Swap candy for wine at Hallo-Wine Fall Festival

The 14th annual Hallo-Wine Fall Festival will take place on on Saturday, October 23 in Balboa Park.
(Courtesy of brotherjoe/Mission Focused)
By Jennifer IanniManaging editor, PACIFIC San Diego 
Non-profit child abuse prevention and treatment agency Home Start presents its 14th annual Hallo-Wine Fall Festival.

Funds raised are used to continue the agency’s treatment programs that provide assistance to vulnerable children and families in San Diego.

The fundraiser includes food samples, wines, craft beers and local spirits, in addition to live entertainment, a silent auction, client testimonials and more.

Participating local vendors include Bivouac Ciderworks, Sombrero Mexican Food, Solare Ristorante, Latchkey Brewing, Suja Juice and more.

3 to 6 p.m. Saturday. The Historic Burnham House, 3565 Seventh Ave., Balboa Park. Tickets are $95 for GA and $115 for VIP. Visit hallowine.org for more information or to purchase tickets.

Jennifer Ianni

Jennifer is a native San Diegan and graduate of Cal State San Marcos. She worked as the letters editor at the former North County Times until 2012, before branching out into the marketing world. She has been at PACIFIC since 2015 and loves that it enables her to merge her loves of San Diego, pop culture and puns.

