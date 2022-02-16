San Diego’s top weekend events: Feb. 17-20

Thursday, Feb. 17

A film still from “The Dinner,” which is available to stream online as part of the 2022 San Diego International Jewish Film Festival. (Courtesy photo)

San Diego International Jewish Film Festival: Catch the final four days of the San Diego International Jewish Film Festival, which concludes Sunday. This year’s lineup features more than 30 films, shorts and documentaries, which are all available to stream virtually. There are also still 11 in-person film screenings still on the schedule, including “Wet Dog” (Thursday), “Kiss Me Kosher” (Friday), “200 Meters” (Saturday) and “Tiger Within” (Sunday). Times vary, runs through Feb. 20. David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre at Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. Tickets are $15 per film (excluding fees); 2022sdijff.eventive.org/films

Omphalos 2002 by Marie Watt (University of San Diego)

“Storywork: The Prints of Marie Watt”: In its new exhibition, “Storywork,” University of San Diego showcases the work of Oregon-based contemporary artist, Marie Watt. The show is a comprehensive look at Watt’s 30-year career of printing techniques — including etching and lithography — that are often inspired by Native American imagery. The show also features sculptures and textiles that tell Native American narratives, including Watt’s own Seneca heritage. On view noon to 5 p.m. Mondays through Fridays. Through May 13. University Galleries, University of San Diego, 5998 Alcala Park, Linda Vista. (Metered parking is available in the West and Main Parking Structures.) Free; sandiego.edu/galleries.

Suzanne Santo: Suzanne Santo, who released her sophomore album “Yard Sale” last year, plays a headlining show in San Diego. The evening also features opener Izzi Ray. 8:30 p.m. Thursday. The Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., Middletown. 21-and-up. $20; casbahmusic.com.

Friday, Feb. 18

Black History Awareness Art Show: The Merrow and The Empowered Art Society host an evening full of education and entertainment to celebrate and honor the empowering work of the Black community. Stop by to see the work of talented artists, as well as learn more about Black History Awareness. There will also be live music, food and craft vendors, and prizes/giveaways. 5-10 p.m. Friday. The Merrow, 1271 University Ave., Hillcrest. Tickets are $5, with an option to upgrade to $15 for a swag bag; donations for the WorldBeat Cultural Center will also be collected at the door. themerrow.com

Justin Bieber: Pop star Justin Bieber, who released his sixth studio album “Justice” last year, brings his Justice World Tour to Pechanga Arena. The evening also features special guests Jaden, Eddie Benjamin and ¿Téo?” 7 p.m. Friday Pechanga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd., Midway DistrictTickets start at $64.50;pechangaarenasd.com

Kevin Nealon (Matt Winkelmeyer / Getty Images)

Kevin Nealon: Comedian and actor Kevin Nealon, who might be best known for his run on “Saturday Night Live” from 1986-1995, will be headlining five comedy shows in San Diego this weekend. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday ; 7 p.m. Sunday American Comedy Co., 818 Sixth Ave., Gaslamp.Tickets are $30 and $35; americancomedyco.com

Clint Coley: With four comedy albums under his belt — “I’m an Adult,” “Sturgis,” “Sensitive” and “Tuesday Morning” — Philadelphia comic Clint Coley has a lot of material to pull from. (Fun fact: 2014’s “I’m an Adult” was actually recorded live in San Diego.) In addition to standup, Coley is also a writer, actor, podcaster and author. 7 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday, with 9 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday. The Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl St., La Jolla. Tickets are $25; thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Disney Princess: The Concert: Disney fans: get ready to hear your favorite songs come to life at this Disney Princess concert! Presented by Pandora, the show stars four Broadway singers/actresses — Susan Egan, Arielle Jacobs, Anneliese van der Pol, and Syndee Winters — who have previously played Disney characters in official productions. These women will perform solo and group numbers from numerous Disney films, with the accompanying movies projected on a large screen behind them. 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Magnolia, 210 East Main St., El Cajon. Tickets start at $39.50; magnoliasandiego.com

Valle restaurant in Oceanside. (Courtesy of Valle)

Winemaker Series at Oceanside’s Valle restaurant: Executive Chef Roberto Alcocer’s Valle restaurant at the new Mission Pacific Hotel in Oceanside is kicking off a Winemaker Series dinner with Lechuza Wines. Enjoy a four-course dinner with wine pairings that complement Chef Alcocer’s Baja-inspired menu. Lechuza Wines, one of the Valle’s favorite wineries, is known for their varietals of Cabernet, Bevviolo, Merlot and Tempranillo. 8 p.m. Friday. Valle Restaurant, 222 North Pacific Street, Oceanside. Tickets are $150 per person. Call 866.723.8906 to make a reservation or book at valleoceanside.com/reservation.

Steve Poltz & The Rugburns: Celebrate Steve Poltz’s 13th Annual 50th Birthday Bash! Poltz and his band The Rugburns will perform two back-to-back shows at Belly Up, with special guests Aaron Lee Tasjan (Friday) and Oliver Wood and Lindsay Lou (Saturday). 9 p.m. Friday and 8 p.m. Saturday. Belly Up Tavern, 143 South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. 21-and-up. Tickets start at $38; bellyup.com

Saturday, Feb. 19

Black Com!x Day: Black Com!x Day, which highlights Black artists and writers, returns for its fourth year after a hiatus in 2021. This all-ages, family-friendly event — organized by Keithan Jones of KID comics and WorldBeat Cultural Center’s founder Makeda “Dread” Cheatom — gives San Diegans the opportunity to meet with professionals in the comic book industry working for big names like Marvel, DC and Image Comics, as well as from independent publishers. At 1 p.m. on both days, Aaron Nabus from The Hall H Show will moderate a special panel: “Empowered: Doing Black Owned Business Today” (Saturday) and “Black Women in Comics and Publishing” (Sunday). 10 a.m. to 6 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. WorldBeat Cultural Center, 2100 Park Blvd., Balboa Park. Free; eventbrite.com/e/black-comx-day-2022-tickets-202569178867

Brown-ish at Laugh Factory: Comedian Erik Rivera hosts “Brown-ish,” a jam-packed show featuring Latino comedians like Angelica Valenzuela, David Del Rosario, Frank Castillo, Kari Assad and Victor Pacheco. 8 p.m. Saturday. Laugh Factory, 432 F St., Gaslamp. 18-and-up. $20; laughfactory.com/clubs/san-diego

Alice Phoebe Lou: South African indie pop/folk artist Alice Phoebe Lou, who released two albums in 2021, performs a sold-out show with Sam Burton. 8:30 p.m. Saturday. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., Normal Heights. Sold out, with spots available on the waiting list; sodabarmusic.com.

Sunday, Feb. 20

Harry Mack: Known for his visual freestyling rap performances, Harry Mack takes his extemporaneous act on the road with his Energy Exchange Tour 2022. His San Diego show at Music Box also features Daygo Fatts and DJ Surjazz. 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Music Box, 1337 India St., Little Italy. 18-and-up. $27-$30; musicboxsd.com.

We Are Scientists: NYC-based indie rock band We Are Scientists, who released its seventh album “Huffy” last fall, perform a San Diego show with Brian Bond and Communipaw. 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., Normal Heights. $22.59; sodabarmusic.com.