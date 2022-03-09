San Diego’s top weekend events: March 10-13

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, March 10 to Sunday, March 13.

Thursday, March 10

Steve Byrne at American Comedy Co.

Comedian Steve Byrne (“Comedy Central Presents Steve Byrne,” “Steve Byrne’s Happy Hour”) has appeared in films like “The Goods: Live Hard, Sell Hard,” “Four Christmases” and “Couples Retreat.” He’ll be headlining five shows over the weekend in downtown San Diego. 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday . American Comedy Co., 818 Sixth Ave., downtown. Starting at $10; americancomedyco.com.

Jim Breuer at Comedy Store La Jolla

Fans might best remember Jim Breuer from his role on “Saturday Night Live” from 1995 to 1998. On that show, he appeared as such classic characters as “Joe Pesci” and “Goat Boy.” He’s also known for his role in the classic stoner comedy, “Half Baked,” from 1998. He’ll perform during one sold-out show in La Jolla on Thursday. 8 p.m. Thursday. Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl St., La Jolla. Tickets are sold out; thecomedystore.com/la-jolla.

Friday, March 11

Irish 4 A Day

Billed as San Diego’s No. 1 St. Patrick’s Day Party Hop, “Irish 4 A Day” ticketholders receive free entry to more than 15 restaurants, bars and clubs in the Gaslamp Quarter, as well as five complimentary shots (bartender’s choice) at four participating venues. The party kicks off at American Junkie every night, and there will be finale parties at Parq. 6 p.m. to 2 a.m. Friday, 4 p.m. to 2 a.m. Saturday. A third installment is scheduled next Thursday, March 17, with a finale party at Vin de Syrah. Kicks off at American Junkie, 628 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. Tickets are $28-$30, excluding fees. Irish4ADay.com

Still Woozy at Observatory North Park

Alternative artist Still Woozy brings his “If This Isn’t Nice Tour” — named after his debut studio album, released in 2021 — to San Diego. The Observatory show, which was originally scheduled for January, will also feature fellow alternative act Wallice. 7 p.m. Friday. The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave., North Park. Sold out, verified resale tickets available for $100; concerts.livenation.com

Jay Larson at Comedy Store La Jolla

Comedian Jay Larson began performing stand-up comedy in 2001. He’s had a stand-up special on Comedy Central and produced the comedy podcast, “The CrabFeast,” with Ryan Sickler. He was also the co-host of “Best Bars in America” for two seasons. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday . Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl St., La Jolla. $25; thecomedystore.com/la-jolla.

Cherry Blossom Festival

What better way to welcome spring than with this annual Balboa Park favorite. The Cherry Blossom Festival, presented by the Japanese Friendship Garden San Diego, begins today and continues through Sunday. Purchasing tickets online is recommended. Friday through Sunday . Japanese Friendship Garden San Diego, 2215 Pan American Road E., Balboa Park. $12 general admission; $10 students and seniors; $10 military; children under 6 free; niwa.org.

Jamie Kennedy at Solamar San Diego

Presented by Laughs SD and the American Comedy Co., actor and comedian Jamie Kennedy will appear for one night on the rooftop of the Solamar San Diego hotel. Best known for his roles in 90s classics like “Scream,” “Romeo + Juliet” and “Malibu’s Most Wanted,” Kennedy also hosted is own hidden camera prank show, “The Jamie Kennedy Experiment,” on The WB network for three seasons. 7 p.m. Friday . Solamar San Diego, 435 Sixth Ave., downtown. $25; eventbrite.com/e/solamar-san-diego-the-american-comedy-company-present-jamie-kennedy-tickets

Saturday, March 12

Seaport Village’s 15th Annual Busker Festival

Back on the streets after a one-year hiatus, the 15th Annual Busker Festival at Seaport Village is a family-friendly day filled with unique street performers, live music, pop-up experiences and more. Celebrating the best in the art of street performers, the Busker Festival will include 12 headlining acts — think flame-throwers, knife-jugglers, tight rope walkers, acrobats, magic and more! As a new addition to this year’s event, the Lighthouse District will be transformed into Bubbles & Balloons, an immersive pop-up featuring champagne tastings from San Pasqual Winery, inflatable installations, balloon artistry and bubble machines for the perfect photo ops. Noon to 6 p.m. Saturday . Seaport Village, 849 W. Harbor Drive, downtown. Free; seaportvillage.com/busker-fest-2022

Tim Bluhm & The Coffis Brothers at the Carlsbad Museum of Making Music

Head up the coast for a show with musician and songwriter Tim Bluhm and his band, The Coffis Brothers. Bluhm’s style can best be described as easy-listening jams with a distinctly California sound. In addition to his solo career, Bluhm has also performed with the Skinny Singers, the Ball-Point Birds, the Rhythm Devils, Brokedown in Bakersfield and Nicki Bluhm & The Gramblers. 7 p.m. Saturday . Museum of Making Music, 5790 Armada Drive, Carlsbad. $25 for general seating, $30 for premium seating; museumofmakingmusic.org

