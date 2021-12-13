Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Events

Pinkies up! Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa invites you to tea

The Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa will host a Holiday Edition Boozy Garden Tea Time.
The Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa will host a Holiday Edition Boozy Garden Tea Time.
(Courtesy of Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa.)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Share

The Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa will host a Holiday Edition Boozy Garden Tea Time party in its lush Secret Garden area.

Enjoy gin and tea cocktails served tableside, gourmet holiday treats and dainty sandwiches. Festive outfits are encouraged.

Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday . Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, 9700 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. $80; estancialajolla.com/special-events/holiday-happenings.html.

EventsEat | Drink Things To DoCocktails
Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

More on the Subject

Advertisement