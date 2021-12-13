Pinkies up! Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa invites you to tea
The Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa will host a Holiday Edition Boozy Garden Tea Time party in its lush Secret Garden area.
Enjoy gin and tea cocktails served tableside, gourmet holiday treats and dainty sandwiches. Festive outfits are encouraged.
Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday . Estancia La Jolla Hotel & Spa, 9700 North Torrey Pines Road, La Jolla. $80; estancialajolla.com/special-events/holiday-happenings.html.
Sign up for the Pacific Insider newsletter
PACIFIC magazine delivers the latest restaurant and bar openings, festivals and top concerts, every Tuesday.
You may occasionally receive promotional content from the Pacific San Diego.