San Diego’s top weekend events: Nov. 18-21

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Nov. 18 to Sunday, Nov. 21.

Thursday, Nov. 18

Opening of Liberty Station ice rink

Time to skate into the season! Rady Children’s Ice Rink is back and opens at Liberty Station on Thursday. All proceeds benefit the Thriving After Cancer program at the Peckham Center for Cancer and Blood Disorders at Rady Children’s Hospital.Open daily 10 a.m. to 10 p.m. Now through Jan. 9, 2022 (closed Thanksgiving and Christmas Day). 2875 Dewey Road, Liberty Station. Buy tickets on-site or online for $13 (children) and $15 (adult). 619-221-1970; radyfoundation.org/icerink

Randy Rainbow

The internet’s favorite musical satirist returns to San Diego for “The Pink Glasses Tour,” taking on hot topics and skewering politicians along the way. The show will also include personal stories, an audience Q&A, and new original songs. 7:30 p.m. Thursday. Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp. $41.50 to $71.50; sandiegotheatres.org.

Chefsgiving

Dishes from a previous Chefsgiving event. The 2021 edition will be held on Thursday, Nov. 18. (Pendry San Diego)

There’s Thanksgiving and Friendsgiving ... but have you heard of Chefsgiving? Hosted by local radio personality Frankie V., the wine-paired dinner features a variety Thanksgiving dishes prepared by San Diego chefs. Along with cooking their seasonal cuisine, the chefs will be at the event to meet and chat with dinner guests. And in the holiday spirit, every ticket includes a $30 donation to the San Diego Food Bank. 6:30 p.m. Thursday. Provisional Kitchen at Pendry San Diego, 425 5th Ave., Gaslamp. $150; pendry.com/san-diego/dining/provisional

Randall King at Moonshine Beach

Country singer Randall King heads to the beach — Moonshine Beach, that is. Catch the Texas hitmaker (“Hey Cowgirl,” “Takin’ Me a Heartbreak”) when he performs at the popular country bar. 8:30 p.m. Thursday . Moonshine Beach, 1165 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach. $15; moonshinebeachsd.com.

Bassem Youssef at American Comedy Co.

Egyptian sensation Bassem Youssef is a man of many talents: he’s a comedian, writer, producer, surgeon, media critic and host. He’s also been dubbed the “Jon Stewart of Arab world.” Catch him as he performs two shows in San Diego. 8 and 10 p.m., Thursday . American Comedy Co., 818 Sixth Avenue, Gaslamp. $20; americancomedyco.com.

Sam Tripoli at Mavericks

Grab your tin foil hat and head to Pacific Beach for a show featuring comedian and host Sam Tripoli . 8 p.m. Thursday . Mavericks Beach Club, 860 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach. $20; maverickssd.com.

Friday, Nov. 19

“All is Calm: The Christmas Truce of 1914"

Bodhi Tree Concerts brings back this heartwarming holiday concert about World War I soldiers who, despite being on opposite sides, decide to have a truce on Christmas. The story is retold as an a cappella concert for male singers that blends music with text from actual letters and war journals of soldiers who participated. Masks are required as well as proof of vaccination or negative COVID test. 7 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Village Church, 6225 Paseo Delicias, Rancho Santa Fe. $15-$30; bodhitreeconcerts.org.

“Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show”

“Ebenezer Scrooge’s BIG San Diego Christmas Show” runs Nov. 19 through Dec. 26 at The Old Globe. (Jim Cox)

The Old Globe brings back its fast-paced comedic take on Charles Dickens’ “A Christmas Carol,” which was first presented there in 2019. Written by Gordon Greenberg and Steve Rosen, it’s an adaptation of the Victorian novella about miserly Ebenezer Scrooge’s Christmas morning redemption, re-set in San Diego with music, comedy, puppetry and time-traveling ghosts. Previews Friday through Sunday. Opens Tuesday and runs through Dec. 26. Showtimes, 7 p.m. Tuesdays-Sundays. 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Sheryl & Harvey White Theatre, The Old Globe, 1363 Old Globe Way, Balboa Park. $37 and up. (619) 234-5623. theoldglobe.org

Julieta Venegas

The Tijuana-raised Mexican-American singer/songwriter, Grammy winner and multi-instrumentalist returns to San Diego to performs her pop and indie songs. 8 p.m. Friday. The Magnolia, 210 E Main St., El Cajon. $59.50; magnoliasandiego.com

Camarada presents C’est La Vie

Enjoy a night of romantic French music at “C’est La Vie,” a chamber concert put on by Camarada. The program for flute, strings, harp and piano showcases the different ways love can be expressed in music — from pure and simple to enchanting and exhilarating. Masks are required as well as proof of vaccination or negative COVID test. 7:30 p.m. Friday. The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $38-$123; camarada.org.

