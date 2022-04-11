San Diego Padres home opener is just around the corner

Baseball is back! Although the San Diego Padres’ first official game was in Arizona yesterday, the team’s home opener is scheduled for next week. Come out to Petco Park to cheer on the Pads as the players face off against the Atlanta Braves. For season updates, follow @Padres on social media. Game starts at 5:10 p.m. Thursday. Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd., East Village. Tickets start at $35; mlb.com/padres

Crowds gather at the annual East Village Opening Day Weekend Block Party in San Diego. (San Diego Union-Tribune file photo)

And before the first pitch, kick the celebration off with the East Village Opening Day Block Party. Enjoy live music and DJ sets on two stages, as well as food trucks, vendors, craft cocktails and a 21-and-up beer garden. 1 to 5 p.m. Thursday. Happening in front of Petco Park at 7th Avenue and J Street, East Village. Free with online RSVP; eastvillagesandiego.com/block-party