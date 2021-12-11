Take a trip to Temecula Valley for this five-course, wine pairing dinner

Celebrate the fruits of Temecula Valley at a wine pairing dinner put on by Temecula Creek Inn and Masia/Danza del Sol Winery, where guests will enjoy food from Temecula Creek Inn’s Executive Chef Matt Steffen paired with wines from wineries that don’t offer food.

This five-course dinner menu includes wines like Masia Brut, Danza Fume Blanc and Danza Tempranillo paired with delicacies like grilled northwest oysters, cured seabass and cornbread blossom, seared Niman Ranch lamb and more.

6:30 p.m. Tuesday . Temecula Creek Inn, 44501 Rainbow Canyon Road, Temecula. $90 per person, plus tax and gratuity; for more information or to make reservations, email lhulihan@tciresort.com.