“1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas”

Victor Morris, left, Milena (Sellers) Phillips, Deja Fields and Durwood Murray rehearse a scene from “1222 Oceanfront: A Black Family Christmas” at New Village Arts. (Sarah Marcella Photography)

New Village Arts Theatre presents the world premiere of San Diego playwright Dea Hurston’s holiday musical. It’s the story of widowed family matriarch Dorothy Black hosting a Christmas Eve celebration with her adult children when some unexpected family drama erupts. Previews at 8 p.m. Friday, 7:30 p.m. Saturday, 2 p.m. Sunday and 8 p.m. Thursday. Opens Nov. 27 and runs through Dec. 26. 2787 State St., Carlsbad. $28-$52. (760) 433-3245. newvillagearts.org

Fresh Sound Farewell Concert

The final installment of Bonnie Wright’s innovative Fresh Sound music series will feature percussionist and conductor Steven Schick, who also happened to perform at Fresh Sound’s debut concert in 1997. 7:30 p.m. Friday. White Box Theater, 2650 Truxtun Road, Suite 205, Liberty Station. $10 (students) and $20 (general public); reservations are required at (619) 987-6214 or freshsoundmusicseries.com/steven-schick-percussion.

Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing

Indie rock bands Beach Fossils and Wild Nothing perform at SOMA San Diego, with The Red Pears opening. Doors 7 p.m. Friday. SOMA, 3550 Sports Arena Blvd. $35; somasandiego.com. Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test within previous 72 hours required for entry.

Bicoastal Collaboration Filipino Dinner

Chef Phillip Esteban. (Shannon Patrick)

For one night only, San Diego chef Phillip Esteban (White Rice) and DC chefs Paolo Dungca (Hiraya Restaurant, Pogiboy) and Tom Cunanan (Hermies, Pogiboy) will collaborate on a special bicoastal, six-course dinner that celebrates modern Filipino cuisine. With multiple seatings throughout the night, there’s plenty of opportunity to enjoy delicacies like Shrimp Toast, Cassava Cake, Tuna Kinilaw, Ginataan and more. 5 to 10 p.m. Friday . Tickets are $150 (add wine pairings for an additional $75). Parq nightclub, 615 Broadway, Gaslamp; wordsmithbookstore.myshopify.com/products/guest-chefs-dinner

“For Whom the Southern Belle Tolls”

The Roustabouts Theatre presents a program of four comedic one-acts by Christopher Durang. They include a parody of Tennessee Williams’ “The Glass Menagerie” and a mixed-up tale on theatrical history. Opens Friday and runs through Dec. 4. Showtimes, 8 p.m. Thursdays-Saturdays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. The Roustabouts at Moxie Theatre, 6663 El Cajon Blvd., San Diego. $32-$40. Call (619) 568-5800. theroustabouts.org/southernbelle.

Dante Chang at American Comedy Co.

Washington, DC comic Dante Chang is best known for his work in “MICerz,” “Comedy Parlour Live: Quarantine Edition” and “You Hittin Dat.” He’s also a popular guest on Bobby Lee’s “Tiger Belly” podcast. 8 p.m. Friday , 8 and 10 p.m. Saturday . American Comedy Co., 818 Sixth Avenue, Gaslamp. $20; americancomedyco.com.

Finesse Mitchell at Laugh Factory

Former “Saturday Night Live” star Finesse Mitchell brings the live laughter to San Diego when he performs at five shows this weekend. 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday , 7 p.m. Sunday . The Laugh Factory, 432 F Street, Gaslamp. $25; laughfactory.com/clubs/san-diego

Annie Lederman at La Jolla Comedy Store

Comedian and actress Annie Lederman (“Girl Code,” "@Midnight,” “Chelsea Lately”) is also the voice of Cheryl in “Grand Theft Auto V.” Hear her voice live this weekend at the famous coastal comedy club. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday , 7 p.m. Sunday . The Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl Street, La Jolla. $25-$35; thecomedystore.com/la-jolla.

Saturday, Nov. 20

“Masters of Photography: The Garner Collection”

Lewis Wickes Hine. Sadie Pfeifer, Spinner in Cotton Mill, South Carolina, 1910. Gelatin silver print. Collection of Cam and Wanda Garner. (Courtesy of San Diego Museum of Art)

After a COVID postponement, the San Diego Museum of Art will finally open its new photography exhibition featuring some of the medium’s most influential names, including Ansel Adams, Dorothea Lange, Aaron Siskind and Alfred Eisenstaedt. The exhibition opens Saturday and runs through Feb. 21. San Diego Museum of Art, 1450 El Prado, Balboa Park. Open 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Mondays-Tuesdays and Thursdays-Saturdays; noon to 5 p.m. Sundays; closed Wednesdays. $8 to $20; ages 17 and under free; sdmart.org.

Wavves

San Diego-based rock band Wavves — known for hits like “Nine Is God” and “Green Eyes” — performs two back-to-back shows at Soda Bar on Saturday night. The evening also features opener Harmless. 7 and 10 p.m. Saturday. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., Normal Heights. $33.38; sodabarmusic.com. Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test within previous 72 hours required for entry.

