San Diego’s top weekend events: Sept. 16-19

Here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, Sept. 16 through Sunday, Sept. 19:

Thursday, Sept. 16

Gail Roberts “Color Field”

Gail Roberts standing amid her paintings at Quint Gallery. (Courtesy of Quint Gallery)

San Diego artist Gail Roberts has a new exhibition at Quint Gallery that makes you feel as if you’re wandering in a field of flowers. “Color Field” is a collection of 128 equally-scaled paintings of the flowers, plants and weeds that surround Roberts’ studio. On view through Nov. 6. Quint Gallery, 7655 Girard Ave., La Jolla. Gallery is open from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Tuesdays through Saturdays. quintgallery.com

Friday, Sept. 17

15th Annual Nissan Super Girl Surf Pro

This free, three-day event spotlights top women surfers competing in the World Surf League qualifying event. including Carissa Moore(surfing’s first Olympic gold medalist) and Caitlin Simmers (an Oceanside native). There will also be live music and a festival village. Times vary Friday through Sunday , Oceanside Pier; supergirlsurfpro.com.

10th Annual Alley Cat Art Walk

St. Madeleine Sophie’s Center, an organization that helps people with developmental disabilities, presents its family-friendly art walk. Along with showcasing work from local galleries, studios and museums there will also be fine art shows, food vendors and activity booths. 4 to 8 p.m. Friday. Sophie’s Gallery & Gift Shop, 140 E. Main St., El Cajon. Free; (619) 593-2205.

Judy Collins

The singer/songwriter presents a night of contemporary folk standards, with special guest Shay and Co. If you have tickets for the original May performance, or the postponed August date, all tickets will be honored at Friday’s concert. 7:30 p.m. Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, Shelter Island. $55 to $600; ticketmaster.com.

Cinema Under the Stars: “Rear Window”

Alfred Hitchcock’s voyeuristic thriller will screen all weekend at this quaint outdoor theater. The 1954 film stars Jimmy Stewart and Grace Kelly. 8 p.m. Friday through Sunday. Cinema Under the Stars, 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. $17 to $20; topspresents.com.

Nascar Aloe at House of Blues

Metal rapper Nascar Aloe will perform at House of Blues San Diego’s Voodoo Room with grunge/goth artist Oddly Shrugs. This is an all-ages show, but those under 18-years-old must be accompanied by a guardian. General admission is standing room-only; VIP upgrade is available. 8 p.m. Friday. House of Blues San Diego, 1055 Fifth Ave., Gaslamp. Tickets are $18 (excluding fees); houseofblues.com/sandiego/concert-events

Gracie Abrams at SOMA

LOS ANGELES, CA - JULY 27: Singer Gracie Abrams poses for a portrait in Will Rogers State Park on Monday, July 27, 2020 in Los Angeles, CA. Abrams has just released her first major-label pop record after building an audience on Instagram. (Dania Maxwell/Los Angeles Times)

Singer-songwriter Gracie Abrams takes the SOMA Sidestage for her “I’ve missed you, I’m sorry” tour, named after her popular single that has more than 60 million streams on Spotify. Abrams, who is the daughter of film director J. J. Abrams, will be accompanied by opening act Forrest Nolan. Doors open at 7 p.m. Friday. Masks are required, along with vaccine verification or negative COVID-19 PCR test. SOMA San Diego, 3350 Sports Arena Blvd., Midway District. $35; somasandiego.com

San Diego Women’s Film Festival

Support female filmmakers by participating in the 8th Annual San Diego Women’s Film Festival, hosted by the Women’s Museum of California. This year’s virtual festival will feature 22 films. Individual film screenings cost $5 each, or watch all films with a $15 virtual pass. There will also be a three panels available to stream for free, including a Filmmaker Brunch and Award Show held on Sept. 26. Happening virtually. Buy tickets and get more information at womensfilmfestivalsandiego.com/2021festival or call 619-233-7963.

End of Summer Bash 2021

This three-day rap/hip-hop/reggae festival features performances by Araccs , King Ocean, Ryan Anthony, Novaakan3, Young Rich and more. Friday through Sunday . Event starts daily at noon. 18+. Tickets range from $65 for a one-day pass to $175 for a three-day pass. Encore Events Center, 8253 Ronson Road, Kearny Mesa. Purchase tickets here: ticketly.events/e/227/end-of-summer-bash-2021.

Lavell Crawford

Actor and comedian Lavell Crawford (“Breaking Bad,” “Better Call Saul”) brings his act to San Diego for the weekend. Tickets start at $25. 7:30 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday , 7 p.m. Sunday . American Comedy Co., 818 Sixth Ave., Gaslamp. americancomedyco.com.

Donnell Rawlings

Actor, comedian and host of the “The Donnell Rawlings Show” podcast Donnell Rawlings (“The Wire,” “Chappelle’s Show”) spends the weekend in America’s Finest City with his appearances at the Comedy Store La Jolla. At the request of the headliner, this show requires proof of vaccine. Tickets are $25. 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday , 7 p.m. Sunday . Comedy Store La Jolla, 916 Pearl Street, La Jolla. Visit thecomedystore.com/la-jolla.

Saturday, Sept. 18

Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration and Family Festival

To kick off Hispanic Heritage Month (Sept. 15 through Oct. 15), Otay Ranch Town Center hosts its annual Hispanic Heritage Month Celebration and Family Festival. Guests will enjoy an afternoon of live music, food, Ballet Folklorico Jalisciense and more. Noon to 3 p.m. Saturday. Otay Ranch Town Center, 2015 Birch Road, Chula Vista. otayranchtowncenter.com

“Star Wars: Episode VI – Return of the Jedi” in concert

Whether or not you’re a fan of Ewoks, you’ll want to check out this screening of 1983‘s “Return of the Jedi” with live accompaniment from the San Diego Symphony. John Williams’ legendary score will be performed as Luke Skywalker, Han Solo and Princess Leia battle Darth Vader and the Rebel Alliance. 7:30 p.m. Saturday and Sunday. The Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 222 Marina Park Way, downtown. $36 to $120; theshell.org.

