Harrah’s hosting San Diego Pride events

Harrah’s Resort Southern California in Valley Center is hosting several events this weekend in celebration of LGBTQ Pride.

Among the weekend food and beverage offerings at the bars will be a $9 Love & Pride cocktail, featuring butterfly pea flower-infused Tito’s vodka and a $15 tie-dye Pride waffle topped with sprinkles and fresh fruit at the resort café.

Pride-themed cabanas will be offered for rent in the pool areas and rainbow lights will decorate the lazy river attraction.

