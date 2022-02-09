San Diego’s top weekend events: Feb. 10-13

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Feb. 10 to Sunday, Feb. 13.

Thursday, Feb. 10

San Diego Jewish Film Festival: This year, the San Diego Jewish Film Festival (SDJFF) will host film screenings both in person and virtually. This year’s lineup features more than 30 films, shorts and documentaries. Times vary, runs through Feb. 20. David & Dorothea Garfield Theatre at Lawrence Family Jewish Community Center, 4126 Executive Drive, La Jolla. Tickets are $15 per film (excluding fees); 2022sdijff.eventive.org/films

“Life Sucks”: Cygnet Theatre presents Aaron Posner’s freewheeling and comic adaptation of Anton Chekhov’s “Uncle Vanya.” 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. Through Feb. 27. 4040 Twiggs St., Old Town San Diego. $49. (619) 337-1525. cygnettheatre.com

National Sculpture Society (NSS) California Exhibition: Check out sculptures by California members of the prestigious National Sculpture Society, the oldest sculpture group in the United States.The Bonita Museum and Cultural Center, 4355 Bonita Road, Bonita. On view from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, through March 18. Donations welcome; bonitahistoricalsociety.org.

Ismo: Finnish standup comedian Ismo Mikael Leikola (ISMO) — who earned the 2014 title of “Funniest Person in the World” from Laugh Factory — stops by San Diego for a five-show stint. There is a two drink minimum for the 21-and-up show. 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday. American Comedy Co., 818 Sixth Ave., Gaslamp. $10; americancomedyco.com.

Friday, Feb. 11

Marc Maron: Comedian, actor and podcast host Marc Maron will appear in San Diego for his “This May Be the Last Time” tour. Maron is best known for hosting the “WTF With Marc Maron” podcast, which is mostly recorded from his Los Angeles home and has featured guests like President Barack Obama and Sir Paul McCartney. 6:30 and 9:15 p.m. Friday.(Please note: the 6:30 p.m. show is sold out, but some tickets remain for the 9:15 p.m. show. Resale tickets are also available.). The Observatory North Park, 891 University Ave., North Park. $49.50; wtfpod.com/tour.

“The Main Line, a Gospel Musical”: Community Actors Theatre presents the world premiere of Jennie Hamilton’s play with music about the late gospel singer Mahalia Jackson. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 3 p.m. Sundays. Through Feb. 27. 2957 54th St., San Diego. $17-$20. (619) 581-2634. communityactorstheatre.com

Michael Yo: Catch comedian Michael Yo in La Jolla this weekend, who will perform four shows at The Comedy Store La Jolla. Yo — who credits some of his success to established comedians Chelsea Handler and Jo Koy — is known for his comedy special “Blasian,” as well as appearances on “America’s Got Talent” and “The Joe Rogan Experience.” There is a two drink minimum for the 21-and-up show. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Comedy Store La Jolla, La Jolla. $25; thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

SPORTS: Dream pop music duo SPORTS — made up of Oklahoma natives Cale Chronister and Christian Theriot — stops by Soda Bar on its “Get A Good Look World Tour.” The San Diego show opens with a set from alternative/indie artist Wabie. 8:30 p.m. Friday. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., Normal Heights. 21-and-up. Sold out, but spots are available on an online waiting list; sodabarmusic.com

“Admissions”: OnStage Playhouse presents Josh Harmon’s edgy drama about married White progressive New England prep school leaders who support affirmative action until their son sets his sights on an Ivy League college. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. Through Feb. 27. 291 Third Ave., Chula Vista. $22-$25. (619) 422-7787. onstageplayouse.com

Saturday, Feb. 12

Soul Swap Market: More than 100 Black-owned businesses will be showcased at this bi-monthly pop-up. The event is organized by Shala Waines of Creative Vibes — an arts and entertainment business that aims to promote entrepreneurship in the Black community. In addition to the shopping experience, there will be a DJ, bar, hookah lounge and kid zone. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday, with additional dates on Feb. 26, March 12, 26; Westfield Mission Valley,1640 Camino Del Rio North, Mission Valley. Entrance fee is $3; westfield.com/missionvalley/event-detail/Soul-Swap-Market

The Wiz: In honor of Black History Month, the WorldBeat Cultural Center hosts a children’s production of “The Wiz,” a retelling of the “The Wonderful Wizard of Oz” from the perspective of the black community. 7 p.m. Saturday. WorldBeat Cultural Center, 2100 Park Ave., Balboa Park. Tickets are $15; eventbrite.com/e/the-wiz-a-childrens-theatre-performance-tickets-256633988167.

Valentines Super Love Jam: Catch performances from Zapp, Midnight Star, Rose Royce, Tierra, Manhattans, Intruders, GQ, Bloodstone, Heatwave and Notationsat this Valentine’s-themed concert. Proof of vaccine or negative Covid test are required for entry. Masks must be worn inside, regardless of vaccine status. 7:30 p.m. Saturday . Pechanga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Boulevard, Midway District. $29.50 to $125; pechangaarenasd.com.

Female Rising: 8 Paintings in a Series by Deena Altman: San Diego artist (and co-owner of Altman Plants) Deena Altman showcases an series of paintings that depict women at various stages in their life, from toddler to elder. Each age focuses on the challenges in that particular age range and how “these challenges both impair and energize their paths.” The opening reception is 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. On view through March 11. Art on 30th, 4434 30th St., North Park. arton30th.com.

Così fan tutte: San Diego Opera opens its 2022 mainstage season with this farcical Mozart opera about two soldiers who disguise their identities to see if their fiancés remain faithful. The opera will be performed in Italian with English subtitles. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Tuesday and Feb. 18; 2 p.m. Feb. 20. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown. $35 to $290; sdopera.org. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required, plus patrons must wear masks at all indoor performances.

Sunday, Feb. 13

St. Valentine’s: Dance Music from The Roaring 20s: The Spreckels Organ Society will host a tribute to St. Valentine this weekend with its “St. Valentine’s: Dance Music from The Roaring 20s” concert. The show pays tribute to composers like George Gershwin, Benny Goodman, Glenn Miller and more. 2 p.m. Sunday . Spreckels Organ Pavilion, 2125 Pan American Rd. E., Balboa Park. Free and open to the public. Visit balboaparkconcerts.org for more information.

Art of Elan presents Johnny Gandelsman: Grammy Award-winning violinist and producer Johnny Gandelsman created “This is America,” a music project inspired by the pandemic and recent social turbulence. The project features over 20 new works for solo violin with each composition reflecting American society in a personal way. 7 p.m. Sunday. ICA Central (formerly San Diego Art Institute), 1439 El Prado, Balboa Park. $10 to $35; artofelan.org. Doors open at 6 p.m. and guests will have access to the museum’s Unity in Variety exhibition. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required, plus patrons must wear masks at all indoor performances.

Tommy Cash: Born Tomas Tammemets, Estonian rapper Tommy Cash — not to be confused with the American country singer — is on tour in the U.S. and performs a show at San Diego. Known for his creative music videos and freestyle dancing, the rapper is expected to bring a colorful and engaging set to the stage. 9 p.m. Sunday. The Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., Midtown. 21-and-up. Tickets are $15-$18; casbahmusic.com