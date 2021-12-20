Deck the halls: The ultimate guide to the holidays in San Diego

Ready to make the most of what’s left of the holiday season? From ice skating with a view to Christmas cocktails, here are 13 events and activities to make the holidays brighter in San Diego. Follow us on TikTok (@pacificsandiego) and Instagram (@pacificsd) for more!

1. Miracle on 30th at Polite Provisions

Festive and kitschy Christmas pop-up bar that runs through Christmas Eve.

Polite Provisions, 4696 30th St., North Park; politeprovisions.com

2. Holiday classics at Rooftop Cinema Club

Classic holiday flicks like “Elf,” “The Grinch,” “Home Alone” and more, screened on an upscale downtown rooftop through Dec. 23.

Rooftop Cinema Club at the Manchester Grand Hyatt, 1 Market Place, downtown; rooftopcinemaclub.com

3. Sippin’ Santa at The Grass Skirt

Like your holiday cocktails with a Tiki twist? Head to this Hawaiian-tinged pop-up bar, which is open through Dec. 31.

The Grass Skirt, 910 Grand Ave., Pacific Beach; thegrassskirt.com

4. Seasonal cocktails at The Corner Drafthouse

Enjoy holiday decor and Christmas craft cocktails at this Bankers Hill neighborhood spot.

The Corner Drafthouse, 495 Laurel St., Bankers Hill; thecornerdrafthouse.com

5. Christmas trees in Little Italy

Enjoy the Christmas decor in one of San Diego’s most Instagrammable neighborhoods at spots like Piazza della Famiglia.

523 West Date St., Little Italy; littleitalysd.com

6. Holiday Market at Petco Park

Enjoy lights, artificial snow and get your photo with Santa at this family-friendly holiday pop-up at the ballpark.

Petco Park, 100 Park Blvd., downtown; petcoparkinsider.com/holiday-market-trail-at-petco-park

7. Skating by the Sea at Hotel del Coronado

Enjoy ice-skating with views of the Pacific ocean at the iconic Hotel del Coronado. Through Jan. 2.

Hotel del Coronado, 1500 Orange Ave., Coronado; hoteldel.com/events/skating-by-the-sea/

8. Festive beers at Nason’s Beer Hall

Raise a glass to the season at Nason’s Beer Hall.

Nason’s Beer Hall at the Pendry San Diego, 570 J St., Gaslamp; pendry.com/san-diego/entertainment/nasons-beer-hall/

9. Holiday shows at California Center for the Arts

Take in a holiday theatrical performance of classics like “The Nutcracker.”

340 North Escondido Blvd., Escondido; artcenter.org

10. Botanic Wonderland at San Diego Botanic Garden

The paths at the San Diego Botanic Garden are covered in lights and decorations at this family-friendly special event. Pictures with Santa also available. Through Dec. 30.

San Diego Botanic Garden, Quail Gardens Drive and Ecke Ranch Road, Encinitas; sdbgarden.org

11. Holiday Oasis at InsideOUT

One of San Diego’s most fabulous restaurants is lit for the holidays.

InsideOUT, 1642 University Ave., Hillcrest; insideoutsd.com

12. Christmas cocktails at Craft & Commerce and False Idol

The Christmas vibes are immaculate at Craft & Commerce and hidden speakeasy False Idol.

Craft & Commerce and False Idol, 675 West Beech St., Little Italy; craft-commerce.com, falseidoltiki.com

13. Christmas Card Lane

Drive through this Rancho Penasquitos neighborhood to admire all the hard work that goes into making this one of the most famous neighborhood lights show in the county.

Christmas Card Lane, Oviedo Street, Rancho Penasquitos