San Diego’s top weekend events: Oct. 21-24

Here are the best events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Oct. 21 through Sunday, Oct. 24:

Thursday, Oct. 21

Taste of One Paseo

Explore the eateries of One Paseo and indulge in samples from a dozen spots, including Harland Brewing, Salt & Straw, and Tocaya Organica. Plus, enjoy live entertainment by musicians Corina Rose and Dylan Jeldon. 6 to 8 p.m. Thursday. 3725 Paseo Place, Carmel Valley. Free; onepaseo.com/events/tasteof

A Day to Remember

A Day to Remember, the rock band known for mixing metalcore and pop punk, brings The Re-Entry Tour to San Diego at this all-ages show. 6 p.m. Thursday. The Observatory North Park, 2891 University Ave., North Park. $62.50; concerts.livenation.com. Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test within previous 72 hours required for entry.

Dan Soder at American Comedy Co.

Fans of the Showtime series “Billions” won’t want to miss Dan Soder, one of the show’s stars, as he headlines this weekend at American Comedy Co. 8 p.m. Thursday , 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday , American Comedy Co., 818 Sixth Avenue, Gaslamp. $25-$30; americancomedyco.com

Friday, Oct. 22

Jamie Foxx: Act Like You Got Some Sense Book Tour

Actor, musician and comedian Jamie Foxx can now add author to the list: His memoir, “Act Like You Got Some Sense,” was released on Oct. 19 and focuses on his childhood, being raised by his grandmother, the highs and lows of Hollywood fame and parenting. San Diego is the final stop on his five-city tour and Snoop Dogg is signed on to moderate the evening (yes, really!). 8 p.m. Friday. The Magnolia, 210 E. Main Street, El Cajon. Tickets start at $49;magnoliasandiego.com.

Erykah Badu performs onstage at Black Girls Rock 2019 in New Jersey. (Getty Images for BET)

Erykah Badu

Dubbed the “Badubotron Live” tour, Badu’s current repertoire mixes favorites from her Grammy Award-winning 1997 debut album, “Baduizm” along with her subsequent live album, more recent material from her 2015 mixtape, “But You Caint Use My Phone,” and distinctive cover versions of Snoop Dogg’s “Ain’t No Fun” and Todd Rundgren’s “Hello It’s Me.” 8 p.m. Friday. Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU, 5500 Campanile Drive. $45-$65, plus service fees. ticketmaster.com

“Chicago” The Musical in Concert

The beloved 1975 musical will be turned into a full-length concert adaptation featuring the San Diego Symphony Orchestra. Conducted by Rob Fisher, the show features Bianca Marroquin, a Mexican actress who has performed “Chicago” on Broadway. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday. The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown. $36 to $120; theshell.org.

Mandolinist Avi Avital (Christoph Köstlin)

La Jolla Music Society presents Les Violons du Roy with Avi Avital

If you’re going to a mandolin concert, it should definitely be one by Avi Avital, the first mandolin soloist to be nominated for a classical Grammy. Accompanied by the acclaimed French-Canadian ensemble, Les Violons du Roy, Avital’s program features Vivaldi and Bach. 8 p.m. Friday. The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $31 to $75; ljms.org. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required; masks must be worn indoors.

Evil Dead Red, a red ale from AleSmith Brewing Company. The Miramar brewery and tasting room will host a series of “Fright Nights” to celebrate Halloween. (AleSmith Brewing Company)

Fright Nights at AleSmith

Ready for a fright? AleSmith Brewing Company has partnered with Scareventures to host its inaugural Fright Nights, a six-day series featuring a haunted maze and lots of Evil Dead Red. Take a tour through the brewery’s shipping docks and facilities until you reach Zien Family Farm and its haunted maze, Red Harvest. After surviving the trek, treat yourself to a pint of Evil Dead Red at the tasting room, which will remain open to the public. 7 to 10 p.m. Friday through Sunday. (Also Oct. 28-31.) AleSmith Brewing Company, 9990 AleSmith Court, Miramar. $30 tickets include two beers, with a designated driver option available for $20 and Light Fright priced at $7. Visit eventbrite.com/e/alesmith-fright-nights-ft-haunted-maze-by-scareventures-tickets-165448108747.

Levitation Room

Psychedelic rock five-piece Levitation Room perform a 21-and-up show with country-psych band Windows and surf rock duo Puerto, plus sets from San Diego Freak Out DJs. 8:30 p.m. Friday. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., Normal Heights. $18.83; sodabarmusic.com . Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test within previous 72 hours required for entry.

Eddie Ifft at the La Jolla Comedy Store

Comedian and podcast host Eddie Ifft (as seen/heard on “The Joe Rogan Experience,” “Chelsea Lately,” “Last Comic Standing” and more) is known as one of the “most underrated comics in America,” according to The Onion. He brings his latest set to San Diego during this weekend at the Comedy Store La Jolla. 7 and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday , 7 p.m. Sunday . Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl Street, La Jolla. $25; thecomedystore.com/la-jolla.

Jamie Kennedy at The Laugh Factory

Jamie Kennedy, best known for parts in 90s/00s classics like “Romeo + Juliet,” “Scream,” and “The Jamie Kennedy Experiment” will be making audiences laugh this weekend during his headlining gig at the Laugh Factory San Diego. 7:30 and 10 p.m. Friday , 7 and 9:30 p.m. Saturday and 7 p.m. Sunday . Laugh Factory San Diego, 432 F Street, Gaslamp. $25; laughfactory.com/clubs/san-diego

Saturday, Oct. 23

Korea Day at Balboa Park

The House of Korea celebrates its new cottage with a daylong event that includes the The K-pop Cover Dance Festival, a popular dance competition usually held in Los Angeles. The event will also feature a performance by K-pop group P1 Harmony and have booths featuring games featured on the Netflix series, “Squid Games.” 2 to 8 p.m. Saturday. Spreckels Organ Pavilion, Balboa Park. Free; house-of-korea.org.