Beabadoobee

Live Nation, the Casbah, and 91X present beabadoobee, an alternative/indie singer-songwriter known for songs like “Coffee” and “The Moon Song,” at Observatory North Park. Fun fact: A sample from beabadoobee was used on Powfu’s song “death bed (coffee for your head),” which has over one billion streams on Spotify. 7 p.m. The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave., North Park. $25; concerts.livenation.com

Holiday Bazaar & Plant Sale

Need to get a start on your holiday shopping? Browse artisan products and plants at Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center’s second annual holiday bazaar. The free event also offers games and activities, with a garden-inspired lunch available for purchase. 10 a.m.-2 p.m. Saturday. Olivewood Gardens and Learning Center, 2525 North Ave., National City. olivewoodgardens.org/2021-holiday-bazaar

Beer & Fizz Fest

If you’re already spending a day at the track, take part in the Del Mar Track Club’s Beer & Fizz Fest, where a variety of local craft brews, hard seltzers, ciders and sparkling beverages will be available for tasting. Participating breweries include Alpine Beer Company, Green Flash Brewing Co., Julian Hard Cider, Mike Hess Brewing, Pizza Port Brewing Co. and more. Gourmet food trucks will also be onsite, as will DJs spinning all day. The festival takes place at the west end of the grandstand and is open to all track attendees (21+).12 to 4 p.m. Saturday . Five 5 ounce tasters are $25. Del Mar Track Club, 2260 Jimmy Durante Boulevard, Del Mar. Visit dmtc.com for more information.

One Night with Nikki Glaser

Comedian, actress and podcast host Nikki Glaser returns to San Diego for her show that was previously postponed due to the pandemic. Glaser is best known for her appearances on Comedy Central Roasts and her stand-up specials “Perfect” (Comedy Central) and “Bangin’” (Netflix). Former San Diego musician Anya Marina opens the show. Proof of vaccination or negative Covid-19 test results within 72 hours of the show required. 7 and 9:30 p.m., Saturday . Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Avenue, Gaslamp. $35; sandiegotheatres.org.

Encinitas Holiday Street Fair

Support local artists and makers by shopping for your holiday gifts at the Encinitas Holiday Street Fair cq. Enjoy over 450 food, art and craft vendors, plus live entertainment, children’s rides and a kid/dog-friendly beer garden. 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday and Sunday cq Nov. 20/21. Coast Highway 101 between D and J Streets, Encinitas. encinitas101.com/event/29th-holiday-street-fair

Sunday, Nov. 21

An Evening With Musiq Soulchild

Hip-hop/soul artist Taalib Johnson, better known by his stage name Musiq Soulchild, will perform a sold-out show at Music Box. This concert has been rescheduled twice, first in November 2020 and then in May 2021. Tickets purchased for those dates will be honored at the event. 8:30 p.m. Sunday. Music Box, 1337 India St., Little Italy. Sold out; musicboxsd.com. Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test within previous 72 hours required for entry.

Pop-Up Pie Shop in PB

The Friendly Feast will be hosting its first Pop-Up Pie Shop to get you prepped for Thanksgiving. Featured chefs at the pop-up include Justin Gaspar and Juan Lopez (Hommage Bakehouse), Gianna Buzzetta (Puesto), Laura Warren (Animae), Rachel King (Kaneh Co.) and Jose Alonozo III (Nine-Ten). Pies are nine inches and $35 each and are currently available for online pre-orders. Sunday, at Hommage Bakehouse inside La Clochette Du Coin, 4680 Cass Street, Pacific Beach. Order at friendlyfeast.org.

“Second City: She the People”

Comedians Alex Bellisle, Carisa Barecca and Kaye Winks from “She the People” in 2019.



(Tim Schmidt)

San Diego Repertory Theatre presents this all-new sketch show written and directed by and starring the women of the Chicago-born improv comedy troupe. It’s a humorous look at life for a woman in America today. Performances are at 7 p.m. Sundays, Tuesdays and Wednesdays, 8 p.m. Fridays, Saturdays and Sundays and 2 p.m. Saturdays and Sundays. Lyceum Theatre, 79 Horton Plaza, San Diego. $25-$91. (619) 544-1000. sdrep.org.

The Baller Dream Foundation’s fundraiser

The second annual San Diego fundraiser is to help support three young cancer patients from California: nine-year-old Aritzve Aguirre Texcahua, 18-year-old Dustin Joiner, and 22-year-old Ali Alipour. All three share the desire to enter the medical field as a career one day. Attendees at the fundraiser will enjoy bites, drinks, panoramic ocean views and a special presentation featuring unforgettable gifts for the Ballers being celebrated that evening. 2 to 5 p.m. Sunday . Monarch Ocean Pub, 1555 Camino Del Mar, Suite 322, Del Mar. Tickets are $125 per person. Sponsorships are also available at various price points. Visit ballerdream.org for more information.

Earth, Wind & Fire at Pechanga

It might not be September, but you can still catch legendary group Earth, Wind & Fire at this Sunday evening casino show. 7:30 p.m. Sunday . Pechanga Resort Casino, 4500 Pechanga Parkway, Temecula. Tickets start at $40; pechanga.com.