San Diego’s top weekend events: July 15 to 19

From Pride to the Del Mar races, here are the top events in San Diego from July 15 to 19.

Thursday, July 15

“Say Their Names”

The San Diego African American Museum of Fine Art presents a memorial exhibition that features 200 photos of Black victims who lost their lives to police brutality and/or racism. Featured in this exhibition is All-American linebacker Demetrius DuBose, who was shot and killed by police in San Diego in 1999. The exhibition is on view through July 25 at Martin Luther King Promenade at the New Children’s Museum Park downtown. Admission is free but donations are accepted at sdaamfa.org.

Allarah Sun at The Holding Company

Allarah Sun, a new music project from Nathan Elias Kocivar of Boostive and Jenna Cotton of The Verigolds, will bring their music — as well as a laser show — to The Holding Company in Ocean Beach. Opening act DIVINA will kick things off and OFIER will perform an after-party set. Doors open at 7 p.m. and the music starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $10 at theholdingcompanyob.com.

AleSmith Monthly Art Market

Every third Thursday of the month, AleSmith Brewing Company hosts this monthly at market that features 20+ local artists, plus live music and food trucks at their Miramar Tasting Room. Event is free. 4 p.m. to 9 p.m.; alesmith.com for more info.

Summer and Songs!

The Village at Pacific Highlands Ranch in Carmel Valley hosts this weekly free concert featuring a diverse lineup of musicians and vocalists (through Aug. 19). This week’s session singer is guitarist Justin Froese, known for folk, pop, rock and other genres. The show is from 6 to 8 p.m. at the outdoor Village Square located between Pacific Standard and Death by Tequila; summerandsongs.com.

‘80s Throwback Thursday

The Gaslamp Quarter is throwin’ it back every Thursday night (themes rotate weekly) with extended happy hour specials and a themed roller-skating session by TikTok’s Sunset Roller Club . Event takes place at Island Avenue between Fourth and Sixth Avenues from 6 to 9 p.m.; gaslamp.org/events.

Friday, July 16

Pride Block Party

This Pride celebration offers two days of entertainment, including a drag brunch and show, craft cocktail and beer garden, food trucks, dance party with DJs, and a Ferris wheel. It happens at 2 p.m. Friday and Saturday at the Hillcrest Pride Flag (1500 University Ave.). $45 with add-ons available; nightout.com/events/pride-block-party-2021/tickets.

Pride Spirit of Stonewall Rally

This long standing tradition, which started back in 1975, honors leaders and activists fighting for LGBTQ+ rights. The free event is from 6 to 7 p.m. at the Hillcrest Pride Flag and features a flag raising, speakers, singing performances, and an awards presentation; sdpride.org/rally.

Del Mar Opening Day

The track is back! Del Mar Thoroughbred Club’s racing season kicks off at noon today, with Grandstand seating operating at full capacity. Tickets for Friday’s races are sold out, but folks can still participate in the Opening Day festivities with two special events: the Hats Contest and After Pony Party. The season runs Thursdays through Sundays through Sept. 6 at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Tickets start at $8 (must be purchased before arrival); dmtc.com.

Horses break from the gate for the third race on Opening Day at Del Mar on July 17, 2019. (Nelvin C. Cepeda/The San Diego Union-Tribune)

Camarada presents Tango Society

Camaradapresents a concert that celebrates tango with new arrangements, rhythms and textures by composer Andrés Martin. You’ll hear new compositions that are seeped in tradition like “Tristeza,” a soaring piece that captures the moods and emotions from the last year. Showing the tango on stage will be professional dancers Carolina Jaurena and Juan Allesandrini. Tango Society happens in-person at 7 p.m. at the Conrad in La Jolla (and as a livestream on July 30). Tickets are $38 to $103; camarada.org.

Whitney Shay album release at Music Box

Local musician Whitney Shay’s album release party — which was originally scheduled for March 2020 — will be happening at Music Box in Little Italy this weekend. During the pandemic, Shay’s album “Stand Up!” debuted at No. 1 on the Billboard Blues Chart. Doors open at 7:30 p.m. and the show, which also features special guest The Sleepwalkers, starts at 8 p.m. Tickets are $15 advance and $20 at the door; musicboxsd.com/calendar.

