 S. El Camino Real, Encinitas. Free. icasandiego.org

Friday, April 15

San Diego Seals final home game

Lacrosse fans: Don’t miss the chance to cheer on the San Diego Seals at its final home game. The team will face off against Panther City Lacrosse Club from Fort Worth, Texas. 7 p.m. Friday. Pechanga Arena San Diego, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd., San Diego. All ages. Tickets start at $16.50; pechangaarenasd.com

“We Still Here/Nos Tenemos” Film Screening

Southwestern College hosts a film screening of the documentary, “We Still Here/Nos Tenemos,” which highlights the hurricane recovery efforts of young Puerto Ricans. There will also be a Q&A with the filmmaker, Eli Jacobs-Fantauzzi. 6 to 7:30 p.m. Friday. Southwestern College, 900 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista. Free; eventbrite.com/e/we-still-here-nos-tenemos-film-screening-conversation-tickets-297382006587

Lager Release Party

Dog-centric brewery Second Chance Beer Company invites the public to its lager release party for its latest brew, “Buddy.” There will be food and pint deals, with a portion of proceeds from the lager benefitting San Diego dog nonprofits. Don’t forget to bring your pups! Friday. All day at both locations: 4045 30th St., Suite A, North Park; 15378 Avenue Of Science, #222, Carmel Mountain. secondchancebeer.com

Katee Drysdale, left, Kylie Young and Sutheshna Mani star in Scripps Ranch Theatre’s “The Taming.” (Ken Jacques)

“The Taming”

Scripps Ranch Theatre presents Lauren Gunderson’s political satire about a beauty pageant contestant who enlists an ultra-conservative senator’s aide and a bleeding-heart liberal blogger to help her achieve her political ambitions. Directed by Marti Gobel, the play is inspired by William Shakespeare’s “The Taming of the Shrew.” Opens Friday and runs through May 1. Showtimes, 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. Legler-Benbough Theatre, Alliant International University, 9783 Avenue of Nations, San Diego. $12-$39. (858) 395-0573. scrippsranchtheatre.org

“Rumors”

Lamplighters Community Theatre presents Neil Simon’s farce about a mysterious shooting at a New York politician’s house and the cover-ups that occur to protect the wounded man’s reputation. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. Through May 1. 5915 Severin Drive, La Mesa. $18-$23. (619) 303-5092. lamplighterslamesa.com

Saturday, April 16

San Diego Master Chorale’s “Hitting the High Notes”

The chorale hosts its sixth annual High School Honor Choir, an all-day event where about 100 high school choir students will rehearse with the master choir in a daylong workshop and then perform with the chorale in the afternoon. Concert at 4:30 p.m. Saturday. First United Methodist Church of San Diego, 2111 Camino del Rio South, San Diego. Free but online registration is required. sdmasterchorale.org/

#WeBorrowTheEarthFromOurChildren

The Studio Door in Hillcrest presents an exhibit of photography, poetry and artwork about climate change by San Diego child “artivists,” ages 3 to 18. Artwork sales will benefit Eden Rainforest. Reception, 4 to 7 p.m. Saturday. Exhibit hours are noon to 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Saturdays, through April 30. 3867 Fourth Ave., San Diego. (619) 255-2867. thestudiodoor.com

Baby Bushka

Did you know the only Kate Bush cover band is based in San Diego? The eight-women group Baby Bushka brings the Kate Bush experience to the Casbah this weekend. 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., midtown. 21-and-up. Sold out; casbahmusic.com

Barrio Logan Steam Block Party

Come out to Barrio Logan for an educational, outdoor party full of student competitions, art displays, live exhibitions, hands-on activities, food and more. This all-ages event is part of the San Diego Festival of Science and Engineering and is co-hosted by Barrio Logan Science & Art Expo. Mercado Del Barrio, 1900 Main St., Barrio Logan. Free, no registration required; lovestemsd.org/2022-festival

Iya Terra

L.A. band reggae band Iya Terra, who released its fourth studio album “Ease & Grace” last year, performs at Music Box alongside openers Eli-Mac and Cydeways. 9 p.m. Saturday. Music Box, 1337 India St., Little Italy. 21-and-up. Tickets are $25; musicboxsd.com

A dog owner and his pup at the Little Italy Dog Park. (TrustedHousesitters)

Easter Bark

Bring your pups to the dog park for a fundraiser that benefits The Animal Pad. There will be complimentary caricatures, treats, prizes and lots of furry friends! This event is hosted by pet sitting company TrustedHousesitters.10 a.m. to 2 p.m. Saturday. Little Italy Dog Park, 254 West Date St., Little Italy. Free; littleitalysd.com/explore/little-italy-dog-park

Dub Foot 2022

To celebrate the release of its 420 IPA, Duck Foot Brewing Company hosts a Reggae and Ska Music Fest featuring San Diego bands Amalgamated Ska, Dub Grammer, Beech City, plus DJ Dirty Tones. There will also be food trucks, a hop joint rolling competition and of course, lots of beer. Noon to 10 p.m. Duck Foot Brewing Company, 8920 Kenamar Drive, Suite 8920, Miramar. web.sdbeer.com/events

Sunday, April 17

Easter Brunch Cruise

Enjoy breakfast on the water with an Easter Brunch Cruise from Flagship Cruises. Reservations are available for both indoor and outdoor dining, and menu items range from carnitas chilaquiles to bananas foster French toast. All guests will receive unlimited bubbly and mimosas, along with coffee, tea and pastries. 10 a.m. to noon and 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Board at 990 North Harbor Drive, Embarcadero. Tickets are $94.50 for adults, $56.70 for kids age 4 to 12, and free for kids age 3 and under. 619-234-4111; flagshipsd.com/cruises/easter-brunch

The Bella Lux Presents Le Cirque du Lux

Dancer and performing artist collective Bella Lux presents Le Cirque du Lux (“Circle of Light”), its unique and immersive dance theater performance. This seated show is full of ‘80s nostalgia and features talents from burlesque to fire dancing. 8 p.m. Sunday. Belly Up Tavern, 143 South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. 21-and-up. Sold out; bellyup.com

Pam Kragen contributed to this report.