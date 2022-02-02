San Diego’s top weekend events: Feb. 3-6

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Feb. 3 to Sunday, Feb. 6. Check event websites for latest health protocols and cancellations.

Thursday, Feb. 3

Four Seasons by Vivaldi and Piazzolla: The San Diego Symphony presents performances of Vivaldi’s beloved Four Seasons, as well as composer Astor Piazzolla’s interpretation of the music that’s infused with Argentinian spirit and tango rhythms. The concert, conducted by Christopher Dragon, features violinist Elena Urioste and will be performed without an intermission. 7:30 p.m. Thursday at the Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center; 7:30 p.m. Friday at The Village Church, 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe; 2 p.m. Saturday at Southwestern College, 900 Otay Lakes Road, Chula Vista; and 2 p.m. Sunday at The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $55 to $105; sandiegosymphony.org.

Human Rights Watch Film Festival: The 12th annual festival continues this weekend with a roster of films that explore topics from reproductive rights and immigration reform to indigenous rights and foster youth. The screenings are virtual and will be followed by panel discussions. Films are available through Jan. 8 (see ff.hrw.org/san-diego for panel times). $9 to $35; find tickets and details.

Beth Hart: The L.A. singer-songwriter returns to San Diego for her Thankful Tour with special guest Quinn Sullivan. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Balboa Theatre, 868 4th Ave., downtown. $36.50; sandiegotheatres.org.

“Sapience”: Moxie and TuYo theaters co-present the world premiere of Diana Burbano’s play about the challenges a neurodiverse primatologist faces in her efforts to find a common language with an orangutan named Wookie, and how a nonverbal boy on the autism spectrum transforms all of her ideas about communication. 7:30 p.m. Thursdays. 8 p.m. Fridays and Saturdays. 2 p.m. Sundays. Through Feb. 20. Streaming option available on Feb. 12, 15, 16 and 19. 6663 El Cajon Blvd., Suite N, San Diego. $35-$37. (858) 598-7620. moxietheatre.com, tuyotheatre.org

The Brothers Comatose: Five-piece bluegrass band The Brothers Comatose bring its unique sound to San Diego for a show at Belly Up, supported by opener Hot Buttered Rum. 8 p.m. Thursday. Belly Up Tavern, 143 South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. $20-$23; bellyup.com

Chris Lane: Country music artist Chris Lane takes his “Fill Them Boots” tour — named after his 2021 album — to SOMA San Diego, featuring special guests Ernest and Lily Rose. 7 p.m. Thursday. SOMA, 3550 Sports Arena Blvd. $32.50; somasandiego.com

Hannah Berner at American Comedy Co.: Reality star and stand-up comic Hannah Berner graces the stage in San Diego for one night only. 8 p.m. Thursday . American Comedy Co., 818 Sixth Ave., downtown. $25; americancomedyco.com

Friday, Feb. 4

Composer-pianist Conrad Tao and dancer-choreographer Caleb Teicher pair up for “Counterpoint,” presented by La Jolla Music Society. (Courtesy of La Jolla Music Society / Photo by Em Watson)

La Jolla Music Society presents “Counterpoint”: Pianist Conrad Tao and tap dancer Caleb Teicher mesh their talents for a night of music and improvised dance. You’ll hear a new spin on classical music favorites paired with the percussive sounds of tap dancing. 8 p.m. Friday. The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $41 to $85; ljms.org.

“Hedwig and the Angry Inch”: Patio Playhouse Community Theatre presents John Cameron Mitchell and Stephen Trask’s rock musical about a struggling trans woman rock singer working out onstage her emotional struggles over botched gender-reassignment surgery. 8 p.m.Friday and Saturday. 2 p.m. Sunday. 116 Kalmia St., Escondido. $15-$22. (760) 746-6669. Ages 13 and up only. patioplayhouse.com

Steve Treviño: Mexican-American comedian and podcaster Steve Treviño, who released his outdoor comedy special “My Life in Quarantine” during the pandemic, will perform a series of shows in San Diego. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, 9:30 p.m. Saturday, and 7 p.m. Sunday. The Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl St., La Jolla. $30; thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Coolio: Grammy-award winning rapper Coolio — widely known for “Gangsta’s Paradise,” one of the most successful rap songs of all time — stops by San Diego for a special performance on the first floor of the three-story venue in OB. 7 p.m. Friday. The Holding Company, 5046 Newport Ave., Ocean Beach. Tickets are $35 at the door, with limited VIP Meet & Greet packages available for $50; theholdingcompanyob.com

Award-winning country music singer Jimmie Allen (Courtesy of Jimmie Allen)

