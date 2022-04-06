San Diego’s top weekend events: April 7-10

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, April 7 to Sunday, April 10.

Thursday, April 7

Josh Ward at Moonshine Flats

Throw on that cowboy hat and head downtown to see country music star Josh Ward perform a 21-and-up show at Moonshine Flats. 8 p.m. Thursday. Moonshine Flats, 344 Seventh Ave., East Village. Tickets are $12; moonshineflats.com/artists/2022/04/07/josh-ward

Stone Brewing Night Presents Gavin Matts

Love craft beer and comedy? Gavin Matts, known for his standup on Comedy Central and “Conan,” performs a show presented by Stone Brewing where draft beers will be discounted to $5. 8 p.m. Thursday. American Comedy Co., 818 Sixth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. Tickets are $20 (currently offered for free with online RSVP); americancomedyco.com.

Friday, April 8

Spring Home Garden Show

It’s officially spring! Green thumbs can roam the grounds at this three-day event to gather some garden advice, products and inspiration. The horticulture show features more than 100 exhibitors, as well as a jam-packed lineup of seminars. Experts will discuss topics like sustainability, design, biodiversity and more. Check the event website for a detailed schedule, list of exhibitors and a map. Friday through Sunday. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Friday and Sunday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. Free; springhomegardenshow.com

“An Iliad” will feature award-winning actor Richard Baird.

(Aaron Rumley)



“An Iliad”

North Coast Repertory Theatre presents the closing weekend of Lisa Peterson and Denis O’Hare’s adaptation of Homer’s classic poem about the Trojan War starring Richard Baird. 8 p.m. Friday. 2 and 8 p.m. Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. 987D Lomas Santa Fe Drive, Solana Beach. $49 and up. (858) 481-1055. northcoastrep.org

Greg Fitzsimmons

Standup comic and radio personality Greg Fitzsimmons brings his observational comedy to La Jolla, where he will perform a five-show run. He is arguably best known for his self-titled radio show, which aired on Howard 101 from 2006 until 2018. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 7 p.m. Sunday. Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl St., La Jolla. Tickets are $25; thecomedystore.com/la-jolla.

Saturday, April 9

Taste of Hillcrest

Foodies: indulge in delicious fare from more than 35 local restaurants at Taste of Hillcrest, an annual event that benefits the Hillcrest Business Association. Try samples from a wide range of eateries — from casual bistros to fine dining establishments — with this self-guided walking tour through the neighborhood. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Throughout Hillcrest. Tickets available for pickup at two will call locations: Rite Aid, 535 Robinson Ave. and Rich’s San Diego, 1051 University Ave. Tickets are $35 and $40 day-of; fabuloushillcrest.com/taste-of-hillcrest

María José Castillo and Guillermo Castro in “Border Stories.” (Doug McMinimy)

“Border Stories”

LITVANKdance, Tijuana’s Lux Boreal and Mariachi Champaña Nevin present this dance and music program spotlighting Mexican, Mexican-American and Chicano voices, as well as composer Yale Strom’s newest piece “Light.” 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Torrey Pines High School performing art center, 3710 Del Mar Heights Road, San Diego. $15-$25. litvakdance.ticketleap.com

Benefit Concert for Ukraine

St. Paul’s Episcopal Cathedral hosts Musica Vitale and members of the Cathedral Choir performing Vaughan Williams’ “Dona Nobis Pacem,” Menotti’s Missa “O Pulhritudo” and Ukrainian choral music. 7 p.m. Saturday. 2728 Sixth Ave., San Diego. Donations benefit Ukraine relief. (619) 298-7261. stpaulcathedral.org

The Museum of Contemporary Art San Diego in La Jolla was remodeled with an expanded 46,400 square feet of new space. Here, the Strauss West Gallery with Niki de Saint Phalle’s works. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

"Niki de Saint Phalle in the 1960s”