CosmeCon

Join Las Mamacitas, the female empowerment group, and Channel 933’s Geena the Latina for a day of Q&A panels, meet-and-greets, a braid bar, VIP lounges and activations with popular beauty brands like Sephora and Ulta. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Parkway Plaza, 415 Parkway Plaza, El Cajon. $10; cosmecon2021.com/sandiego.

Mopar Club San Diego’s All-American Car Show

The Mopar Club San Diego is hosting its annual car show to benefit the Wounded Warrior Homes. The free event will feature food vendors, a DJ and awards, including the People’s Choice for the various cars on view. 8 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday. Skyline Church, 11330 Campo Road, La Mesa. Free; moparclubsandiego.net.

Coastal Cleanup Day

Help remove the trash and plastic not just at San Diego beaches, but throughout the county. This year’s event is remote, which means you pick the area you’d like to beautify whether it’s your neighborhood or a location on the Litter Hotspot Map. Register and find details at cleanupday.org.

Vegan Food Popup

Veggie lovers, get your forks ready for the September edition of Encinitas Vegan Food Popup. After a hiatus, the event returned to the neighborhood earlier this summer and is set to take place every third Saturday. This month, enjoy a wide range of plant-based options from nearly two dozen vendors, such as Rollin Roots, Kula Ice Cream, Gianni’s Pizza, Maya’s Cookies, Mill’d and more. Dogs and kids are welcome at this family-friendly event; free parking is offered at the Coaster lot. Noon to 4 p.m Saturday. e101 Marketplace, 459 South Coast Highway 101, Encinitas. Free; veganfoodpopup.com

‘22 & good 4 u’ at Soda Bar

Taylor Swift at the 2021 Brit Awards, left, and Olivia Rodrigo at the 2019 D23 Expo. (JMEnternational for BRIT Awards//Richard Shotwell/Invision/AP)

Taylor Swift and Olivia Rodrigo stans rejoice: Soda Bar is hosting the ultimate dance party featuring the music of the two beloved pop singers. Dance the night away at this 21-and-up affair, which goes until 2 a.m. Doors open at 9 p.m. Saturday. Masks are required, along with vaccine verification or negative COVID-19 PCR test. Soda Bar, 3615 El Cajon Blvd., Normal Heights. Tickets are available through the app DICE for $27.61; sodabarmusic.com

Charlotte Bird: “Migration”

On display through January of 2022, this art exhibit by fiber artist Charlotte Bird opens on Saturday . The artist was inspired by the cycles of life in nature, specifically of the sandhill crane. The interactive exhibit will feature life-size installations of cranes and grasses made of fabric. Oceanside Museum of Art, 704 Pier View Way, Oceanside. Tickets are $10 for the general public and free for OMA members. Visit oma-online.org for more information or to purchase tickets.

National Dance Day Free Livestream Jazzercise Class

Jazzercise, which was founded in San Diego over 50 years ago, celebrates National Dance Day with a free livestream Jazzercise class featuring two brand new instructors. Jazzercise is a fitness program that combines hip-hop dancing, kickboxing, weight-lifting, pilates and more. 7:30 a.m. Saturday.Event is free and can be accessed here: jazzercise.com/danceday

Sunday, Sept. 19

Sukkot Harvest Festival

Inspired by the Jewish holiday of Sukkot, Coastal Roots Farm will have an outdoor community gathering to celebrate the end of an abundant summer harvest and welcome in the fall. There will be farm tours, live music, kids activities and more. 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Coastal Roots Farm, 441 Saxony Road, Encinitas. Free but registration required at coastalrootsfarm.org.

JMSN at Casbah

Alternative/electronic artist Christian Berishaj, better known by his stage name JMSN (pronounced Jameson), will perform at the Casbah alongside opener Malia, a British jazz singer. JMSN’s latest album “Heals Me” was just released on Sept. 3. Saturday’s show is sold out, but tickets are still available for Sunday. 8:30 p.m. Vaccine verification or a negative COVID-19 PCR test, with masks recommended. The Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., Midtown. $20; casbahmusic.com

John Legend

Looking for a perfect date night idea? Crooner John Legend brings his Bigger Love Tour 2021 to San Diego State University’s s outdoor amphitheater on Sunday. . Fall in love with such hits as “All of Me,” “Ordinary People” and “Love Me Now.” 8 p.m. Sunday.Tickets range from $49 to $349. CalCoast Credit Union Amphitheatre, 5500 Campanile Drive, SDSU. ticketmaster.com.

CITY SWEAT San Diego’s Yoga for Youth

Yoga for Youth is the inaugural event for CITY Sweat San Diego , a fitness series that donates all proceeds to San Diego Youth Services. Join other yogis as they enjoy a yoga and meditation class, plus a raffle and giveaways from Lululemon and other local vendors. 9 to 10:30 a.m. Sunday at Embarcadero Marina Park South, 200 Park Way, downtown. Tickets are donation based, $20 is suggested. Visit citysweatsd.eventbrite.com for more information.

Trey Songz

Rapper and actor Trey Songz makes a Sunday night appearance in SD at Fluxx San Diego nightclub. 8 p.m. to 1 a.m. Sunday at Fluxx San Diego, 500 Fourth Avenue, downtown. Tickets are $25. Visit fluxxsd.com for more information or to purchase tickets.

