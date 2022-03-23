San Diego’s top weekend events: March 24-27

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, March 24 to Sunday, March 27.

Thursday, March 24

Rooftop Cinema Club returns

Attention cinephiles! Rooftop Cinema Club Embarcadero, located on the rooftop of Manchester Grand Hyatt, is back with a jam-packed schedule of outdoor film screenings. The season kicks off with two movies: 1980s comedy “Ferris Bueller’s Day Off” and sports drama “King Richard” on Thursday. From feel-good Disney animation to classic horror films, there’s something for everyone. All guests receive wireless headphones and adjustable lounge seat, with food and drink available for purchase. Opening Thursday with screenings at 5 and 8 p.m. Check online for additional dates and times. Manchester Grand Hyatt San Diego, 1 Market Place, Embarcadero. Tickets start at $17.50 with add-ons available; rooftopcinemaclub.com/san-diego

Craig Robinson at American Comedy Co.

Comedian and actor Craig Robinson has appeared on screen in such projects as “The Cleveland Show,” “Brooklyn Nine-Nine,” “Pineapple Express,” “This is the End” and “Hot Tub Time Machine.” He’s perhaps best known as Darryl on “The Office,” whom he portrayed for eight seasons. Since 2020, Robinson has also hosted the popular reality show, “The Masked Dancer.” Catch him this weekend when he headlines at one of the Gaslamp’s best comedy clubs. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday . American Comedy Co., 818 Sixth Ave., Gaslamp. Friday and Saturday are sold out; tickets available for Thursday from $35. americancomedyco.com.

Friday, March 25

Museum Opening Reception: Campus Creatives 2022

Celebrate the opening of the Museum’s spring biennial with “Campus Creatives,” an exhibit that features the work of local artists who teach fine arts at San Diego County community colleges and universities. Additionally, there will be an Emerging Artists Wall that showcases the work of college students, chosen by the faculty artists. A list of participating artists and represented schools is available to view online. Opening reception tickets include admission, hor d’oeuvres and entertainment on the courtyard. 5 p.m. Friday. California Center for the Arts, Escondido. 340 North Escondido Blvd., Escondido. Tickets are $20; artcenter.org/event/campus-creatives-2022-opening-reception

Amir K at The Comedy Store La Jolla

Comedian Amir Kamyab — known by his stage name Amir K — swings by San Diego for three nights of shows. The standup comic is popular his work on MadTV and Adam Devine’s House Party, along with his podcast “Salty Locks.” 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. 7 p.m. Sunday. Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl St., La Jolla. Tickets are $25; thecomedystore.com/la-jolla.

Saturday, March 26

Mustache Bash

Get ready to boogie with some of the best disco and funk music at this 21-and-up affair. Headlined by Cory Henry and Breakbot & Irfane, bands and DJs will jam out across three stages. There will also be six food trucks, three bars, and the Disco Dome — a large, rounded lounge with mirrors to mimic a disco ball. Guests are highly encouraged to don a mustache (real, fake or finger-drawn) as well as 1970s garb. 2 to 11 p.m. Saturday. Port Pavilion on Broadway Pier, 1000 North Harbor Drive, Embarcadero Sold out; resale tickets available; mustachebash.com

Mustache Bash at The Port Pavillion on Broadway Pier (Rick Nocon/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

San Diego Beatles Fair

Beatlemaniacs rejoice — San Diego Beatles Fair is back! This year, the event welcomes special guest Chris Montez, a musician who toured with the Beatles in the 1960s. The music-filled day will also feature the likes of John Leo (John Lennon tribute artist), Falling Doves, True Stories, Porcelain Hill and many more. In addition to music, there will be a talk with author John Borack — who just released the book “The Beatles: 100 Pivotal Moments In Music History” — as well as memorabilia displays and specialized vendors. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday. Queen Bee’s Queen Bee’s Art & Cultural Center, 3925 Ohio St., North Park. Tickets are $25-$55; sandiegobeatlesfair.com

Punk in Drublic Craft Beer and Music Festival

This cheekily-named, 21-and-up festival brings together two things meant to go together: craft beer and punk rock. Enjoy three hours of unlimited craft beer tastings while you jam out to music from the likes of NOFX, Pennywise, Face to Face and more. See the full band lineup online. Make sure to leave the kids and dogs at home. Noon to 3 p.m. March 26. Lexus Premier Lot at Petco Park, 58 11th Ave., East Village. Tickets are $55 (excluding fees); punkindrublicfest.com

‘Surface Tension’ opening reception

The Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego (central location) is holding an opening reception for “Surface Tension,” an immersive multimedia exhibition. The exhibition explores the public’s relationship with the ocean through unique video presentations from artists from around the world. The opening reception includes drinks, music and an opportunity to explore the exhibit. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. ICA Central, 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. Free; icasandiego.org.

Carruth Cellars’ 12th Annual Barrel Tasting Party

Sip your way through Carruth Cellars’ vast selection of wines at their 12th annual Barrel Tasting Party. Enjoy five tasting stations and 10 wine varietal samples, plus live music and food and a branded souvenir glass to take home. Guests will also get the opportunity to purchase wine before its bottles and released in the fall at a discount. 21+. No dogs/strollers allowed. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday and . Solana Beach Tasting Room, 118 Cedros Ave., #C, Solana Beach. Members: $56, public: $70; carruthcellars.com/event/barrel-tasting.

Sunday, March 27

“Daniel Tiger’s Neighborhood Live!”

Parents of toddlers may already know the touring stage version of this popular PBS Kids animated TV show will be visiting San Diego this weekend. On the program, 4-year-old Daniel Tiger uses creativity, songs and imagination to solve everyday problems. Superfans alert: A limited number of VIP tickets are available for a post-show photo opps with Daniel. 2 and 5:30 p.m. Sunday. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego. $20.50 and up. sandiegotheatres.org

Rebecca Jade and the Cold Fact

Singer-songwriter Rebecca Jade, who won “Song of the Year” at the 2021 San Diego Music Awards, performs a 21-and-up show at Music Box with her band. The accomplished musician’s resume include collaborations with the likes of Jason Mraz, who was one of the featured music acts on her SDMA award-winning song “Bad Wolves.” 8 p.m. Sunday. Music Box, 1337 India St., Little Italy. Tickets are $12 advance and $15 day of show; musicboxsd.com.