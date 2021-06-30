San Diego’s top weekend events: July 1-4

From fireworks and comedy to movie musicals and a New Wave dance party, here are the top events happening in San Diego from Thursday, July 1 through Sunday, July 4.

Thursday, July 1

Jamie Kennedy

Nostalgia-lovers will want to catch the star of classic films and TV shows including “Scream,” “Romeo + Juliet,” “Malibu’s Most Wanted” and “The Jamie Kennedy Experiment” when he performs stand-up at Pacific Beach’s Mavericks Beach Club. Tickets are $25 and include one cocktail; show times are 7 and 9 p.m.; nightout.com/restaurant-or-bars/mavericks-san-diego/events/tickets

The Ying Yang Twins

Get ready to shake it like a salt shaker when hip-hop duo The Ying Yang Twins take the stage at Ocean Beach’s The Holding Company. Tickets range from $25 to $50, with meet-and-greet packages available. Doors open at 7 p.m., show starts at 8 p.m.; us.patronbase.com/_TheHoldingCompany/Productions

Thursday, July 1

Akaash Singh

Indian-American comic and actor Akaash Singh from “Wild N’ Out,” “Flagrant 2,” “The Leftovers,” “Joking Off” and “Guy Code” spends America’s birthday weekend in America’s Finest City with a three-night stint at downtown’s American Comedy Co. Andrew Schulz opens. Tickets start at $10; times are 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. Thursday through Saturday: americancomedyco.com

Old Globe Free Film Series: “Kinky Boots”

This weekend, the Old Globe brings a three-day film series featuring beloved movie musicals and stage shows. The series opens with the West End staging of “Kinky Boots,” a show about the partnership between a struggling shoe factory and a drag performer named Lola that won the Tony for Best Musical. The movies are free and no reservations are required to attend. Seating at the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The movie begins at 8:30 p.m.; find details at theoldglobe.org

Friday, July 2

National Ice Cream Month at Mr. Trustee’s

July is National Ice Cream month, and Mr. Trustee Creamery invites San Diegans to its Mission Hills scoop shop to celebrate. Mr. Trustee Creamery’s festivities kick off with a Fourth of July-themed pick on July 2. The limited-edition flavor — Red, White & Blueberry — consists of lavender vanilla ice cream, raspberry sorbet, blueberry sorbet, and buttery oat streusel. Hours are 2 to 10 p.m. Wednesday and Thursday, and noon to 10 p.m. on Friday through Sunday. instagram.com/mrtrusteeicecream

Black Soul Music summer kick-off concert

Enjoy a night jam packed with music at Queen Bee’s Art & Cultural Center’s 21-and-up event, presented by Black Soul Music. Starting at 6 p.m. this summer showcase features more than 15 local artists and DJs, including Biggie Babylon, Kalia, and F3estive. There will also be a surprise celebrity guest appearance. Food and alcohol available for purchase at the venue. General admission (excluding fees) is $15, with a VIP option for $40. The first 50 online RSVPs receive free admission. Queen Bee’s, $10, queenbeessd.com

Old Globe Free Film Series: “1776"

The Old Globe continues its film series featuring beloved movie musicals and stage shows. Next up is “1776,” a musical about America’s Founding Fathers (that is not “Hamilton”) starring William Daniels, Ken Howard and Blythe Danner. The screening is free and no reservations are required to attend. Seating at the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The movie begins at 8:30 p.m.; find details at theoldglobe.org

Saturday, July 3

San Diego Vintage Flea Market (Jared Gase)

San Diego Vintage Flea Market

San Diego’s best vintage shopping event returns every first Saturday of the month at the Normal Heights Masonic Center located at 3366 Adams Avenue. Shop from a variety of vendors offering vintage treasures, plus food from San Diego locals like Caylee Cakes. Event runs from 10 a.m. to 4 p.m.; facebook.com/events/872778416786309/?active_tab=discussion

Crown City Classic

Celebrate Fourth of July early with Coronado’s 48th annual Crown City Classic. The race, which kicks off at 7 a.m., starts and ends at Coronado Tidelands Park. Option to run either a 5K or 12K, with a Crown City Half Mile available for kids under age 12 at 9:35 a.m. More than 2,000 runners are anticipated to participate in the race. Registration includes an event t-shirt and commemorative medal. After the race, stick around for the Coronado Independence Day Parade at 10 a.m. crowncityrun.com

“Flowers & Fields” art exhibition opening

Art, Power, Equity and Apotheosis Art present “Flower & Fields,” a solo art exhibition from Mira Mesa native Andrew Alcasid that features mediums from florals to ceramics. “Flower & Fields” open to the public from 4 to 7 p.m. on July 3, and before the opening, Alcasid will give an artist’s talk from 3:30 to 4 p.m. The exhibit runs through July 25 and will be on display at the office of J. Walcher Communications in Sherman Heights. artpowerequity.com, apotheosisart.com

Neon Beat at the Casbah

Start your 4th of July celebration with a New Wave dance party featuring all the synth and pop favorites of the 1980s. The popular music venue will feature DJs, dancing and drinks starting at 9 p.m. for people age 21+. