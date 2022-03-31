Chalk art, murals and flowers aplenty at One Paseo’s Street Art Block Party

Get those paintbrushes — and chalk sticks — ready! This Saturday, One Paseo shopping center and the San Diego Museum of Art are joining forces for the annual Street Art Block Party.

This is the second year One Paseo has hosted the free event, which debuted in September 2021. For the 2022 edition, there will be four chalk artists and six muralists featured, with the spotlight on contemporary fine artist Stefanie Bales.

Guests at One Paseo’s previous Street Art Block Party, held September 2021. (Ryan Kuratomi)

Bales, who has a partnership with SDMA, will unveil her collaboration piece at the event. While details of the mural are under wraps, Bales posted a sneak peek on her Instagram account at @stefaniebalesfineart. In addition to Bales’ collaboration mural, guests will be able to view live art installations from San Diego-based artists Aubree Miller, Erik Benson, Saratoga Sake, Adrian Anthony, Hanna Gundrum, Kolten French, Thao Huynh French and more.

An artist works on a live art installation at One Paseo’s previous Street Art Block Party, held September 2021. (Ryan Kuratomi)

At this family-friendly event, children are invited to make their own chalk art alongside the professional artists, thanks to a special activation from New Children’s Museum. The museum will provide families a free art kit and invites youngsters to use the supplies to show off their skills, helping to decorating the asphalt of Caminito Court.

Guests at One Paseo’s previous Street Art Block Party, held September 2021. (Ryan Kuratomi)

And the Street Art Party is not just about visual arts. Flash Pointe Dance Group will perform a synchronized dance number — on roller skates — accompanied by beats from DJ Jerry Beck.

Event-goers can also check out the Petal Pop-Up, a collaboration between SDMA and Native Poppy on display along Caminito Court. This art experience is part of SDMA’s upcoming activation for Art Alive — the annual fundraiser for the museum full of fun, floral-focused events — happening April 28 to May 1.

An artist works on a live art installation at One Paseo’s previous Street Art Block Party, held September 2021. (Ryan Kuratomi)

At the One Paseo Street Art Party, guests may enter a giveaway for two spots at one of the main events of Art Alive, Bloom Bash. Scheduled for April 29, Bloom Bash offers an evening of entertainment, libations and after-hours access to the Art Alive Floral Exhibition. (Learn more about SDMA’s Art Alive and Bloom Bash in the April 22 issue of Night+Day.)

Street Art Block Party

When: Noon to 4 p.m. Saturday.

Where: Caminito Court, One Paseo, 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley

Online: onepaseo.com/events/streetartblockparty