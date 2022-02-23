San Diego’s top weekend events: Feb. 24-27

Thursday, Feb. 24

Eighth Annual Crow Show Preview Night: The Crow Show returns to Hillcrest! The exhibit, which runs through March 31, opens with a preview night on Thursday. Thursday’s opening coincides with another anticipated return: Hillcrest First Thursdays event. Preview night is 6-9 p.m. Thursday. The exhibit is viewable during studio hours, noon to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Sunday. The Studio Door, 3867 Fourth Ave., Hillcrest. Free; thestudiodoor.com/the-crow-show

Brent Morin at American Comedy Co.: If you happened to catch the 2019 Netflix Christmas series, “Merry Happy Whatever,” you already know actor and comedian Brent Morin. On the show, Morin’s character, Matt, attempts to ingratiate himself to his girlfriend’s curmudgeonly father, played by Dennis Quaid. Watch him as he attempts to ingratiate himself to San Diego audiences during his five headlining shows. 8 p.m. tonight , 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday . American Comedy Co., 818 Sixth Ave., Gaslamp. Tickets start at $10; americancomedyco.com.

Sam Morril at Comedy Store La Jolla: Stand-up comic Sam Morril brings his dry brand of humor to San Diego for eight headlining shows in La Jolla this weekend. Expect him to riff on current events, relationships and pop culture during his sets. Fun fact: Girlfriend Taylor Tomlinson also appears in San Diego this weekend, for two comedy shows at the Balboa Theatre downtown on Saturday. As of the time of this writing, most Morril shows are sold out, but resale tickets are available. 7 and 9:30 p.m., Thursday through Sunday . Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl St., La Jolla. $25, thecomedystore.com/la-jolla.

Friday, Feb. 25

San Diego Jazz Party: Experience the musical stylings of world-class jazz musicians like Chuck Redd, Dan Barrett, Danny Coots and more at this three-day party. Friday through Sunday . Hilton San Diego/Del Mar, 15575 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. Tickets range from $25 to $145 with a $250 Patron Pass also available; sdjp.org.

Steve-O: The Bucket List Tour: Comedian and MTV star Steve-O has had quite a career. Steve-O originally shot to fame on the MTV prank show, “Jackass,” in 2000. Since then, he’s battled substance abuse issues, appeared on multiple reality shows and started performing stand-up. The sober star also appears in the latest “Jackass” incarnation, “Jackass Forever,” a film which premiered in early February of this year. 7 p.m. Friday . Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown. $90; sandiegotheatres.org.

Talk show host Nick Cannon poses for a portrait on the set of “Nick Cannon” at Metropolitan Studios in New York on Sept. 16, 2021. His nationally syndicated daytime talk show premieres Sept. 27 on Fox Television Stations. (Photo by Andy Kropa/Invision/AP) (Andy Kropa / Andy Kropa/invision/ap)

Nick Cannon’s Wild ‘N Out restaurant opening: Wild ‘N Out, a restaurant concept developed by the entertainer (and San Diegan!) Nick Cannon, is opening the doors to its new two-story, 3,500-square-foot San Diego location. Serving up a classic American menu, the restaurant will also serve oversized boozy cocktails and will have sports-themed arcade games and will become San Diego’s premiere nightlife destination after dinner service. Expect an appearance by Cannon, plus crew from MTV’s “Wild ‘N Out,” at the opening party, which is invite-only. Reservations available starting Friday . Wild’N Out, 701 Sixth Ave., Gaslamp. Visit wildnoutsportsbarandarcade.com for more information.

Saturday, Feb. 26

Black Ourstory: Brilliance & Resilience: Presented by the San Diego Black LGBTQ+ Coalition, this event is touted as an “anti-black racism & empowerment conference” in honor of Black History Month. The event promises to be a space where the Black LGBTQ+ community can network and find community while promoting the mission of the San Diego Black LGBTQ+ Coalition. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday . San Diego City College - Math & Social Sciences Building, 1313 Park Blvd., downtown. Virtual option also available. Event is free; register at eventbrite.com/e/black-ourstory-brilliance-resilience-tickets-253763853517

