San Diego’s top weekend events: Jan. 27-30

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Jan. 27 to Sunday, Jan. 30. Check event websites for latest health protocols and cancellations.

Thursday, Jan. 27

The Marias: Indie pop band The Marías, aka singer María Zardoya and drummer Josh Conway, are on the road with its CINEMA Tour 2022. They will stop in San Diego to will play an all-ages show at SOMA, also featuring openers are Maye and Rosie Tucker. 8 p.m. Thursday. SOMA, 3550 Sports Arena Blvd., Midway Sold out; somasandiego.com.

READ MORE: My top pop songs of 2021 ... and the most disappointing track

Ryan Davis: Comedian Ryan Davis — who has cameos in popular shows like HBO shows “Curb Your Enthusiam” and “Insecure” — will perform four shows over two nights. 8 p.m. Thursday, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday. American Comedy Co., 818 Sixth Avenue, Gaslamp. Prices start at $22; americancomedyco.com

Tiger Woods hits on on the 4th hole during the fourth round of the Farmers Insurance Open at the Torrey Pines Golf Course on Jan. 27, 2019. (K.C. Alfred/San Diego Union-Tribune)

Farmers Insurance Open: The famed Farmers Insurance Open, one of the PGA’s most prestigious tournaments, is back for another year at the beautiful Torrey Pines Golf Course in La Jolla. While last year’s tournament occurred without spectators, this year, fans are welcomed back to the greens to watch greats like Jon Rahm, Dustin Johnson and Phil Mickelson as they compete for golf glory. Due to lingering uncertainty surrounding COVID and the Omicron variant, this year’s festivities will still be a scaled-down event.Through Saturday . Torrey Pines Golf Course, 11480 N. Torrey Pines Rd., La Jolla. Tickets range from $60 to $360 for various upgrades; ticket prices vary on certain days; farmersinsuranceopen.com

READ MORE: Fans are welcomed back at the 2022 Farmers Insurance Open at Torrey Pines

Friday, Jan. 28

Performers dressed up for the traditional lion and dragon dances at previous edition of San Diego Lunar New Year Festival. (Little Saigon San Diego)

San Diego Lunar New Year Festival: Celebrate Lunar New Year at this free, three-day event in City Heights. Hosted by Little Saigon San Diego, the festival features a stacked entertainment lineup, cultural activities and food vendors selling traditional Asian fare. 5:30 to 10 p.m. Friday, 11 a.m. to 10 p.m. Saturday, 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Sunday. An opening ceremony is scheduled for 3 p.m. on Saturday. Officer Jeremy Henwood Park, 4455 Wightman St., City Heights; lunarnewyearfestival.org

Matisyahu to appear at Belly Up Tavern. (Charles Vidal)

Matisyahu at Belly Up: Fans of reggae, rap, beatboxing or alternative rock will want to make sure they get tickets to see singer Matthew Paul Miller, better known by his Hebrew/stage name, Matisyahu, when he performs two shows with his band at the Belly Up this weekend. The Grammy-nominated singer has sold over 5 million albums, with over 500 million streams across all platforms. His seventh album, “Matisyahu,” will be released on March 4. 9 p.m. Friday and Saturday . Belly Up, 143 S. Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. $48; bellyup.com.

San Diego Symphony presents Symphonie fantastique: The San Diego Symphony returns to indoor performances with a concert of classical music favorites: Berlioz’s Symphonie fantastique and Rachmaninoff’s Rhapsody on a Theme of Paganini. Music Director Rafael Payare leads the orchestra in an evening that opens with William Grant Still’s Darker America, a symphonic poem that explores themes of sorrow, hope and prayer. Joining the symphony during the Rachmaninoff selection will be George Li, a 26-year-old pianist and silver medalist of the 2015 International Tchaikovsky Competition. 8 p.m. Friday and 2 p.m. Saturday. San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Ave., downtown. $25 to $90; sandiegosymphony.org.

Como la Flor (Selena tribute band): Get ready for the ultimate Selena experience with a show from Selena tribute group The Como La Flor Band. The musical 21-and-up evening also features a performance from special guest Reverie, as well as Hypnotic, Michael Gabriel, R. Lopz and MC Inka. 7:45 p.m. Friday. Music Box, 1337 India St., Little Italy. $20-$22; musicboxsd.com.

