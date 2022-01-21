Caffeine Crawl returns to San Diego with 10 coffee-tasting tours to choose from

Caffeine Crawl, a national coffee tour event taking place in cities all over the country this winter, returns to San Diego on Jan. 29 and 30, and it will be more robust than ever.

San Diego’s coffee-roasting industry has exploded in the past five years, and this year’s ninth annual San Diego Caffeine Crawl will feature 32 different coffee-roasters, coffeehouses and coffee-centric cafés.

Ticket-buyers can choose any one of 10 routes to tour, which will include half-hour stops at five different coffee spots where they will receive a sample of coffee, tea or chocolate and a presentation on the roaster or shop’s products. Pastries and food items are available for separate purchase at most locations. Ticket-buyers will transport themselves to the five venues on their tour for timed presentations coordinated by a tour leader. Five of the tour routes will be offered on Jan. 29 and five on Jan. 30.

Coffee beans at different stages of roasting can be seen at this Caffeine Crawl tour stop. (Caffeine Crawl)

Tour times vary slightly, but all start between 10:30 and 11 a.m. and finish up between 1:10 and 2:25 p.m. Most tours require a car and the total travel distance per tour ranges from 6 miles to 19 miles. But one, Route 9, is a compact 3-mile tour from Bankers Hill to Barrio Logan that can be easily biked. All venues will be practicing COVID-safe policies and face masks are encouraged. To avoid overcrowding, the maximum group size is 15.

Caffeine Crawl founder Jason Burton said most routes will cross through two to three neighborhoods to provide some variety for participants and a chance to visit different communities. Route 3, for example, starts at Acento Coffee Roasters in Mission Valley and includes stops at Nibble Chocolate in Little Italy, Bird Rock Coffee Roasters on the downtown waterfront, Cafe Moto in Barrio Logan and Trident Coffee in Imperial Beach.

This year’s participating businesses include Acento Coffee Roasters, Achilles Coffee Roasters, bare KOKO, Bird Rock Coffee Roasters, Bohemian Alchemist, Brew Coffee Spot, Cafe Moto, Cafeina Cafe, Dark Horse Coffee Roasters, The Dojo Cafe, Hawthorn Coffee, Humble Bean Cafe, James Coffee Co., Java Garden, Kakawa Coffee, Mixed Grounds Coffee, Moe Coffee, Moniker General, Mostra Coffee, Nibble Chocolate, Parabola Coffee Roasting, Point Loma Tea, Por Vida Cafe, Public Square Coffee House, Ryan Bros. Coffee, S3 Coffee Bar, Seven Seas Roasting Company, Storymakers Coffee Roasters TRVLR Coffee Roaster, Trident Coffee, Ultreya Coffee and Tea and Yipao Coffee.

Tickets for each tour are $40.50. To order tickets online, visit caffeinecrawl.com/san-diego-2022.