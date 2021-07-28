San Diego’s top weekend events: July 29 to Aug. 1

Thursday, July 29

Tiki Oasis stage show

(Jan Wagner)

Tiki Oasis

Tiki Oasis celebrates its 20th anniversary with this five-day celebration at San Diego’s Town and Country Resort. Billed as “the largest and longest-running Tiki festival in the world,” this event unites those who love Tiki culture and the island lifestyle. The celebration includes live music, DJs, burlesque performances, 100-plus vendors, educational seminars, a vintage fashion show, an art show and, of course, tropical cocktails by the pool. Tiki Oasis runs from Wednesday, June 28 through Sunday, Aug. 1. This event is mostly sold out, but as of this writing, tickets were still available for Sunday night ($35) and the Tiki Tike teen ticket option ($30). Visit tikioasis.com for more information.

Summer and Songs!

The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley hosts this weekly free concert featuring a diverse lineup of musicians and vocalists (through Aug. 19). This week’s session artist is Hullabaloo. The show is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the outdoor Village Square located between Pacific Standard and Death by Tequila; summerandsongs.com.

‘00s Throwback Thursday

The Gaslamp Quarter is throwin’ it back every Thursday night (themes rotate weekly) with extended happy hour specials and a themed roller-skating session by TikTok’s Sunset Roller Club . Event takes place at Island Avenue between Fourth and Sixth Avenues from 6 to 9 p.m.; gaslamp.org/events.

Nick Thune (Christopher Polk/Getty Images for AFI)

Nick Thune

Catch the comedy stylings of Nick Thune, a Pacific Northwest-bred actor/comic who is fond of wry one-liners and absurdist stories. If you haven’t seen him making the late-night TV talk show circuit, maybe you remember him from appearances in shows like “Love Life” and “Happy Endings.”7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday. American Comedy Co., 818 Sixth Ave., Gaslamp Quarter. $10 and $20; (619) 795-3858. americancomedyco.com

Friday, July 30

The Havnauts at Soda Bar

“Pink punk” band The Havnauts returns to the stage for its first live show since March 2020, happening 8 p.m. at Soda Bar. In addition to playing tunes from its 2018 EP and 2020 sophomore album, the four-piece outfit will perform two new songs: an original track called “Bummer Man” and a cover of The Stooges’ “Search and Destroy.”

The Havnauts be accompanied by openers Smiling, Genuine Jones, and Leavers. Must be 21-and-up to attend. Tickets are $12.55 at sodabarmusic.com.

El Cajon, CA - JULY 13: From left, Josh Smith, Shelbi Bennett, Jenny Merullo, and Zak Kmak of the “pink punk” band, The Havnauts, shown on Tuesday, July 13, 2021 in El Cajon, CA. (K.C. Alfred / The San Diego Union-Tribune) (K.C. Alfred/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Live band showcase at Queen Bee’s

Headlined by Foxtide, this live band showcase at Queen Bee’s Art and Cultural Center in North Park also features Verum, Skulpinbomb and Pistol Pete. The all-ages show starts at 6 p.m. and tickets are $10 (excluding fees) at queenbeessd.com.

Saturday, July 31

“Doug Loves Movies”

Those who missed the standard “Doug Loves Movies” podcast recording that usually takes place over Comic-Con weekend in San Diego will be excited to know that comedian Doug Benson is hosting the live pod recording on Saturday, July 31 at 4:20 p.m. (wink, wink). Tickets are $20; visit americancomedyco.com for more information or to buy tickets.

Sip of Julian

There’s more to eat in Julian than apple pie, and this sixth annual event pairs local wine, beer, hard cider and cocktails with small bites from Julian restaurants. Participants include Calico Cidery, Menghini Winery, Julian Beer Company, Julian Hard Cider and more. You can choose to do a self-guided tour, or purchase a ticket with shuttle service. 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Saturday. Tour maps and glasses will be distributed at Town Hall, 2129 Main St., Julian. $35 general admission, $50 for shuttle service; visitjulian.com

Sunday, Aug. 1

Boots in the Park is a country music festival at Waterfront Park. (Miguel Lizarraga)

Boots in the Park

Country music fans need to grab their cowboy boots and make their way to Waterfront Park for Boots in the Park, an all-day country music festival featuring performances from country powerhouses like headliners Old Dominion, a five-member contemporary country band from Nashville, as well as acts like Dustin Lynch, Scotty McCreery (of “American Idol” fame) and Ryan Griffin. Festival runs from 1 to 10 p.m.; tickets are $99 for general admission and $199 for VIP admission. Visit bootsinthepark.com for more info.

Project Out of Bounds at Music Box

Project Out of Bounds, a San Diego-based progressive reggae-fusion band, brings its genre-bending sound to Music Box. Sandollar and Crucial Blend are the opening acts of the evening. The 21-and-up event starts at 8 p.m. and doors open at 7 p.m. Excluding fees, tickets are $12 (advanced) and $14 (day of show) at the Box Office or musicboxsd.com.