St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival

The St. Patrick’s Day Parade and Festival in Balboa Park is back after a two-year hiatus. Now celebrating its 40th year, the 2022 theme is “Irish Building America.” This all-ages celebration of Irish culture will offer live entertainment on two stages, including traditional dancing and bands. And don’t miss the St. Patrick’s Day Parade featuring floats, high school marching bands, dancing units, clowns, antique cars, Irish Setters and much more. Festival is 9 a.m. to 6 pm. at Sixth Avenue and Maple Street; parade starts at 10:30 a.m. at Fifth Avenue and Laurel Street. Balboa Park. Saturday. Free, with a $5 fee for beer garden entry; stpatsparade.org

ShamROCK St. Paddy’s Day Music + Beer Festival

Get ready to go green: One of the Gaslamp Quarter’s favorite events is back for another year of fun, brews, music and more. ShamROCK St. Paddy’s Day Music + Beer Festival is celebrating its 26th year with seven bars (serving up green beer!), Irish dancers, a lineup of Celtic/Irish rock bands, games, prizes, photo ops, activations and more. This year, they’re adding Lepra-Con, a best-dressed leprechaun contest. Young Dubliners headlines the event. 21 and up. 2 p.m. to midnight Saturday . Gaslamp Quarter. Prices start at $45; sandiegoshamrock.com

Soul Swap Market

Join over 100 Black entrepreneurs and business-owners at the Soul Swap Market, a bi-monthly pop-up market, designed to to provide community engagement and promote Black entrepreneurship. In addition to the vendors, the market will feature a DJ, bar, hookah lounge and youth area. . 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday (another market is scheduled for March 26). Westfield Mission Valley, 1640 Camino Del Rio North, Mission Valley. $3; westfield.com/missionvalley/event-detail/Soul-Swap-Open-Air-Market

San Diego Leprechaun Run

The fourth annual San Diego Leprechaun Run invites you to start the holiday with some exercise. All 5K runners receive a themed T-shirt, finisher medal, timing chip, custom bib and free photos — plus a complimentary drink ticket to toast to your accomplishment after reaching the finish line. 9 a.m. Saturday. Starting line at 912 Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach. Tickets are $50 for 5K and $25 for Kids 1K; sandiegorunningco.com/sdrc_events/san-diego-leprechaun-run

‘Encounter: Photographs by Jed Fielding’

Chicago-based street photographer Jed Fielding will showcase his early works at “Encounter: Photographs by Jed Fielding.” The exhibition will feature photos from Fielding’s work in Naples, Italy and Mexico City. Fielding is known for creating searing, intimate portraits, including photographs of blind children in Mexico City, which will be included in this exhibition. A publication of works will coincide with the exhibit and will be available in the museum’s store. On display from Saturday through Sept. 25. Museum of Photographic Arts, 1649 El Prado, Balboa Park. Visit mopa.org/exhibitions/encounter-photographs-jed-fielding for more information.

‘All You Can Carry’ opening reception and artist talk

Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego invites the public to see its latest Regional Artist exhibition — “All You Can Carry” by Greg Ito, which explores the ideas of transition and the human experience — at the ICA North location. On Saturday, there will be a one-hour opening reception for the immersive exhibition with refreshments and music by DJ Omega Watts. After the reception, Ito will present an Artist Talk to discuss his process, personal history, and the meaning behind his pieces; a Q&A session will follow. 5:30 to 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Institute of Contemporary Art San Diego (ICA North), 1550 South El Camino Real, Encinitas. Free; icasandiego.org/event/greg-ito-artist-talk-opening-reception

Diplo at NOVA SD

San Diego’s latest nightclub, which opened last month, continues its Grand Opening celebration with a star-studded DJ lineup. Up this weekend is electronic music superstar Diplo (aka Thomas Wesley Pentz). 9:30 p.m. Saturday. NOVA, 454 Sixth Ave., Gaslamp. This event is sold out, but wait list is available; novasd.com/event/diplo.

People wait in line to go into an 367 square-foot home made by Tiny Mountain Homes at TinyFest at the Del Mar Fairgrounds on March 1, 2020. The two-day festival had a variety of tiny houses from pro-builders, DIYers, van lifers and tiny dwellers. (K.C. Alfred/K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

TinyFest at Del Mar Fairgrounds

Tiny house lovers, rejoice! TinyFest — which brings together tiny house builders, residents and enthusiasts — is back in San Diego. The two-day event features a packed lineup of speaker presentations, workshops, Q&A sessions and panel discussions. In addition to the Main Stage and Community Stage events, there will also be live music and entertainment like an aerialist, stiltwalkers, and a bubble artist. Check online for featured builders, homeowners and vendors. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday, 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. Buy tickets online for $15 (single day) and $20 (two-day pass), or $25 at the door. Kids age 12 and under are free. tinyfest.events/at-the-festival-san-diego-2022

Sunday, March 13

Taj Mahal Sextet at Belly Up

Enjoy a musical evening with Taj Mahal Sextet, who performs a 21-and-up seated show in San Diego. In his 50-plus year career, the critically-acclaimed blues/world music artist has more than two dozen albums and multiple accolades —including three Grammy Awards — to his name. 8 p.m. Sunday. Belly Up Tavern, 143 South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. Sold out; bellyup.com