Phish

The popular jam band fronted by Trey Anastasio returns to San Diego for a night of peace, love and good vibes. 7:30 p.m. Saturday. North Island Credit Union Amphitheatre, 2050 Entertainment Circle, Chula Vista. $45-$85, plus service fees; livenation.com

Geoff Gonzalez (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

City Ballet’s On the Move

City Ballet will restage original ballets by choreographer Geoff Gonzalez that debuted over the summer. The classical and contemporary pieces are set to music by Phillip Glass and Claude Debussy. 8 p.m. Saturday. The Conrad Prebys Performing Arts Center, 7600 Fay Ave., La Jolla. $42 to $52; ljms.org. Proof of vaccination or negative COVID test required; masks must be worn indoors.

Stephen P. Curry “Shadowland”

R.B. Stevenson Gallery presents “Shadowland,” a solo show featuring new works by San Diego artist Stephen P. Curry. There will be an opening reception from 5 to 8 p.m. Saturday. R.B. Stevenson Gallery, 7661 Girard Ave., La Jolla. (858) 459-3917 or rbstevensongallery.com.

Cass Street Cares

To honor Down Syndrome Awareness Month, nonprofit GiGi’s Playhouse has teamed up with Pacific Beach businesses, who will offer trick-or-treating at their storefronts a week before Halloween. Costumed participants can pick up a bag at GiGi’s Playhouse and then visit the shops for free candy. GiGi’s Playhouse will also have face-painting, games and giveaways. An interactive map of participating businesses is available online. 10 a.m. to noon. Saturday. GiGi’s Playhouse, 4761 Cass St., Pacific Beach. Free; cassstreetcares.com

Rahma Tusa won the women’s division of the half marathon in the Rock ‘n’ Marathon and Half Marathon in San Diego on June 2, 2019. (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Rock ‘n’ Roll Marathon

Strap on your running shoes! Heineken 0.0 Rock ‘n’ Roll Running Series is back, with participants running from Balboa Park to downtown San Diego. There will be two courses — a marathon and half marathon — on Sunday with a 5K happening on Saturday. 7 a.m. Saturday (5K) and 6:45 a.m. Sunday (half marathon and marathon). Start line is in Balboa Park at Presidents Way and Park Blvd. (Saturday); Sixth Avenue and Quince Street. (Sunday). runrocknroll.com/san-diego . Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test within previous 72 hours required for entry.

Sunday, Oct. 24

Dia de los Muertos Festival in Oceanside

Celebrating 20 years, the event features a wide range of ofrendas — including vehicle altars featured in the Por Siempre Car Club Show — an interactive chalk cemetery, live performances, and kids activities like the Adelante Bookmobile. And put on your best skull makeup to compete in the long-running Catrina Contest. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. 300 North Coast Highway, Oceanside. Free; friendsofoceansidediadelosmuertos.org

Marc Anthony, with Cami and Joey Vega

A protégé of Panamanian salsa vocal giant Ruben Blades, multi-Grammy-winner Marc Anthony is the top-selling tropical salsa artist in Latin music history. Don’t expect to hear him sing in English, his repertoire for his current “Pa’lla Voy” tour is sung entirely in Spanish. 7 p.m. Sunday. Pechanga Arena San Diego, 3500 Sports Arena Blvd. $66-$196, plus service fees. VIP packages are $998. axs.com

Dia de los Muertos in Solana Beach

The day’s stacked lineup kicks off with a Blessing of the Altars, followed by a demonstration by The Skatepark Project, music and dance performances, Los Viejitos Classic Car Show, contests (including a dog costume contest) and more. Face masks are recommended. 10 a.m. to 4 p.m. Sunday. La Colonia Park, 715 Valley Ave., Solana Beach. Free; facebook.com/lacoloniacommunityfoundation.

Damon Wayans

Comedian and actor Damon Wayans, whose long resume includes popular TV shows like “In Living Color” and “My Wife and Kids,” brings the jokes to Belly Up Tavern for two seated shows. Standup comic and San Diego native Mal Hall will also perform at the 21-and-up event. 6 and 9 p.m. Sunday. Belly Up Tavern, 143 South Cedros Ave., Solana Beach. $48-$51; bellyup.com . Masks are required for unvaccinated guests and recommended for vaccinated individuals.

Weathers

Alternative/indie band Weathers is on the road with its Our Little Secret Tour, and brings the tunes to the House of Blues’ Voodoo Room this weekend. Presented by Soda Bar, the downtown show is all ages. 7 p.m. Sunday. House of Blues San Diego, 1055 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp. $15; houseofblues.com/sandiego/concert-events . Proof of full vaccination or negative COVID test within previous 72 hours required for entry.

Loyal fans celebrate a goal at USD Torero Stadium. (SD Loyal)

San Diego Loyal playoff home game

San Diego’s own San Diego Loyal SC has made it to the Pacific Division of the United Soccer League Championship’s Western Conference. This Sunday’s match against Oakland Roots SC is their final home game of the season. 3 p.m. Sunday . Torero Stadium, 5998 Alcala Park, USD campus. $10-$65, sdloyal.com

“The Magic of Mushrooms: Revolutionizing the Future of Food, Farming, and Medicine” panel

The Berry Good Foundation , whose mission is to educate and support a regenerative local food system, presents its tenth Future Thought Leaders panel, “The Magic of Mushrooms: Revolutionizing the Future of Food, Farming and Medicine.” 2 to 4 p.m. Sunday . Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road, Encinitas. Free to attend, but registration is required: bgf-magic.eventbrite.com.