Cort McCown: American actor Cort McCown — who has appearances in various movies and TV shows, including the original “Teen Wolf” (1985) — has also been on the comedy scene for 20 years and will bring his standup to The Comedy Store La Jolla. Fun fact: McCown was featured in the Showtime TV mini-series “The Comedy Store,” a documentary about the Los Angeles venue. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday, 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday, 7 p.m. Sunday. The Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl St., La Jolla. $25; thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Saturday, Jan. 29

Seltzerland, the traveling seltzer festival, kicks off in San Diego this weekend. (JORDAN BRAUN/Cannonball Productions)

Seltzerland: Kicking off the 2022 hard seltzer traveling festival in San Diego, Seltzerland brings together brands both large and small for a day of seltzer sipping and sampling on a beautiful golf course. Brands like White Claw, Mike’s Hard Lemonade Seltzer, Vizzy, Topo Chico Hard Seltzer, Playamar and Sparkling Ice Spiked are scheduled to participate. Tickets are sold in various time slots to allow groups to walk the greens on one-way paths. Start times vary from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. St. Mark Executive Golf Course, 1556 Camino Del Arroyo Drive, San Marcos. $35-$55; seltzerland.com.

Ninth Annual Caffeine Crawl San Diego: Wake up and pour yourself a cup of joe — or in this case, several cups — at the ninth annual Caffeine Crawl San Diego . This celebration of all things coffee, tea and chocolate takes place over two days and features over 30 local participating shops, roasters and chocolate makers. The event consists of ten routes throughout the county. Participants are able to sample from each location on the route, plus learn more about the products through demonstrations and presentations. Routes are self-guided (participants drive themselves from shop to shop), with at least five stops per route, and are designated to specific times to ensure social distancing and parking availability. In general, each route is approximately three to four hours and range from three to nearly 20 miles. Start times vary; Saturday and Sunday . Routes take place throughout the county. $40.50; caffeinecrawl.com/san-diego-2022.html#.

Vinyasa + Vino at Carruth Cellars Solana Beach. (Courtesy of Carruth Cellars)

Vinyasa + Vino at Carruth Cellars Solana Beach: Flow through an hour-long vinyasa yoga class, then let a glass of Carruth Cellars’ wine flow through you as a post-class reward at Vinyasa + Vino. Led by the urban winery’s own Alyssa Olsen, this class is designed for all levels of yogi. 10 a.m. Saturday. Carruth Cellars Solana Beach, 118 S. Cedros Ave., #C, Solana Beach. $30; carruthcellars.com.

Action Bronson: Rapper Action Bronson — who released his fifth studio album “Only for Dolphins” during the pandemic — will perform a San Diego show with Earl Sweatshirt, The Alchemist and Boldy James. 7 p.m. Saturday. The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave., North Park. $77.50; concerts.livenation.com

Final Round After Party at Monarch Ocean Pub: Celebrate the end of the Farmers Insurance Open at this after-party featuring hosted food and drinks, live music by Goldfish and photo opps. 3 to 9 p.m. Saturday . Monarch Ocean Pub, 1555 Camino Del Mar, #322, Del Mar. $200; eventbrite.com/e/final-round-after-party-at-monarch-ocean-pub-tickets-253717996357

Project [BLANK] presents Brandon Nguyen: The pianist will perform a concert of “genre-defying works for solo piano” by composers Amy Beach, Emahoy Tsegué-Maryam Guèbrou, and Missy Mazzoli. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. St. James-by-the-Sea, 743 Prospect St., La Jolla. $5 to $20 donations suggested; projectblanksd.org.

Sunday, Jan. 30

San Diego Psychic & Healing Arts Fair: You can get a tarot card reading, astrology breakdowns and energy healings at this expo that features psychics, healers, vendors and speakers. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Sunday. Marina Village Conference Center (Captain’s Room), 1936 Quivira Way, Mission Bay. Free if you pre-register, otherwise $10 at the door; eventbrite.com.