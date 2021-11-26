Here’s where to shop in San Diego on Small Business Saturday

Small Business Saturday, the Saturday after Thanksgiving, is a national campaign created in 2010 by American Express to remind folks that in this day of online shopping and crowded malls, local businesses are also ready to serve their needs and support their communities. Here are some cities and chambers of commerce that are promoting special events for Small Business Saturday on Nov. 27:

Cardiff: Cardiff 101 Mainstreet invites all to celebrate and support local businesses at Cardiff Town Center, 2033 San Elijo Ave., and the surrounding area from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Enjoy sidewalk sales, local specials and pop-up shops. A limited-edition print will be available to shoppers who buy at certain businesses. Call (760) 436-0431.

Carlsbad: The Carlsbad Village Association is sponsoring Small Business Saturday from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday in the heart of Carlsbad Village. Featured will be shopping specials, discounts, live music and more. A free gift card giveaway (no purchase necessary) will be hosted by the association for a chance to win one of more than 40 different gift cards worth $2,500 to downtown restaurants, wineries and taprooms. Local swag will also be handed out throughout the day (while supplies last). Besides performances by local musicians, a special holiday concert will be performed by the Carlsbad High School Jazz Ensemble. Email event@carlsbad-village.com; call (760) 453-7076.

Carmel Valley: Del Mar Highlands Town Center celebrates Small Business Saturday with its Sip & Stroll from 2 to 5 p.m. Saturday at 12925 El Camino Real. Stroll the center to enjoy sips and samplings of cocktails, beverages and tastings from restaurants. Participating businesses will be offering specials such as book signings, free gift wrapping with purchase, and more. Enjoy live music from local favorite The Heart Band, plus lots of other entertainment throughout the center. The Sip & Stroll is free and open to the first 300 people who sign up at https://bit.ly/3DNc2EG. All guests are asked to buy a gift from any Del Mar Highlands Town Center business to donate to Ronald McDonald House. Bring the item to the check-in area. See a list of needs at https://rmhcsd.org/get-involved/wish-lists.

Carmel Valley: One Paseo celebrates Shop Small Saturday with its annual tree lighting at 5 p.m. and the start of its holiday toy drive. The tree lighting will feature a gospel choir, treats from One Paseo’s eateries and snow coming from the rooftops, as well as some special guests. One Paseo will also be partnering with the nonprofit Home Start for a holiday toy drive. People can donate new, unwrapped toys for children of all ages from Saturday to Dec. 13 at the “gifting sleigh,” which will be stationed in front of Parakeet Cafe. Donations of wrapping supplies are also welcome. One Paseo is at 3725 Paseo Place. Call (858) 523-2298; visit https://www.onepaseo.com.

Del Mar: Celebrate Small Business Saturday with Del Mar Village Dollars, a community e-gift card program that keeps local spending local. Starting Saturday, processing fees on gift card purchases will be waived and purchasers will receive bonus dollars on certain denominations (buy $50, get $20; buy $100, get $40; buy $150 get $60) while supplies last. Buy gift cards to use yourself, or use as gifts for the holidays; they can be redeemed at any of the 35-plus participating locally owned Del Mar Village restaurants, retailers and service providers. Visit www.visitdelmarvillage.com.

Escondido: Shoppers are encouraged to take part in a holiday bingo game. Bingo cards with a map of contributing businesses will be available throughout town. Shop, eat and explore downtown Escondido to discover pop-up artists, special treats and sales, while collecting stamps to fill the bingo cards. Completed bingo cards will be entered in a prize drawing. Participating businesses include Stone & Glass, Hawthorne Country Store, Grand Legacy Tattoo, The Grand Tea Room, The Photographers Eye Gallery and the Escondido Art Association. Email info@stoneandglass.com.

Fallbrook: A Village Artisan Faire will be open from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday in downtown Fallbrook, featuring crafts and art objects. There will be free family activities, including live music and holiday fare.