Whitney Shay (Howard Lipin / The San Diego Union-Tribune)

‘Summertime’ screening and Q&A with Kelly Marie Tran

The new film “Summertime” opens in San Diego this weekend, featuring Q&A post-film discussions with executive producer Kelly Marie Tran. The San Diego native will be accompanied by poets Paolina Acuña-Gonzalez and Bene’t Benton. The Q&As are scheduled after the following shows: 7 p.m. at Hillcrest Cinemas on Friday; 4:20 p.m. at Hillcrest Cinemas on Saturday; 7:30 p.m. at Angelika Cinemas on Saturday; and 12:45 p.m. at Angelika Cinemas on Sunday. Tickets range from $13 to $17; gooddeedentertainment.com/summertime/#get-tickets

TORONTO, ONT. -- SEPTEMBER 08, 2018-- Actress Kelly Marie Tran, from the television series “Sorry For Your Loss,” photographed in the L.A. Times Photo and Video Studio at the Toronto International Film Festival, in Toronto, Ont., Canada on September 08, 2018 (Jay L. Clendenin/Los Angeles Times)

Pete Lee at Comedy Store

Standup comic Pete Lee — who works as a writer and cast member on Comedy Central’s “This Week at the Comedy Cellar” and just released his first Showtime comedy special “Pete Lee: Tall, Dark and Pleasant” — brings his humor to The Comedy Store in La Jolla. Shows at 7 p.m. and 9:30 p.m. on Friday and Saturday, and 7 p.m. on Sunday. Tickets are $25; thecomedystore.com/la-jolla/calendar/la-jolla.

Common Sense & The Devastators at Belly Up

Get ready for some reggae at Belly Up! Two reggae bands — San Diego-based The Devastators, and Common Sense from Orange County — will bring their sound to the Solana Beach stage. Tickets are $25 advance and $30 day of show; bellyup.com.

Saturday, July 17

Pride at the Park

Hosted by Jai Rodriguez from “Queer Eye” and headlined by Gottmik from “RuPaul’s Drag Race,” Pride at the Park features numerous DJ and drag performances. It starts at 3 p.m. at Viejas Casino & Resort in Alpine. $20; sdpride.org/event/prideatthepark.

House of Peru celebration

The newly constructed House of Peru will have a soft opening with a ribbon cutting ceremony and small celebration. House of Peru is one of a handful of new international cottages slated to open this summer. It happens at 9 a.m. in the courtyard outside the House of Peru, 2191 Pan American Road, Balboa Park; sdhpr.org.

Dean Ramos: “Divisions” / Melissa Walter: “Smallest of Places”

Oceanside Museum of Art opens two new exhibitions this weekend. In “Smallest of Places,” artist Melissa Walter creates abstract interpretations of DNA analysis. In Dean Ramos’ “Divisions,” wood, clay and concrete sculptures explore the human body in various emotional states. Both exhibitions open Saturday and are on view through Nov. 7. General admission hours are noon to 5 p.m. Thursdays through Saturdays; noon to 4 p.m. Sundays. Tickets are $10, $5 for seniors and free for students, military and children; oma-online.org.

North Park Book Fair

Bookworms rejoice: North Park is hosting its first book fair! The inaugural event takes place on North Park Way between 29th and Ray Streets from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. There will be more than 40 booths with vendors offering books, comics, art, food and more. A stage will also boast a jam-packed lineup of live entertainment, including music, poetry readings and author performances. Free; verbatim-books.com.

Verbatim Books in North Park. (Courtesy photo by Greg Theilmann)

Creature Canyon at Soda Bar

After a long hiatus due to COVID-19, Soda Bar officially reopens on Friday. While the first concert back is currently waitlisted, Creature Canyon will keep the weekend momentum going with a Saturday show. The indie-alternative San Diego quintet will be joined by opener Hate Drugs. Happening at 8:30 p.m. at Soda Bar in Normal Heights. Tickets are $19; sodabarmusic.com.

Sunday, July 18

North City Belgian Waffle Ride

Race for some waffles in North City! The California edition of the Belgian Waffle Ride — also happening in North Carolina, Utah and Kansas — will be held in the San Marcos neighborhood of North City. Happening 10 a.m. to 6 p.m., the biking event is inspired by European one-day Spring Classics. Boasting a 132-mile route with more than 12,000 feet of climbing and over 50-miles of off-road terrain, the challenging race is not for the faint of heart. But make it to the finish line to be rewarded with Belgian Waffles, along with beer, live music, games and more. Registration is $225 at belgianwaffleride.bike.