Where to celebrate New Year’s Eve in San Diego

Ready to bid adieu to 2021? Grab your party favors, champagne and glitziest outfits and get ready to welcome 2022 with these New Year’s Eve parties happening in San Diego.

Note: Be sure to check the event websites for updated COVID-19 health and safety protocols.

Gatsby’s House NYE

Celebrate 2022 by going back in time to the original Roaring ‘20s. Presented by VIP Nightlife and San Diego Nightlife, this Great Gatsby-themed party features four local DJs spinning various genres in two music areas and a prepaid bar that will be open for 5 hours. Head to the ballroom at midnight for a countdown celebration — and don’t forget to don your flapper fashion!

Time: 8:30 p.m. Dec. 31

Location: InterContinental San Diego, 901 Bayfront Court, Embarcadero

Tickets: $249

Online: sandiegonightlife.com

‘Lost in Paris’ at The Lafayette

Take a trip to Paris without worrying about travel restrictions. Slip into 1920s Parisian fashion and assume a persona from The Lost Generation at The Lafayette Hotel’s party, fittingly titled “Lost in Paris.” Tickets include light appetizers, party favors and a midnight champagne toast, accompanied with entertainment from a live band and DJ.

Time: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

Location: The Lafayette Hotel, 2223 El Cajon Blvd., North Park

Tickets: $100

Online: lafayettehotelsd.com

Altitude Sky Lounge

This year, watch the ball drop from one of San Diego’s favorite rooftop bars: Altitude Sky Lounge. This annual bash features free-flowing champagne, a live DJ and sweeping views of downtown San Diego. Additional food and beverage will be available onsite for purchase.

Time: 8 p.m. Dec. 31

Location: Altitude Sky Lounge at the Marriott Gaslamp Quarter, 660 K Street, Gaslamp

Tickets: $50

Online: altitudeskylounge.com/sandiego

Big Night San Diego at Hilton San Diego Bayfront

In-the-know San Diegans know that Big Night San Diego at the Hilton San Diego Bayfront is one of the premiere New Year’s Eve parties. Hosted by Rick Morton and Edina Macic of Z90.3, the lineup features acts like Susan, Croatia Squad, Coast Club, Miss Ninja and more. Other features include 10 party areas, eight dance floors, party favors and more. Tickets include drinks, a buffet and entertainment.

Time: VIP: 8 p.m.; GA: 9 p.m. Dec. 31

Location: Hilton San Diego Bayfront, 1 Park Boulevard, downtown

Tickets: Prices range from $104.99 to $189.99 (prices may change as event approaches)

Online: bignightsandiego.com