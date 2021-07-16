Advertisement
Advertisement
Share
Events

Harrah’s hosting San Diego Pride events

Harrah's Resort Southern California will be hosting Pride events July 17 and 18.
(Harrah’s)
By Pam Kragen
Share

Harrah’s Resort Southern California in Valley Center is hosting several events this weekend in celebration of LGBTQ Pride.

Among the weekend food and beverage offerings at the bars will be a $9 Love & Pride cocktail, featuring butterfly pea flower-infused Tito’s vodka and a $15 tie-dye Pride waffle topped with sprinkles and fresh fruit at the resort café.

Pride-themed cabanas will be offered for rent in the pool areas and rainbow lights will decorate the lazy river attraction.

Kragen writes about restaurants for the San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

EventsThings To Do
Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

More on the Subject

Advertisement