San Diego’s top weekend events: Aug. 5 to 8

Thursday, Aug. 5

“Top Gun” at Cinema Under the Stars

The 1986 blockbuster will have a four-night screening at Cinema Under the Stars in Mission Hills. Whether you want to relive moments like “I feel the need ... the need for speed,” or you want to see the original before the sequel is released, you’ll be able to catch it at the popular outdoor movie venue. Cinema Under the Stars offers recliners, love seats and cabanas — plus, all the concessions are $2. 8 p.m. Thursday through Sunday (box office opens at 6 p.m.) Cinema Under the Stars, 4040 Goldfinch St., Mission Hills. $18 for walk-ins, $20 for online reservations; (619) 295-4221, topspresents.com.

Logan Ave Galeria De Arte and Neveria Los Mochis

Logan Ave Galeria De Arte recently reopened to the public, but this time with a sweet bonus — an ice cream shop. Neveria Los Mochis was added to the popular gallery site as a way to encourage families to come by and experience local art. You’ll find classic flavors (vanilla, lemon sorbet) but Los Mochis also offers Mexican Chocolate, Avocado, Tamarindo Sorbet and Mazapan. Open from noon to 8 p.m. Thursdays through Sundays. Logan Ave Galeria / Neveria Los Mochis, 2168 Logan Ave., Barrio Logan; neverialosmochis.com.

Friday, Aug. 6

Rady Shell Opening Celebration with Rafael Payare and the San Diego Symphony

San Diego’s snazziest outdoor concert venue finally opens this weekend with a classical music celebration. Excerpts from Mozart’s “The Marriage of Figaro” and Stravinsky’s “The Firebird Suite” will be combined with modern works, including a world-premiere commission from American composer Mason Bates. Guest artists include Ryan Speedo Green (bass-baritone); Jean-Yves Thibaudet (piano); and Alisa Weilerstein (cello). Masks are not required for fully vaccinated patrons; unvaccinated concertgoers are strongly encouraged to wear masks outside, and masks are required for indoor settings (like restrooms). 7:30 p.m. Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 200 Marina Park Way, downtown. $45-$250; (619) 235-0804 or theshell.org.

Opera Neo’s 2021 Summer Opera Festival

Opera Neo continues its popular Summer Opera Festival with “Le nozze di Figaro,” directed by Peter Kozma. Mozart’s comedic tale features lots of disguises, secret rendezvous and mistaken identities. Attendees will be required to present a vaccination card or wear a mask for the duration of the performance. 8 p.m. today, Saturday and Aug. 14. Palisades Amphitheater at Palisades Presbyterian Church, 6301 Birchwood St., Allied Gardens. $28 to $76; (858) 888-2231; operaneo.com.

Cutwater Tiki Bash 2021

Cutwater Spirits hosts this party celebrating all things Tiki, with performances by The English Beat, Creepxotica and Tiki Tronic, a 2021 Cutwater mug release, live art, a photo booth, specialty food and cocktails and more with proceeds benefiting the San Diego Food Bank. Note: This event is sold out. Tickets start at $40 for general admission; $25 for designated drivers. 6-10 p.m., Humphreys Concerts by the Bay, 2241 Shelter Island Drive; cutwaterspirits.com/tiki-bash-2021.

Friday I’m in Love

DJs Camila Robina, Robin Roth, Vaughn Avakian and Dot & Oli lead you through a night of New Wave, disco, dark wave and gothic music for an all-night dance party. 9 p.m. Friday. Casbah, 2501 Kettner Blvd., Midtown. Free; casbahmusic.com.

91X BeerX Pre-Party

Enjoy beer, music and grub at 91X’s pre-party, held the day before its BeerX festival at Belmont Park. The event, presented by 91X and Ballast Point Brewing, features R&B reggae singer J Boog. Doors open at 8 p.m. and show starts at 9:30 p.m. Music Box, 1337 India St., Little Italy. $30 advanced and $35 day of show; musicboxsd.com

Saturday, Aug. 7

CRRSD Presents Day.MVS.XL

Day.MVS was created as a smaller, more intimate offshoot of the mega CRSSD electronic music festival. But now Day.MVS has expanded into its own “extra large” two-day event. The lineup includes Fisher, Monolink, Nora En Pure, MK,, Felix da Housecat and many others. Noon to 11 p.m. Saturday; noon to 10 p.m. Sunday.Waterfront Park, 1600 Pacific Highway, downtown. Sold out (but check crssdpresents.lyte.com/751803 for resale or exchanges); daymvs.com/xl/.

The Best of Broadway Concert

Conductor Rob Fisher leads an all-star night of Broadway hits and favorites with vocal performances by Megan Hilty (the queen of NBC’s “Smash”); Norm Lewis (Caiaphas from NBC’s “Jesus Christ Superstar”); seven-time Tony nominee (and winner for “The King and I”) Kelli O’Hara; and Adrienne Warren (Tina in “Tina: The Tina Turner Musical” on the West End and Broadway). Masks are not required for fully vaccinated patrons; unvaccinated concertgoers are strongly encouraged to wear masks outside, and masks are required for indoor settings (like restrooms). 7:30 p.m. Saturday. Rady Shell at Jacobs Park, 200 Marina Park Way, downtown. $45-$250. (619) 235-0804; theshell.org.

