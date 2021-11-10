San Diego’s top weekend events: Nov. 11-16

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Nov. 11 to Tuesday, Nov. 16.

Thursday, Nov. 11

Veterans Day at Punch Bowl Social

Punch Bowl Social celebrates veterans and active duty military with one-hour of free activities. Enjoy bowling, vintage arcade games, giant scrabble, ping pong, skeeball and karaoke for one hour between 11 a.m. and 6 p.m., along with happy hour specials from 4 to 6 p.m. Punch Bowl Social, 1485 E St., East Village. punchbowlsocial.com/location/san-diego

San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival

Experience the best in food, wine and culture at the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival, a four-day event celebrating San Diego’s dining scene. Expect food sampling, wine tasting, Q&As, celebrity chefs, educational panels and more, all leading up to the epic Grand Tasting event on Saturday. The festival continues through Sunday . Events happening at various locations, but the Grand Tasting event is at Embarcadero Marina Park North. Ticket prices vary; sandiegowineclassic.com.

Teatro Piñata at the New Children’s Museum

Kids exploring David Israel Reynoso’s Teatro Piñata exhibition. (Courtesy of The New Children’s Museum)

Mexican-born artist David Israel Reynoso created an immersive and kid-friendly art installation for the New Children’s Museum that focuses on the magic of theater. Opens Thursday. New Children’s Museum, 200 W. Island Ave., downtown. The museum is open Mondays, Thursdays, Fridays and Sundays, check site for accurate hours. $10 to $15; thinkplaycreate.org.

Shane Gillis at American Comedy Co.

Standup comedian Shane Gillis — also known for his work on radio shows and podcasts — visits San Diego for a three-night run at American Comedy Co. While Friday and Saturday’s shows are sold out, tickets are still available for both Thursday performances. 8 and 10 p.m. Thursday. American Comedy Co., 818 Sixth Ave., Gaslamp. $20; americancomedyco.com

San Diego Beer Week

Enjoy the closing weekend of San Diego Beer Week! From beer releases to yoga classes, there’s lots of ways to celebrate the final days of all-things-beer. Through Sunday. Happening at breweries throughout San Diego County. sdbeer.com/sdbw.html

Jade Catta-Preta at Mavericks

Brazilian comedian and actress Jade Catta-Preta (“Future Man,” “The Soup,” “Manhattan Love Story”) headlines this comedy show in Pacific Beach. Tickets include one cocktail. 8 p.m. Thursday . Mavericks Beach Club, 860 Garnet Avenue, Pacific Beach. $15; maverickssd.com.

Five For Fighting

Five for Fighting — aka singer-songwriter John Ondrasik known for hits like “100 Years” and “Superman (It’s Not Easy) — performs with a string quartet at Belly Up. This 21-and-up show is rescheduled from September 2020; all tickets previously purchased will be honored. 8 p.m. Thursday. Belly Up Tavern, 143 South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. $58; bellyup.com

Friday, Nov. 12

Adam Ray at Laugh Factory

In addition to his standup, comic Adam Ray is known for roles in movies like “The Heat” and “Spy,” along with writing credits on shows like “Punk’d” and “House Party.” 8 and 10 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Laugh Factory, 432 F St., Gaslamp. $25 (plus fees); laughfactory.com/clubs/san-diego

Through the Roots at Music Box

San Diego-based reggae/rock/pop band Though the Roots performs with opener Arise Roots, a roots-reggae group from Los Angeles. 8 p.m. Friday. Music Box, 1337 India St., Little Italy. $25; musicboxsd.com. Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test within previous 72 hours required for entry.

“Sowing the Seeds of Universal Language”

Mesa College Art Gallery presents an exhibit that takes a look at the disharmony of our lives — from our relationships with each other to the way we interact with land — with an attempt to find solutions and keep optimistic about the future. You’ll see works by 44 artists working with a diverse variety of media, from paintings and assemblages to encaustic works and installations with living fungi. Opening reception is from 3 to 7 p.m. Friday. Art Gallery FA 103, San Diego Mesa College, 7250 Mesa College Drive, Kearny Mesa. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Tuesdays through Thursdays. Park in Lot #1 (student spaces only); sdmesa.edu.

