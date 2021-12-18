Advertisement
Fred Armisen makes rare San Diego appearance at Music Box show

By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Since making a name for himself as a cast member on “Saturday Night Live,” comedian and musician Fred Armisen has — among other things — gone on to co-create and star in “Portlandia” with Sleater-Kinney’s Carrie Brownstein, and co-create and star in the mockementary series, “Documentary Now!” with fellow “SNL” comedians Bill Hader and Seth Meyers.

In 2018, he released a Netflix special, “Fred Armisen: Standup for Drummers,” a show that best exemplifies what he’ll be doing when he’s in San Diego this week.

Described as “comedy for musicians, but everyone is welcome,” this rare West Coast appearance will meld elements of music and comedy, using plenty of pop culture references and oddly specific observations.

The band Def Rain will open the 18+ show in which proof of vaccination or negative COVID test is required to enter.

8 p.m. Tuesday . Music Box, 1337 India St., Little Italy. $32 and $35; musicboxsd.com.