La Mesa: Grossmont Center teams with San Diego Made for a Holiday Fest from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday at 5500 Grossmont Center Drive. Visit more than 70 local maker shops and vendors while enjoying family-friendly activities. Kriss Kringle and friends will be on hand. Visitors can take photos at seasonal holiday photo backdrops and enjoy vegan and non-vegan foods. Free and for all ages. Call (619) 465-2900.

Leucadia: Besides promoting small businesses and local artists with specials and sales from 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday up and down Coast Highway, Leucadia 101 Mainstreet hosts two outdoor music festivals. The first is from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. at Leucadia Roadside Park, 860 N. Coast Highway. The music starts at 11:15 a.m. with CDME, followed by performances from the Encinitas School of Music at 12:15 p.m., and Mystery Train at 2 p.m. Attendees can also enjoy children’s activities, local art for sale in the Swell parking lot, and more. The second festival is from 3 to 9 p.m., hosted by Encinitas4Equality at 1900 N. Coast Highway. The music starts at 2:30 p.m. with DJ Hummus, followed by Emily Afton at 3:30 p.m., Helena Holleran at 5 p.m., Jared Mattson at 6:30 p.m. and Mitchum Yacoub at 8 p.m. Buy tickets and learn more about the business specials and other festivities at https://bit.ly/3xelNct.

North Park: Celebrate North Park’s local businesses at the annual Small Business Saturday event. Score a free swag bag with a $50 minimum purchase and proof of purchase from North Park businesses at the Explore North Park Booth, 3067 University Ave. North Park Main Street will be featuring all local businesses, with a special focus on Black, Indigenous, People of Color and women-owned small businesses. North Park Live, sponsored by U.S. Bank, is back with live music throughout the neighborhood from 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Find a full list of specials at https://northparkmainstreet.com/small-business-saturday-npms. Call (619) 294-2501.

Ocean Beach: Ocean Beach’s business district invites all to celebrate Small Business Saturday and “Spread the OB Vibe” by shopping locally and winning local prizes, which include a one-night stay at the Inn at Sunset Cliffs, gift cards to your favorite restaurants, OB seagull merchandise and more. Enter to win a raffle prize from noon to 4 p.m. at the Ocean Beach Mainstreet Association storefront, 1868 Bacon St.

Oceanside: Downtown Oceanside hosts ’Tis the Season to Shop Local from 1 to 4 p.m. Saturday. Sponsors are MainStreet Oceanside, the Oceanside Economic Development and the Oceanside Chamber of Commerce. Enjoy tastings from breweries, wineries and craft beverage makers while visiting downtown shops and listening to live music. Participate in the Oceanside Holiday Challenge for a chance to win local prizes. For $25 in advance or $30 on event day, you’ll receive 1- to 3-ounce tastes of local beer, wine, coffee, tea, craft cocktails or spirits. Ticket sales at https://bit.ly/3qLqsBv end at midnight Friday, or when tickets sell out. Starting at 12:30 p.m. Saturday, you can buy any remaining tickets at check-in at the north side of Artists’ Alley (511 Pier View Way). Ticket sales and check-in end by 2 p.m.

Valley Center: Local businesses will be ramping up sales and promotions, with many promotions continuing through the holidays. Visit individual business websites for details and specific holiday activities and hours, as well as linking through the Valley Center Chamber of Commerce (www.vcchamber.com). Some of the local businesses that have stated specials are Automotive Specialists (10 percent discount), Hill Top Winery (new fall menu), Path To Wellness (specials through the end of November) and Valley Center Veterinary Clinic (Scruff & Fluff, $10 off grooming). Others planning special offers are A-1 Irrigation Do It Best Hardware, Armstrong Feed & Supply, Bates Nut Farm, CJ Gift Shoppe, CQ Floors LLC, La Mesa Floral Artistry Weddings & Events, Mathnasium of South Escondido and Shawii Kitchen at Native Oaks Golf Course. Visit www.vcchamber.com.