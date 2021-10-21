Swap candy for wine at Hallo-Wine Fall Festival

Non-profit child abuse prevention and treatment agency Home Start presents its 14th annual Hallo-Wine Fall Festival.

Funds raised are used to continue the agency’s treatment programs that provide assistance to vulnerable children and families in San Diego.

The fundraiser includes food samples, wines, craft beers and local spirits, in addition to live entertainment, a silent auction, client testimonials and more.

Participating local vendors include Bivouac Ciderworks, Sombrero Mexican Food, Solare Ristorante, Latchkey Brewing, Suja Juice and more.

3 to 6 p.m. Saturday. The Historic Burnham House, 3565 Seventh Ave., Balboa Park. Tickets are $95 for GA and $115 for VIP. Visit hallowine.org for more information or to purchase tickets.