Saturday, Nov. 13

San Diego Rhythm and Blues Festival

San Diego, get ready for some Southern soul music! This two-day festival features performances from more than 20 R&B, blues and funk musicians. The packed lineup includes sets from Grammy award-winning artist Howard Hewett, singer-songwriter Cherrelle, and all-female band Klymaxx. There will also be DJs, comedians, Sugabear SD Lowrider Showcase, and catered food from Bankhead Mississippi Style Cooking. 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. Jacobs Center Amphitheatre, 404 Euclid Ave., San Diego. One-day tickets are $50 and two-day passes are $90 (excluding fees); therhythmfest.com

Small Town Murder at Observatory North Park

Watch a live recording of “Small Town Murder,” a true crime comedy podcast hosted by James Pietragallo and Jimmie Whisman. 8 p.m. Saturday. The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave., North Park. $35; concerts.livenation.com

Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience

Theresa Caputo from “Long Island Medium” will bring her live stage show to the San Diego Civic Theatre on Nov. 13. (Richard Marchisotto )

Reality star, author and medium Theresa Caputo, aka the “Long Island Medium,” will venture to the West Coast for a staging of her live show, “Theresa Caputo Live! The Experience.” 7:30 p.m. Saturday . San Diego Civic Theatre, 1100 Third Avenue, downtown. $39-$89; sandiegotheatres.org.

Edo de Waart and The Russian Romantics

The San Diego Symphony welcomes back principal guest conductor Edo de Waart for a night of Russian composers. The evening features Tchaikovsky’s beloved Piano Concerto No. 1 featuring guest pianist Simon Trpčeski, as well as Rachmaninoff’s “Symphonic Dances.” 5 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown. $25-$108; theshell.org.

Bria Skonberg

A former ska band member-turned-jazz-devotee, trumpeter and singer Bria Skonberg performs classics by Quincy Jones, Leonard Cohen and Ed Sheeran. 6:30 and 8:30 p.m. Saturday. The JAI at Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $63-$88. (858) 459-3728; ljms.org

Sunday, Nov. 14

Cory Wong and the Wongnotes

Cory Wong

(Courtesy Big Hassle Media)

The seemingly hyperactive Minneapolis funk guitarist and band leader will perform his first-ever tour with his brassy, 11-piece band, The Wongtones, which features former Prince bassist Sonny Thompson. 8 p.m. Sunday Belly Up, 143 South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. $25 (must be 21 or older to attend). bellyuplive.com

“Alton Brown Live — Beyond the Eats”

Alton Brown, the TV host of cooking shows like “Good Eats” and “Iron Chef,” has launched a new culinary variety show tour. Brown’s not saying what’s on the bill, but it’s likely to include cooking, audience interaction, nerdy science experiments, music and laughs. Proof of full vaccination, or negative COVID-19 PCR test within 72 hours of showtime required, along with face mask. 3 and 7:30 p.m. Sunday Balboa Theatre, 868 Fourth Ave., San Diego. $35 to $135. broadwaysd.com

STEP UP! Walk to End Homelessness

Join HomeAid San Diego for its third annual 5K walk/run. The event aims to increase awareness of homelessness in San Diego and raise money for building efforts. 8 a.m. Sunday. De Anza Cove, 3000 North Mission Bay Drive, Mission Bay. $40 for adults and $15 for children age 5-17; homeaidsd.org/events/3rd-annual-step-up-walk-to-end-homelessness

Patton Oswalt at Humphreys

Comedian/actor Patton Oswalt — an Emmy and Grammy-award winner known for roles in shows like “The King of Queens” and “The Goldbergs” — brings his “Who’s Ready To Laugh?” tour to San Diego. 7:30 p.m. Sunday. Humphrey’s Concerts by the Bay, 2241 Shelter Island Drive. $57; humphreysconcerts.com. Proof of vaccination or a negative COVID-19 test (within 72 hours of event) is required.

Winnetka Bowling League at House of Blues

Indie rock band Winnetka Bowling League will perform at House of Blues with pop singer-songwriter Gayle opening the show. Fun fact: Winnetka Bowling League’s singer Matthew Koma, who is also a DJ and record producer, is the husband of Hilary Duff. 7 p.m. Sunday. House of Blues San Diego, 1055 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp. $12; houseofblues.com/sandiego/concert-events. Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test within previous 72 hours required for entry.

Taste of Turf Club

Taste of Turf Club is back! Starting this weekend, swing by the racetrack to enjoy cuisine at a reserved table with a great view every Sunday. Ticket includes a three-course brunch, along with bottomless mimosas, aperol spritz, or bloody marys. Be sure to follow the Turf Club’s dress code; details available online. 12:30-6:30 p.m. Sunday, Nov. 21 and 28. Del Mar Fairgrounds, 2260 Jimmy Durante Blvd., Del Mar. $100; dmtc.com/calendar/detail/TurfClubBrunch

Monday, Nov. 15

Harry Styles (!!!!!) with Jenny Lewis

Harry Styles performs onstage at “Harryween” Fancy Dress Party on October 30, 2021 in New York City. (Theo Wargo/Getty Images for HS)

After two different COVID postponements, Harry Styles will finally bring his Love On Tour concert to San Diego. And we are ready. We’ve been ready. We can’t handle how ready we are. 8 p.m. Monday. Pechanga Arena, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd., Midway District. Sold out, but resale options are available; pechangaarenasd.com.

Tuesday, Nov. 16

“Hairspray”