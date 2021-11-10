Advertisement
San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival returns to Embarcadero this weekend

Foodies at the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
Foodies rejoiced and filled their wine glasses at the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival Grand Tasting at Embarcadero Marina Park North on Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019.
(Jared Gase)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Experience the best in food, wine and culture at the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival, a four-day event celebrating San Diego’s dining scene.

Expect food sampling, wine tasting, Q&As, celebrity chefs, educational panels and more, all leading up to the epic Grand Tasting event on Saturday.

The festival continues through Sunday . Events happening at various locations, but the Grand Tasting event is at Embarcadero Marina Park North, 400 Kettner Boulevard.

Ticket prices vary; sandiegowineclassic.com.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

