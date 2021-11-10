San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival returns to Embarcadero this weekend
Experience the best in food, wine and culture at the San Diego Bay Wine + Food Festival, a four-day event celebrating San Diego’s dining scene.
Expect food sampling, wine tasting, Q&As, celebrity chefs, educational panels and more, all leading up to the epic Grand Tasting event on Saturday.
The festival continues through Sunday . Events happening at various locations, but the Grand Tasting event is at Embarcadero Marina Park North, 400 Kettner Boulevard.
Ticket prices vary; sandiegowineclassic.com.
