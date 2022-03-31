San Diego’s top weekend events: March 31-April 3

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, March 31 to Sunday, April 3.

Thursday, March 31

The Rise. The Shine. A Concert to Benefit Mental Health: Singer-songwriter Tristan Prettyman — a Del Mar native and Encinitas resident — returns to the stage after a multi-year hiatus for a fundraising concert. Originally scheduled for Jan. 13 (but postponed due to COVID-19), the show also features Yovee, DJ Flo and Chris Cote. Proceeds from the evening will benefit the Los Angeles-based Stoked Mentoring and the Encinitas-based Project Upstream. 7 p.m. Thursday. Belly Up, 143 South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. Sold out; bellyup.com

READ MORE: Tristan Prettyman set for concert return after multi-year hiatus and becoming a mom: ‘My full-time job’

Harland Williams: Canadian-American comic — whose resume includes work on HBO, Comedy Central, and late night talk shows comedy sets — performs a five show stint in San Diego. The comedian is arguably best known for his acting credits, including “Dumb and Dumber,” “Something About Mary” and “Superstar.” 8 p.m. Thursday; 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday . American Comedy Co., 818 Sixth Ave., Gaslamp. Tickets are $20 (currently on sale for $10); americancomedyco.com.

Friday, April 1

SDMA+ DISCO RIOT Dance ArtStops: See the “Art of Americas” — an exhibition currently on view at San Diego Museum of Art — come to life, thanks to the talent of DISCO RIOT’s modern dancers. There will be two back-to-back live performances, which were inspired by Cauleen Smith’s video installation “Flori Canta.” (Smith’s exhibition was on display at the museum from March 2020 to September 2021.) Each show is only seven minutes, so be sure to arrive on time. 3:30 and 4 p.m. Friday. Museum rotunda at San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. Free with museum admission; sdmart.org/event/sdma-disco-riot-dance-artstops

Josh Wolf: Comedian and writer Josh Wolf. In addition to his standup success, Wolf has numerous TV credits (both acting and writing) on sitcoms like “My Name is Earl and “Raising Hope,” and was a regular on fellow comedian Chelsea Handler’s show “Chelsea Handler.” 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 7 p.m. Sunday. Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl St., La Jolla. Tickets are $25; thecomedystore.com/la-jolla. (Note: Saturday’s 7 p.m. show is sold out.)

Ariel Quartet: The dynamic Ariel Quartet returns to conclude its complete Beethoven Cycle with the immortal composer’s late-period quartets. Formed in Israel nearly 20 years ago when its members were teenagers, the string quartet is now based at the University of Cincinnati. 8 p.m. Friday.. Conrad Prebys Concert Hall, University of California San Diego, 9500 Gilman Drive, La Jolla. $22.50-$59. artpower.ucsd.edu

“Roméo et Juliette”: San Diego Opera presents Charles Gounod’s classic opera based on the William Shakespeare play about star-crossed lovers in 14th-century Verona. Tenor Pene Pati and soprano Nicole Cabell lead the cast, accompanied by San Diego Symphony musicians. 7:30 p.m. Friday.. 2 p.m. Sunday San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., San Diego. $35 and up. sdopera.org

Acoustic Evenings with Jefferson Jay: Jefferson Jay’s concert series — which launched in 2008 — kicks off its 2022 season with performances from guitarists Greg Douglass and Fred Benedetti, as well as duo Story & Tune. 7:30 p.m. Friday. La Jolla Athenaeum, 1008 Wall Street, La Jolla. $5 (students), $15 (members), $20 (nonmembers). 858-454-5872; ljathenaeum.org.

Saturday, April 2

Boots in the Park: Put on your cowboy boots for the popular country music festival “Boots in the Park,” which returns to Waterfront Park this weekend. Headlined by Blake Shelton, the 21-and-up event also features Brett Young, Carly Pearce, The Band Perry, Ian Munsick and Presley Tennant. In addition to a jam-packed music lineup, enjoy craft food, beverages, art installations and — best of all — line dancing. 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway, Embarcadero. Sold out; bootsinthepark.com

2022 California’s American Indian and Indigenous Film Festival: One of the largest Native American film festivals in the country will be held Saturday and Sunday at Pechanga Resort Casino in Temecula. The event will feature Native American and Indigenous stories onstage and onscreen along with Q&As with directors, actors and producers. Saturday and Sunday. Pechanga Resort Casino, 45000 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula. $15-$25. pechanga.com

The Women of Chicano Park: Explore the legacy of Chicano Park, which is celebrating its 52-year anniversary this month, with a tour through the lens of three female artists. These Chicano Park muralists — Berenice Badillo, Carmen Linares Kalo and Patricia Aguayo Cruz — will discuss the sidelined narratives of female artists, as well as offer insight about their creative process. Guests will also be able to interact with the Turning Wheel Bus, a mobile classroom that serves as a learning and creative space that focuses on community, history and culture. All proceeds benefit the Turning Wheel Project and the Chicano Park Museum and Cultural Center. 11 a.m. to 1 p.m. Saturday. Chicano Park, 1949 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan. $10 for nonmembers; mingei.org/events/meetup/the-women-of-chicano-park

