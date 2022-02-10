Here’s where to watch Super Bowl LVI in San Diego

San Diego may not have the Chargers anymore, but that doesn’t mean our love of football has gone anywhere.

Super Bowl LVI — which pits the Los Angeles Rams against the Cincinnati Bengals — is scheduled for this weekend at SoFi Stadium (which happens to be the new home of the Chargers).

If you aren’t planning on making the drive up to Los Angeles, there are plenty of spots in San Diego to enjoy game, which kicks off at 3:30 p.m. Here are a few places to watch Super Bowl LVI on Sunday.

Firehouse

Firehouse’s Super Bowl Block Party returns for its 10th year! The party starts off with a pre-game from 1:30 to 3 p.m. which includes a Silent Disco and DJ sets. Then find a spot on Firehouse’s couches and bleachers to watch for the game, which will be streamed on a 20-foot LED Jumbotron. Throughout the day, enjoy food items like pizza and tacos, plus a hidden agave bar by Camino Riveria, JuneShine booth, and more. Tickets are $39 and are expected to sell out. Firehouse, 722 Grand Ave., Pacific Beach. firehousepb.com

Fans watch the Super Bowl at a previous Moonshine Beach party. (Courtesy of Good Time Design)

Moonshine Beach

While San Francisco’s team didn’t make it to the Super Bowl, San Diego’s official 49ers bar is still excited to celebrate the game. Watch the game on Moonshine Beach’s 33-foot LED screen inside or 10-foot LED screen outside. Specials include 49ers shots ($5); shots of whiskey, gin, rum or tequila ($8); and beer bucket specials ($30-$35). Get the party started early, with the outdoor patio opening at noon and the indoor space opening at 2 p.m. And get ready for lots of prizes and giveaways at halftime. Moonshine Beach, 1165 Garnet Ave., Pacific Beach. moonshinebeachsd.com

Harrah’s Resort

Harrah’s Resort hosts a can’t miss, Vegas-style Super Bowl bash. There will be two buffet stations full of hot dogs, wings, veggies, nachos, pizza and soft pretzels. Plus, retired San Diego Chargers players Doug Flutie, Shawne Merriman and Nick Hardwick will be offering photo ops and signing autographs at halftime. The event is free, but upgrade to a $40 ticket for early entry, tailgate food, and a celebrity meet & greet, or splurge for $100 VIP tickets for additional beverage service and lounge seating. Harrah’s Resort Southern California, 777 Harrah’s Rincon Way, Funner. harrahssocal.com

The Rooftop Bar at Mission Pacific

Pair the game with ocean views at The Rooftop Bar at Mission Pacific, which hosts a party featuring drinks and food from Chef Roberto Alcocer starting at 11 a.m. Hoping to escape the crowds, but still get out of the house? The Big Game Cabana Package ($500 for four people) includes a shaded cabana with a private 44-inch TV, plus access to the pool and amenities. The Rooftop Bar at Mission Pacific, 201 North Myers St., Oceanside. missionpacifichotel.com/restaurants-bars/the-rooftop-bar

The Deck at Moonshine Flats

Starting at noon, get your grub on at The Deck at Moonshine Flats, which has a special football menu with $10 items like St. Louis rib baskets, Flamin’ Hot Cheetos corn dogs, pork belly burnt ends, Frito pies, smoked wings, and cinnamon pretzel bites. Wash it down with drink deals including Jack Daniels shots ($7), along with buckets of beer or Topo Chico Seltzer buckets ($25-$30). While you wait for kick-off, play games like corn hole, beer pong, shuffleboard, pool and more, with a raffle scheduled for halftime. Moonshine Flats, 344 Seventh Ave., East Village. moonshineflats.com

The Loma Club

The Loma Club invites you to watch the game on its patio, which opens at 3 p.m. Super Bowl drink specials include canned cocktail buckets from You & Yours Distillery, plus Rams & Bengals Jell-O shots. Pair your drinks with food items like housemade chili, a meatball hoagie, or chili cheese fries (which can also be ordered as a chili dog or cheeseburger). The Loma Club, 2960 Truxtun Road, Liberty Station, Point Loma. thelomaclub.com

Lapper

Have you checked out Town and Country’s newest restaurant, Lapper? Considering there are “TVs around every corner,” the Super Bowl might be a good time to check out the eatery. Lapper’s Big Game Menu bundles one craft beer and entrée for $14; food options include the signature Crush Burger, loaded nachos, quesadillas, pizza and wings. Plus, it has an expansive poolside patio with palm trees, as well as indoor and outdoor games. Lapper at Town and Country, 500 Hotel Circle North, Mission Valley. towncountry.com/dine/lapper

Yard House

With twenty TVs and 100 craft beers, Yard House is ready to host lots of football fans. Enjoy elevated versions of tailgate staples, including Korean chili garlic wings, Kurobuta pork burger and poke nachos. And if you’d rather watch the game at home, Yard House also offers Takeout Platters that are available to order online. Yard House; 1640 Camino Del Rio North (Mission Valley) and 2525 El Camino Real (Carlsbad). yardhouse.com