Museum of Contemporary Art’s La Jolla location reopens this weekend with a new exhibition that spotlights French-American artist Niki de Saint Phalle. The featured work, which was produced during the ‘60s, was experimental in nature and resulted in pieces transformative for her career. A wide range of mediums will be presented — including major paintings, assemblages and sculptures — accompanied by archival film and photographic documentation. Opens Saturday and on view until July 17. Museum of Contemporary Art, 700 Prospect St., La Jolla. (858) 454-3541. On Saturday, the museum’s entry fee will be waived and hours will be extended to 8 p.m. Regular admission is $25, with discounts available; mcasd.org/exhibitions/niki-de-saint-phalle-1960s

San Diego Pride Youth Art Show

Celebrate LGBTQ artists and performers at a youth art show hosted by San Diego Pride. Folks submitted photos and videos of their art online — from poetry to pottery — and the selected work will be featured at this all-mediums-welcome event. This year’s theme is “Justice with Joy.” 5 to 7 p.m. Saturday. San Diego Pride Office, 3620 30th St., North Park. Free; RSVP online. sdpride.org/event/youth-art-show

Quartyard Anniversary Party

Cheers to your city block! Quartyard, an urban park/event venue, continues its month-long anniversary celebration with its Part Two music event. This weekend’s event is headlined by The Polish Ambassador, the EDM project from David Sugalski. 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Quartyard, 1301 Market St., East Village. Tickets are $30-$40; quartyardsd.com/event/quartyard-anniversary-weekend-2

“This is Indian Country”

Exclusive Collections (EC) Gallery hosts its first Native American art show. Conceptualized by Ruth-Ann Thorn of the Rincon Band of Luiseño/Payómkawichum Indians, the exhibit features work by Randy Barton, Nocona Burgess, Joe Hopkins, LX Lewis, George Rivera, Jeremy Salazar, and Cody Sanderson. 1 to 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. 1995 212 S. Cedros Ave., Suite 104, Solana Beach. Free. ecgallery.com

Sunday, April 10

Wild ‘N Out Brunch featuring 50 Cent

The new Wild ‘N Out Sports Bar and Arcade invites you to a brunch day party with a very special guest: Grammy Award winning rapper 50 Cent. The brunch menu includes indulgent dishes and unique cocktails. Expert tip: make sure to order the “Candy Shop” — a blend of 50 Cent’s Branson Cognac V.S. Phantom, peach schnapps, lemonade and grenadine with a side shot. A full menu is available to view online. Noon. Sunday. Wild ‘N Out Spots Bar and Arcade, 701 Sixth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. Tickets are $30 and guarantee venue entry before 2 p.m.; wildnoutsportsbarandarcade.com. Call (913) 486-0863 or email thaddeus.brown@wnosports.com for table reservations.

Eighth annual Mariachi Festival

Experience the talents of Mariachi Champaña Nevin, a world-famous mariachi act that blends traditional Mexican music and European Classical music. Presented by Route 78 Rotary, the concert also features performances by Mexican soprano Mónica Ábrego and Vista-based Tierra Caliente Academy of Arts. Proceeds will benefit children and youth programs in North County. 3 p.m. Sunday. Inside the Concert Hall at California Center for the Arts, Escondido. Tickets are $25 and $50; artcenter.org/event/8th-annual-mariachi-festival

Bridal Bazaar

Looking for wedding inspiration? San Diego’s top wedding expo showcases local products and services for your special day. There will be over 150 wedding exhibits, a wedding fashion show, giveaways and more. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. Tickets are $20 at the door, with a $2 off discount coupon available online. bridalbazaar.com

“Newsies” at Rooftop Cinema Club

San Diego: Extra! Extra! The musical “Newsies” celebrates its 30th anniversary this year, and what better way to honor its legacy than sing your heart out with Christian Bale, circa 1992, and the rest of the young newspaper salesmen. 4:45 p.m. Sunday. Rooftop Cinema Club San Diego, fourth-floor terrace of the Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, 1 Market Place, San Diego. Tickets start at $17.50. rooftopcinemaclub.com/san-diego

Pam Kragen contributed to this report.