Oceanside Museum of Art 25th anniversary celebration: The Oceanside Museum of Art, under the leadership of executive director Maria Mingalone (pictured), is turning 25, and it’s celebrating with a gala under the stars at The Seabird Resort. Guests at the Twilight portion of the evening will enjoy an indulgent dessert display by Chef Roberto Alcocer of Valle restaurant and Chef Kurtis Habecker of Piper restaurant, a light projection show by Joe Wheaton, live music and more. The collaborative dessert display will feature items like Spicy Mayan Chocolate Roulade, Dark, Milk and White Chocolate Barks, Lemon Bars, Coffee Diplomate and Dutch Crunch Profiterole, Citrus Meringue Next and Local Fruit Tarts. Proceeds from the gala will benefit the museum’s education initiatives, community programming and their quest to celebrate arts in the community. The Sunset portion of the evening begins at 5 p.m. (sold out); the Twilight portion begins at Saturday. The Seabird Resort, 101 Mission Ave., Oceanside. $60; visit oma-online.org/gala for more information or to purchase tickets.

Nova SD nightclub opening: The long-shuttered OMNIA San Diego nightclub will reopen this weekend as Nova SD. The new nightclub is owned by Insomniac, a global entertainment and lifestyle brand best known for producing festivals like the Electric Daisy Carnival in Las Vegas, with Tao Group Hospitality as a minority partner. The club’s opening weekend lineup is packed with sets from global DJs like RL Grime (Friday) and Deadmau5 (Saturday ). In the coming weeks, other EDM heavy-hitters like Tiësto (March 5), Diplo (March 12) and Steve Aoki (March 19) are scheduled to perform. Nova SD is at 454 Sixth Ave. in the Gaslamp. Entry prices vary. Visit novasd.com for more information.

Taylor Tomlinson at Balboa Theatre: Rising comedian Taylor Tomlinson is dropping by San Diego this weekend on her “Deal With It Tour.”The 28-year-old grew up in Temecula and began performing at age 16. But Tomlinson’s big break came two years ago with her debut comedy special “Quarter-Life Crisis,” which premiered on Netflix in March 2020 — less than two weeks before California’s COVID-19 shutdown. Tomlinson’s 2020 tour promoting “Quarter-Life Crisis,” which included March shows at The Comedy Store La Jolla, was postponed due to the pandemic. However, the comedian stayed busy at home, jumping on TikTok and Instagram to connect with fans and offer levity during the COVID-19 crisis. This pandemic content included the comedy series “New Couple Gets Quarantined” and podcast “This is Important to Me.” Both projects were co-created with fellow comedian Sam Morril, who Tomlinson started dating right before the pandemic. (Morril is also in town this weekend, performing a series of sold-out shows at The Comedy Store La Jolla.)Although “Look At You” is expected to hit Netflix on March 8, San Diegans can get a preview of Tomlinson’s new material this weekend at her two back-to-back shows at Balboa Theatre. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday cq Feb. 26. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown. Tickets start at $26.25; sandiegotheatres.org/event/2022/02/taylor-tomlinson

Paul Cherry at House of Blues: Chicago-based musician Paul Cherry will bring his soulful, trippy sounds to San Diego during his performance at the House of Blues’ Voodoo Room. Expect him to perform hits like, “Like Yesterday,” “Changing Times” and “Your Letter.” 7 p.m. Saturday . House of Blues San Diego, 1055 Fifth Ave., downtown. $25; houseofblues.com/sandiego.

Sunday, Feb. 27

The Dover Quartet (Courtesy photo by Roy Cox)

The Dover Quartet and the Escher String Quartet: As part of its Revelle Chamber Music Series, the La Jolla Music Society is presenting what it’s billing as “two of the hottest chamber music groups in America today”: the Dover Quartet and the Escher String Quartet. The Dover Quartet — the Kennedy Center’s quartet-in-residence — has been called “the young American string quartet of the moment,” while the Escher String Quartet is “one of the major string quartets playing today.” On Sunday, the two groups will come together for a rare all-octet concert. 8 p.m. Sunday. Baker-Baum Concert Hall, Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. (858) 459-3728, ljms.org

“Let the Poets Speak: Know Your Worth”: In its ongoing celebration of Black History Month, the San Diego Community College District is hosting an open air poetry event, “Let the Poets Speak: Know Your Worth,” that will also feature live music and food. The event is put on by the Mesa College Black Studies Department, the Committee for Diversity, Action, Inclusion, and Equity, SDSU’s Black Resource Center, and the San Diego Association of Black Psychologists. 3 to 5 p.m. Sunday . The Black Resource Center at SDSU, 5723 Lindo Paseo, College Area. Visit sdccd.edu for more information.

