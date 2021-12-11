Advertisement
Events

Take a trip to Temecula Valley for this five-course, wine pairing dinner

A wine-pairing dinner at Temecula Creek Inn.
(Courtesy of Temecula Creek Inn)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Celebrate the fruits of Temecula Valley at a wine pairing dinner put on by Temecula Creek Inn and Masia/Danza del Sol Winery, where guests will enjoy food from Temecula Creek Inn’s Executive Chef Matt Steffen paired with wines from wineries that don’t offer food.

This five-course dinner menu includes wines like Masia Brut, Danza Fume Blanc and Danza Tempranillo paired with delicacies like grilled northwest oysters, cured seabass and cornbread blossom, seared Niman Ranch lamb and more.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday . Temecula Creek Inn, 44501 Rainbow Canyon Road, Temecula. $90 per person, plus tax and gratuity; for more information or to make reservations, email lhulihan@tciresort.com.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

