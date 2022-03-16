San Diego’s top weekend events: March 17-20

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, March 17 to Sunday, March 20.

Thursday, March 17

The Pixies: Boston-based group The Pixies, known for hits like “Where Is My Mind?” and “Gigantic,” brings its alternative rock to San Diego. The group, which formed in 1986, disbanded in 1993 but reunited in 2004. 7 p.m. Thursday. The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave., North Park. Sold out, verified resale tickets available for $173; concerts.livenation.com

Kurt Metzger: Comedian Kurt Metzger brings his standup set to San Diego with three nights of shows at American Comedy Company. Metzger is best known for his work on the TV series “Inside Amy Schumer,” which won him both an Emmy and Peabody Award. 8 p.m. Thursday, Friday and Saturday. American Comedy Co., 818 Sixth Avenue, Gaslamp. Tickets are $20 but are currently on sale for $10 at time of writing; americancomedyco.com

The Sully Band Album Release: The Sully Band — a 10 member fronted by local personality Robert “Sully” Sullivan — will bring its talent to the Belly Up Tavern to celebrate the release of its debut album, “Let’s Straighten It Out!” Known for its performance of both covers and originals, the group won the “Best Live Band” category at the 2020 San Diego Music Awards. Rebecca Jade and Anthony Cullins will also perform at this 21-and-up show. 8 p.m. Thursday. Belly Up Tavern, 143 South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. $15-$18; bellyup.com

Friday, March 18

Rick Ingraham: Comedy Store regular Rick Ingraham — who specializes in crowd work — will bring his jokes to the La Jolla location. The comedian just released his five-track comedy EP “American Bully” last month. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl St., La Jolla. Tickets are $25; thecomedystore.com/la-jolla.

Nation of Language: Synth-pop band Nation of Language brings its spring tour to the West Coast, kicking off with a 21-and-up show at Music Box. The Brooklyn-based, three-piece band released its second album, “A Way Forward,” last November. The evening also features openers Glove and Ten Bulls. 9 p.m. Friday. Music Box, 1337 India St., Little Italy. $20; musicboxsd.com.

Bach Collegium San Diego presents “El Mesías: Messiah for a New World”: A Spanish-language version of Handel’s “Messiah” will be presented in both San Diego and Tijuana this weekend, thanks to a cross-border project led by Bach Collegium San Diego, under the direction of founder and artistic director Ruben Valenzuela. He commissioned the adaptation from Mario Montenegro, a musical scholar and the artistic director of the vocal ensemble at Centro Cultural Tijuana (Cecut). In San Diego: Fridayat 7 p.m., at Saints Constantine and Helen Greek Orthodox Church (3549 Manchester Avenue, Cardiff), and on Saturdayat 7 p.m., at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center (7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla). $15-$58. In Tijuana: 5 p.m. Sunday at the Centro Cultural Tijuana (Paseo de los Heroes 9350, Zona Rio Tijuana). Admission is free. bachcollegiumsd.org

Saturday, March 19

David Spade: Comedian and former “Saturday Night Live” performer David Spade will be in San Diego as part of his “Catch Me Inside” tour. Best known for his parts in ‘90s sketches like “Gap Girls,” “David Spade’s Hollywood Minute” and more, he parlayed that success into a thriving acting career, appearing in beloved ‘90s films like “Tommy Boy” and “Black Sheep.” 7 p.m. Saturday. The Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtownTickets start at $51.50;davidspade.com

Opening of Butterfly Jungle Safari: Just in time for spring, San Diego Zoo Safari Park unveils its Butterfly Jungle Safari. Enjoy a 20-minute excursion through the Hidden Jungle aviary full of colorful butterflies. Visitors are given enrichment to offer the butterflies, with guides and wildlife care staff available to answer questions. Cameras are encouraged! Times vary; online reservation required. Opens Saturday and runs through May 8. San Diego Zoo Safari Park, 15500 San Pasqual Valley Road, Escondido. Tickets are $15, with a separate Safari Park ticket or membership required for entry; sdzsafaripark.org/spring-safari.

Monet to Matisse: Impressionist Masterpieces from the Bemberg Foundation: Esteemed art collector Georges Bemberg (1915–2011) amassed one of the Europe’s finest art collections during his lifetime. His collection is permanently housed at Hótel d’Assézat in Toulouse, France; however, for the first time, the Bemberg Foundation’s Impressionism collection, which includes over 75 artworks by Claude Monet, Henri Matisse, Paul Cézanne, Edgar Degas, Pablo Picasso and more, will travel to California for this exhibit. A Members’ Preview of the exhibit will be held on Saturday from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. The exhibit runs from Saturday through Aug. 7. San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. Tickets range from $5 to $25; sdmart.org/exhibition/monet-to-matisse-impressionist-masterpieces-from-the-bemberg-foundation

Sunday, March 20

Rolando Street Fair: Get ready for some all-ages fun with the return of the Rolando Street Fair. The event, which was canceled in both 2020 and 2021, features a community performance stage; live bands, including headliner B-Side Players; and more than 100 craft and vendor booths. Plus, gobble down grub from local food trucks — and wash it down with San Diego craft brews at the expanded BLVD63 beer garden. Plus, a kids zone will feature jumpers, obstacle courses, crafts and a climbing wall. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Rolando Boulevard, Rolando Village. Free entry, with $5 wristbands for kids zone; rolandocc.org/rolando-street-fair

Moonlight Beach Half Marathon: Is there a better backdrop for a run than the Pacific Coast? The Moonlight Beach Half Marathon invites San Diegans to experience beautiful ocean views while getting some exercise. All participants will be timed, and there will be an awards ceremony after the event. Check website for a course map as well as street closure details. 7:30 a.m. (half marathon) and 9 a.m. (5K). Sunday. 400 B St., Encinitas. Registration is $44 (5K) or $129 (half marathon); moonlightbeachhalfmarathon.org

Gina Palmerin’s Icons and Legends: Los Angeles-based artist Gina Palmerin presents “Icons and Legends,” a solo show that combines two of her past collections: “Picture Day, The Icons” and “Legends.” Palmerin’s work mixes modern portraits with historical elements. The exhibit, which will be on display until May 8, focuses on pop culture icons, as well as classical Greek and Roman figures. Opening reception is 1 to 4 p.m. Sunday. Sparks Gallery, 530 Sixth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. Free; online RSVP required. sparksgallery.com/product-category/gallery-exhibitions/icons-and-legends

Poway Symphony Orchestra’s “Romantic Gems”: The 65-member semi-professional orchestra presents a concert featuring the Fanfare from “La Péri” by Paul Dukas, followed by the Cello Concerto No.1 by Camille Saint-Saёns. Under the musical direction of conductor John LoPiccolo, the concert will conclude with the popular Symphony No. 8 by Antonin Dvorak. 4 p.m. Sunday. Poway Center for the Performing Arts, 15498 Espola Road, Poway. (858) 748 0505, powaycenter.com

Mission Bay High School Mambo Orchestra: The student-led Mission Bay High School Mambo Orchestra will present traditional music from Cuba, Puerto Rico and Latin American countries. 4 p.m. Sunday. La Jolla United Methodist Church, 6063 La Jolla Blvd. A taco truck will be on the premises for food purchases after the concert. Free.