Jimmie Allen: Country music singer Jimmie Allen — who is up for a Grammy Award this year — is taking the music scene by storm, already securing multiple honors in 2021 including Academy of Country Music Awards’ New Male Artist of the Year and Country Music Association Awards’ New Artist of the Year. 8 p.m. Friday. Moonshine Flats, 344 Seventh Ave., East Village. Sold out, moonshineflats.com

Yak Attack: Electronic power trio Yak Attack, known primarily for its live shows, brings its set to Ocean Beach. Indie synth-rock band Jimkata, who are back on the music scene after a four-year hiatus, will open the evening. 9:30 p.m. Friday. Winston’s Beach Club, 1921 Bacon St., Ocean Beach. $10; winstonsob.com/calendar/week/yak-attack-jimkata

Ocean Glapion at The Laugh Factory: Ocean Glapion (“Taylor’s Dad”) is currently on tour with “Black-ish” star Deon Cole, but he’s headlining four shows in San Diego this weekend. He also hosts the podcast, “Funny Stories with Ocean Glapion.” 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday . The Laugh Factory, 432 F St., Gaslamp. $25; http://www.laughfactory.com/clubs/san-diego

Saturday, Feb. 5

Performers at a previous edition of San Diego Tết Festival. (Sydney Tran Photography)

San Diego Têt Festival: Presented by the Vietnamese American Youth Alliance and Vietnamese Federation of San Diego, this Lunar New Year event spans three days and features a packed entertainment lineup, from firecrackers and a fashion show to traditional lion dance performances and concerts. And don’t miss Miss Vietnam of San Diego pageant on Saturday and Golden Voice singing competition on Sunday. The festival is expected to draw a large crowd and will operate as an outdoor mega-event, which requires proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test; see website for additional protocols. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, and 11 am. to 6 p.m. Sunday. Mira Mesa Community Park, 8575 New Salem St., Mira Mesa. Free; sdtet.com

National Sculpture Society (NSS) California Exhibition: Check out sculptures by California members of the prestigious National Sculpture Society, the oldest sculpture group in the United States. This exhibition focuses on moments from the past two years, and features a portrait of Vice President Kamala Harris by San Marcos’ Marsha Brook, and Manuelita Brown’s “Fortunate Son,” which explores multiculturalism in the United States. An opening reception with the artists happens from 4:30 to 7:30 p.m. Saturday. The Bonita Museum and Cultural Center, 4355 Bonita Road, Bonita. On view from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays, through March 18. Donations welcome; bonitahistoricalsociety.org.

Hello Kitty Cafe Truck: Get cookies, macarons and other Hello Kitty-themed treats as the Hello Kitty Cafe Truck makes a stop in Chula Vista. Collectors can also shop for tote bags, cookie sets, enamel pins and more. 10 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday. Otay Ranch Town Center, near the covered food pavilion. sanrio.com.

Mardi Gras at SeaWorld: Mardi Gras kicks off early at SeaWorld, which will transform into the French Quarter of New Orleans this weekend. There will be live music, dancing, colorful costumes, and Creole and Cajun food offerings like jamalaya and beignets. The fun continues every weekend throughout the month of February. Saturday and Sunday. Additional dates are Feb. 12-13, 18-21 and 26-27. SeaWorld San Diego, 500 SeaWorld Drive, Mission Bay. Event is included with park admission, which starts at $70; seaworld.com/san-diego/events/mardi-gras

Sunday, Feb. 6

Haydn Voyages: Music at the Maritime: Is there a string quartet in town that understands the San Diego lifestyle better than the Hausmann Quartet? This group of musicians has created unique musical experiences, including putting on Haydn classical music concerts on the water (aboard a historical ferryboat, to be exact). Concerts run about two hours and include informative commentary between selections from UC Santa Barbara musicologist Derek Katz. Masks are required. 2:30 p.m. Sunday. The Berkeley Ferryboat, 1492 N. Harbor Drive, Embarcadero. $10 to $60; hausmannquartet.com.

Chinese New Year Festival: It’s the Year of the Tiger! Celebrate Chinese New Year with a cultural performance of lion dance, dancing, singing and more. Stick around after the entertainment for the Red Envelope Creative Exhibition and LEGO Chinese New Year display. 2-3 p.m. Sunday. Hsi Fang Temple, 4536 Park Blvd., University Heights. Free; RSVP online at eventbrite.com/e/chinese-new-year-festival-tickets-239610701057

“A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks”: Oceanside Museum of Art will be hosting a free screening of the film, “A Choice of Weapons: Inspired by Gordon Parks,” in honor of Black History Month. The film celebrates the legacy and impact of the photographer, writer, composer, activist and filmmaker. Free copies of his autobiography, “A Choice of Weapons,” will also be distributed while supplies last. 2 p.m. Sunday . Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. Free, but registration required; oma-online.org.