One Paseo Street Art Block Party: One Paseo shopping center and the San Diego Museum of Art are joining forces for the annual Street Art Block Party.There will be four chalk artists and six muralists featured, with the spotlight on contemporary fine artist Stefanie Bales. At this family-friendly event, children are invited to make their own chalk art alongside the professional artists, thanks to a special activation from New Children’s Museum. There will also be a dance performance on roller skates, a floral exhibition and more. Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday. Caminito Court, One Paseo, 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley.Free; onepaseo.com/events/streetartblockparty

San Diego Sings! Festival: Choral Consortium of San Diego presents “San Diego Sings!” — a choral festival Saturday showcasing the talents of local vocalists. Fifteen choirs, all located in San Diego County, will come together for a series of three collaborative concerts. A full lineup is available to view online, but the schedule is subject to change. ASL-interpretation will also be provided at the show. 11 a.m., 3 and 7 p.m. Saturday. Baker-Baum Concert Hall at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. Terrace and box seats are $23 per show; ljms.org/events/21-22-choral-consortium

Quartyard Anniversary Party: Cheers to your city block! Quartyard, an urban park/event venue, kicks off its monthlong anniversary celebration with its Part One music event. Co-presented by Soda Bar and headlined by San Diego-based soul band Thee Sacred Souls, the evening’s lineup also includes DEVVLOW, Kahlil Nash, and vinyl DJ sets by FeelIt Records. 4 to 9 p.m. Saturday. Quartyard, 1301 Market St., East Village. Tickets are $30-$40; quartyardsd.com/event/quartyard-anniversary-weekend-1

Al Franken: Saturday Night Live writer turned Minnesota Senator Al Franken brings the laughs to San Diego on his “The Only Former U.S. Senator Currently On Tour” tour. The former government official has won multiple Emmy awards for his work on SNL, is a New York Times bestselling author. In addition to his comedy tour, Franken hosts a podcast called “The Al Franken Podcast.” Masks and proof of COVID-19 vaccination (or negative test result) are required at this event. 8 p.m. Saturday. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego. Tickets start at $45; sandiegotheatres.org

North Park Festival of Beers: More than 50 San Diego breweries are participating in the North Park Festival of Beers, which was canceled in both 2020 and 2021. All ticket-holders at this 21-and-up event will get three hours of unlimited beer samples, with an additional hour for VIP guests. There will also be food booths, arts and crafts vendors, and live music from local bands including Mrs. Henry and Signal For Pilot. 1 to 4 p.m. (noon entry for VIP) on April 2. In front of the Lafayette Hotel, 2223 El Cajon Blvd., North Park. General admission is $40, with VIP tickets priced at $55; northparkbeerfest.com.

Race for Autism: For World Autism Acceptance Day, get yourself out to Balboa Park for a morning of running, followed by lots of fun. Now in its 18th year, Race for Autism offers a 5K Superhero Run, as well as a 1-mile Family Walk. Before the race, don’t miss the dance warm-up and national anthem. All participants will receive a race T-shirt, race bib and a superhero medal. Stick around after you hit the finish line for an awards ceremony and resource fair, as well as music, refreshments and children’s activities. Registration opens at 6:30 a.m. and the 5K kicks off at 7:25 a.m. Saturday. Start and finish line is at Sixth Avenue and Laurel Street, Balboa Park. Registration is $35 for ages 12 and under, $40 for kids ages 13 to 17, and $45 for adults. raceforautism.org

The North Coast Symphony: Conductor Daniel Swem will lead the 75-year-old orchestra in its “Diamonds in Disguise” concert featuring composers who wrote in different styles from their own nationalities, including the “Scottish” Symphony No. 3, by Felix Mendelssohn, “Capriccio Italien” by Peter Tschaikovsky, and “Gipsy Suite” by Edward German. 2:30 p.m. Saturday. San Dieguito United Methodist Church, 170 Calle Magdalena, Encinitas. $8 tp $25. northcoastsymphony.com

Sunday, April 3

San Diego Symphony Music Connects: The symphony concludes its winter series of free one-hour concerts in the community. The final concerts, presented in two locations this weekend, will be conducted by Andrew Crust. The program includes Heitor Villa-Lobos’ "Ária” from Bachianas brasileiras No. 5, Samuel Coleridge-Taylor’s Novelette No. 3, Op. 52 in A minor and Novelette No. 4, Op. 52, in D Major, and Franz Schubert’s Symphony No. 5 in B-flat Major. Space is limited so reservations are required online. 11 a.m. and 12:30 p.m. Saturday at All Souls’ Episcopal Church, 1475 Catalina Blvd., Point Loma. 2 p.m. Sunday at Southwestern College’s performing arts center, Building 80, 900 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista. Reserve at sandiegosymphony.org/music-connects/

Ronny Chieng: Comedian and actor Ronny Chieng brings “The Hope You Get Rich Tour” to Balboa Theatre. Folks might recognize Chieng from his character in “Crazy Rich Asians” as well as his work as a correspondent “The Daily Show with Trevor Noah.” 5 and 8 p.m. Sunday. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego. Tickets start at $45; sandiegotheatres.org