As part of an exhibit by John Raymond Mireles at the San Diego Museum of Art, patrons will be invited to “physically damage” his work. (Courtesy of the artist)

Disestablishment: John Raymond Mireles

A new and nontraditional exhibition by San Diego artist John Raymond Mireles opens at the San Diego Museum of Art. Disestablishment features photographs of remote yet beautiful sites that have recently had their US National Monument status revoked so that they can be used for mining and drilling. Throughout the course of the exhibition, Mireles will remove the prints from the walls and invite visitors to physically damage the works. On view through Jan. 30, 2022. San Diego Museum of Art, Balboa Park. Museum hours are 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Tuesdays; general admission is $20; sdmart.org.

Toro Nagashi Festival 2021

The Japanese Friendship Garden celebrates ancestors in this Obon celebration featuring Taiko drummers, floating lanterns, music and more. There will also be food and retail vendors and a Bon Dance at 3:30 p.m. Masks are required in indoor spaces. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Japanese Friendship Garden, Balboa Park. Garden admission is $10 to $12; niwa.org.

Summer Surf Fest

One Paseo in Del Mar hosts this festival to celebrate San Diego surf culture. Enjoy a performance from Woodie and the Longboards, a classic car show, a custom VW van converted into a photo booth, an ecology pop-up and an art installation. 11 a.m. to 4 p.m. Saturday. One Paseo, 3725 Paseo Place, Del Mar. onepaseo.com/events/summersurffest/

ArtWalk Liberty Station

This weekend, over 200 artists will head to Arts District Liberty Station for the latest installment of ArtWalk, San Diego’s venerable art festival. Liberty Station’s Ingram Plaza will showcase works — in person — in a lush, outdoor environment. This is the 16th anniversary of ArtWalk at Liberty Station and the first major in-person ArtWalk event since the pandemic. Safety protocols will be in place, including sanitation stations and unvaccinated guests being asked to wear masks. ArtWalk officials said they will follow whatever safety guidelines are in place by the county at the time of the event. Event is free to attend. 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., Saturday and Sunday, at Ingram Plaza, 2751 Dewey Road, Liberty Station. artwalksandiego.org.

BeerX

More than 30 local craft beers will be available on draft, along with food from over 10 San Diego eateries, at 91X’s beer and music festival. While you eat and drink, enjoy live entertainment from Pepper, J Boog, Tribal Theory and Arise Roots. Must be 21+. 3 to 10 p.m. Happening between the roller coaster and the ocean at Belmont Park, 3146 Mission Blvd. Mission Beach. $60 (excluding fees); beerxsandiego.com

San Diego Soul Food Festival

Stop by City Heights for some delicious grub during San Diego Soul Food Festival. In addition to food, there will be vendors, entertainment, local chefs and more. The event’s goal is “to highlight San Diego’s best when it comes to Black-owned eateries, chefs and culture.” 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. 4000 University Ave., City Heights $5-$15. eventbrite.com/e/san-diego-soul-food-fest-tickets-156199513951

Balboa Park 8 Miler: After going virtual in 2020, Balboa Park 8 Miler returns in person this year. Presented by San Diego Track Club, the 67th annual event takes runners through scenic Balboa Park, with the route featuring landmarks, trails and bridges. 7 to 10 a.m. Race begins at Pan American Plaza, Balboa Park. Registration, which includes a T-shirt and medal, is $60 for SDTC members and $65 for nonmembers; balboapark8miler.com

Sunday, Aug. 8

Coronado Island Summer Surf Series

Catch a screening of “Step into Liquid,” the 2003 surfing documentary by Dana Brown, son of surfer and filmmaker Bruce Brown (“The Endless Summer).” “Step into Liquid” features surfers Laird Hamilton, Kelly Slater and Ken Collins, and was filmed in Hawaii, Southern California, Vietnam and Ireland. The screening also features a Q&A with Dana Brown and adaptive surfer Jesse Billauer. 8 p.m. (doors open at 7 p.m.) on the shores of the Hotel Del Coronado. $28; coronadofilmfest.com/2021-surf-series/.

Pupologie Cardiff Dog Days of Summer

Dog lovers can celebrate their pups by entering furry companions in various dog contests, along with checking out dog-related vendors, rescue groups and pet adoption agencies. Presented by Cardiff 101 Main Street and the City of Encinitas, there will also be a drink lounge, food trucks and live music. 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. Encinitas Community Park, 425 Santa Fe Drive, Encinitas. Free; cardiff101.com/events-list/2021/3/29/cardiffs-dog-days-of-summer

