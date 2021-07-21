San Diego’s top weekend events: July 22 to 25

Here are the best things to do in San Diego from Thursday, July 22 through Sunday, July 25:

Thursday, July 22

Kimbles ‘n Bits Comedy Night

Kimbles Hume hosts a full night of comedy at the Belly Up in Solana Beach. The 21-and-up show, headlined by Tacarra Williams, also features performances from D.J. Demers, James Hancock III and Dusty Tunnell. Doors at 7 p.m. and show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $20 to $35; bellyup.com.

“Close Encounters of the Third Kind”

Cinema Under the Stars screens Steven Spielberg’s 1977 UFO flick starring Richard Dreyfuss and Teri Garr. The outdoor theater offers recliners, love seats and cabanas — plus $2 concessions. The film starts at 8 p.m. Thursday and Friday and the theater is located at 4040 Goldfinch St. in Mission Hills. Walk-up tickets are $18; online reservations are $20; topspresents.com.

Friday, July 23

Comic-Con@Home

This summer, Comic-Con International returns with an online-only iteration, much like it did in 2020. There’s an in-person “Special Edition” event planned for Nov. 26 through 28, but the online version happens July 23 through 25. The panels are pre-recorded, so they are available after they debut online. Another bonus to the Con being online: The entire event is free and available to all. (Note: a few panels will take place online prior to the official opening). Visit comic-con.org/cci/2021/athome to join in the fun!

It was a celebration of “pup” culture at PAWmicon, a fundraiser for the Helen Woodward Animal Shelter. (Jared Gase/ )

PAWmicon

The Helen Woodward Animal Center’s annual celebration of all things pets and Comic-Con International includes a pet cosplay contest, photo opportunities and craft activities for kids from 9 to 11 a.m. Saturday. Helen Woodward Animal Center, 6461 El Apajo, Rancho Santa Fe; my.animalcenter.org/event/pawmicon-2021/e346864

City Ballet dancer Iago Breschi will be a part of the company’s upcoming production called “On the Move.” (Courtesy photo by Jaroslav Richters)

City Ballet’s “On the Move”

City Ballet of San Diego returns to in-person performances with a program by resident choreographer Geoff Gonzalez. It features two world premieres: Unbroken, “a testament to the resiliency of humankind,” and Within The Hourglass Desert, a piece highlighting “the finite beauty of time.” Included with admission is an open-air reception with the dancers following the performance. 7:30 p.m. Friday and Saturday at Horton Grand Theatre, downtown. $29 to $49; cityballet.org/performances/on-the-move/.

Dani Bell & The Tarantist

Since reopening last weekend, Soda Bar in Normal Heights has a booked calendar, including Friday night’s show from San Diego-based rock band Dani Bell & The Tarantist. The 21-and-up night also featuring openers Jara and Downers. Doors open at 8:30 p.m. Tickets are $12.55; sodabarmusic.com.

The Famous Mad House Comedy Club Showcase

Paul Ogata — who released a one-hour special “A Collection Of My Favorite Lies” on Amazon Prime earlier this year — headlines a comedy showcase at Mad House Comedy Club in Gaslamp. The 18-and-up event also features performances from Tre Stewart, Rob Smallwood, Katie Orchard, Dave Callans and Matt Byrd. Happening both Friday and Saturday, with shows at 7:15 and 9:45 p.m. on both nights. Tickets are $15 to $30; madhousecomedyclub.com/calendar.

Saturday, July 24

San Diego Loyal Loud & Proud Night

Keep the Pride celebrations going at this San Diego Loyal Soccer Club game against the Phoenix Rising FC. 7:30 p.m. Saturday, Torero Stadium at University of San Diego, 5998 Alcala Park, San Diego. Tickets start at $25; sdloyal.com.

The Winehouse Experience at Music Box

Get ready to rock to some Amy Winehouse tunes with this Amy Winehouse tribute band, fronted by Mia Carter. The 21-and-up show that includes a performance from opener Third Project. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the show starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $22; musicboxsd.com/all-shows.

Artist Danny Griego painting in Oceanside. (@theosidermag and @zachcordner1)

Plein Air Festival

The Oceanside Museum of Art presents its inaugural Plein Air Festival starting Saturday and going through July 30. Plein air painting is done outside and “in the moment” and participants will be painting throughout Oceanside. Open to artists of all skill levels, this festival conclude with a juried exhibition and art auction on Aug. 1. To register or to get more details visit oma-online.org.

San Diego Crawfish Boil

The self-proclaimed world’s largest crawfish boil is back! Hosted by the alumni of Louisiana State University (LSU), the 32nd annual event will be held at Waterfront Park from 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Each table will share a 50 pound box of — you guessed it — crawfish. There will also be live music, and the tickets include complementary drinks (beer, water and soda) all day. All guests must be 21-and-up. Tickets are sold out, but may be available through third-party retailers or one of your LSU friends; lsusandiego.org/crawfish-boil.

Nicholas Galanin: “White Noise”

Today’s your last chance to check out the work of native Alaskan artist Nicholas Galanin. He created a 60-by-90-inch“American Prayer Rug” that looks like a snowy TV screen and represents “the sources of American political power and media who produce constant noise in support of xenophobia.” It’s on view at One by Quint Gallery in La Jolla. Gallery hours are 11 a.m. to 5 p.m.; quintgallery.com.

Sunday, July 25

Taste of Adams Avenue

Located along Adams Avenue from University Heights through Kensington, this popular event features bites from 39 restaurants, coffee shops, pubs, wine bars, breweries and more. Tickets can be purchased online, but must be picked up beginning at 10 a.m. on the day of the event at the will-call ticket booth located at Smitty’s Auto (3441 Adams Ave.). Diners must bring their receipt and a photo ID to claim tickets. Tickets are also available at any of the participating Taste locations (no will call required). 11 a.m. to 3 p.m. Sunday. Along Adams Avenue from University Heights through Normal Heights to Kensington. $40 in advance; $45 day-of; adamsavenuebusiness.com/event-info/taste-of-adams-avenue.

Carlsbad Village Street Faire

Shoppers can peruse booths stocked with gifts, arts and crafts, clothing and more at this one-day street fair. Food and drink booths, plus a kids area also available. 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday. Carlsbad Village; carlsbad.org.

Comedy night at 619 Spirits

619 Spirits in North Park will host its first-ever comedy night, presented by Kash Komedy. The evening, headlined by Al Gavi, also features Dusty Tunnell, Ali Majed, Sarah Hershberger and Rick Gene. Food and drinks are available for purchase, including happy hour specials, but there is no drink minimum. Seating is first come, first serve for the 7 p.m. event. Free; instagram.com/619spiritsnorthpark.

Sparks Summer Showcase

Wouldn’t it be great if you could experience a variety of San Diego art galleries under one roof? Throughout July, Sparks Gallery has been doing just that. The downtown space is showcasing artwork from Arredon Art, Fresh Paint Gallery, Thumbprint Gallery, Visual Gallery + Design and Salazar Fine Art as a way to show off the range of styles and talent each gallery represents. The Sparks Summer Showcase is on view through July 30. Gallery hours are noon to 7 p.m. Mondays through Fridays; 11 a.m. to 7 p.m. Saturdays; 11 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sundays. Details at sparksgallery.com.