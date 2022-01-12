San Diego’s top weekend events: Jan. 13-17

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Jan. 13 to Monday, Jan. 17. Check event websites for latest health protocols and cancellations.

Thursday, Jan. 13

Bryce Vine: Rapper/singer Bryce Vine, whose work includes TV show “The Glee Project” and his 2019 debut album “Carnival,” brings his “Miss You A Little Tour 2022" to San Diego, featuring openers Gianni & Kyle and Chloe Lilac. 7 p.m. Thursday. House of Blues San Diego, 1055 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp. $30-$75; houseofblues.com/sandiego/concert-events.

Hippie Sabotage: Hippie Sabotage may have six albums under its belt, but the EDM duo — aka brothers Kevin and Jeff Saurer — is most known for its remix of “Habits (Stay High)” by Tove Lo. The pair bring its sound to San Diego for an all-ages show. 7 p.m. Thursday. The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave., North Park. $38.50; concerts.livenation.com

Black Joe Lewis & Cedric Burnside: Get your blues on at this 21-and-up show at Music Box, featuring blues, funk and soul artist Black Joe Lewis and his band (Black Joe Lewis & The Honeybears) alongside Cedric Burnside, known for his multi-instrument electric blues. 8 p.m. Thursday. Music Box, 1337 India St., Little Italy. $27; musicboxsd.com.

Friday, Jan. 14

Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience: Step into the world of Vincent Van Gogh at “Beyond Van Gogh: The Immersive Experience” celebrating the great painter’s works like you’ve never seen before. Utilizing cutting-edge projection technology, guests will enjoy Van Gogh’s works of art come to life, with walls wrapped in swirling colors, shapes and lights, synced to symphonic music. Runs daily (hours vary) from Fridaythrough March 6. The Wyland Center at Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. Prices start at $23.99 for children and $36.99 for adults; vangoghsandiego.com.

San Diego Spring Home Show: The San Diego Spring Home Show showcases all things home improvement. The event features a Kitchen Showcase, with the latest kitchen styles and trends on display, plus exhibits on bathrooms, windows, roofing, solar power, awnings, heating and air conditioning, painting and more.11 a.m. to 8 p.m. today , 10 a.m. to 8 p.m. Saturday and 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. San Diego Convention Center, Hall D, 111 West Harbor Dr., downtown. Register online for free passes or $10 at the door; homeshowsandiego.com.

Dean Delray: Comedian and actor Dean Delray — best known for movie roles in “Love” and “Maron,” as well as his podcasts “Let There Be Talk” and “The Grail” — brings his standup material to San Diego. 7 p.m. Friday through Sunday. with additional 9:30 p.m. shows on Friday and Saturday. The Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl St., La Jolla. Tickets are 25; thecomedystore.com/la-jolla

Being As An Ocean: Being as an Ocean — a hardcore punk band from Alpine that’s released five albums — will perform with openers Capstan, Thousand Below, LIMBS, Blackcast. Doors 6 p.m. Friday. SOMA, 3550 Sports Arena Blvd. $16; somasandiego.com.

Del Mar Antiques + Art + Design Show: The Del Mar Antiques + Art + Design show will feature nearly 60 dealers from California and across the nation specializing in antiques, paintings, estate jewelry, pottery and more. 11 a.m. to 6 p.m. Friday and Saturday, 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. Bing Crosby Hall at Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. $8 (good for all three days); delmarantiques.com.

Sam Blacky at Parq: DJ and San Diegan Sam Blacky returns to her hometown for a night at one of downtown’s most popular nightclubs. 10 p.m. Friday . Parq Nightclub, 615 Broadway, downtown. $24.74; parqsd.com.

Saturday, Jan. 15

Fortune Feimster (Gregg DeGuire/Getty Images)

Fortune Feimster: 2 Sweet 2 Salty: Comedian, writer and actor Fortune Feimster began her career in 2005 as a member of the Groundlings Sunday Company in Los Angeles. Since then, she’s starred on shows like “The Mindy Project,” “Champions,” “Drunk History,” “2 Broke Girls” and more. 7 and 9 p.m. Saturday . The Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., downtown. Tickets start at $29.50; fortunefeimster.com.

A New World: Music from “Final Fantasy”: Love the music from the “Final Fantasy” video games? You’ll be able to hear it performed live by a chamber music ensemble at this intimate concert. The New World Players will perform classic music from the entire series of games, as well as battle medleys and character themes. 5 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave. La Jolla. $55; ljms.org.

Megalodon is a monster truck shaped like a shark (Chris Tedesco)

Monster Jam: The motorsports mega event that showcases high-flying tricks, mesmerizing jumps and speed races — returns after a two-year hiatus. The event features 12 drivers battling it out for monster truck supremacy. In addition to the competitions, there will be pit parties before each monster truck show, where you can get up-close photos of the trucks and autographs from the drivers. 7 p.m. Saturday (pit party from 2:30 to 5:30 p.m.); and 3 p.m. Sunday (pit party from 11:30 a.m. to 1:30 p.m.). Petco Park, downtown. Monster Jam tickets start at $30; pit party tickets are $20; monsterjam.com.

L.A. Witch: Garage-rock trio L.A. Witch performs a 21-and-up show at The Casbah, supported by openers Poppy Jean Crawford and Tremours. 9:30 p.m. Saturday. The Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., Middletown. $16; casbahmusic.com.

Sunday, Jan. 16

The exterior of 3R Brewery’s new location in Ocean Beach (Courtesy photo)

3R Brewery Opening: Rincon Reservation Road Brewery, also known as 3R Brewery, invites the public to the opening of its first tasting room off of the Rincon Indian Reservation in Valley Center. On Sunday, stop by the new Ocean Beach location to welcome the brewery into the neighborhood and try its beer offerings. Noon. Sunday. 3R Brewery, 4836 Newport Ave., Ocean Beach. 3rbrewery.com

“Silent Witness,” Alexander Arashansky: This year, Sparks Gallery explores the concept of “Perspective,” starting with the work of Russian-born artist Alexander Arshansky. His exhibition, “Silent Witness,” looks at shifting perspectives using vivid colors, bold imagery and a bit of imagination.The exhibition opens with a reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Sunday, and is on view through March 13. Sparks Gallery, 530 Sixth Ave., downtown. Free; RSVP required at sparksgallery.com.

Monday, Jan. 17

33rd annual Martin Luther King Day Celebration: The family festival includes live music, multicultural performances, African dance, Native American blessing and Aztek Dance. You’ll see headliner Pato Banton, plus guest speakers along with vegan food and an outdoor cultural arts and craft vendors marketplace. If the event is canceled because of state and federal COVID-19 mandates, it is slated to be presented virtually. Noon to 5 p.m. Monday. WorldBeat Center, 2100 Park Blvd., Balboa Park. Visit worldbeatcenter.org/event/33rd-annual-martin-luther-king-day-celebration.

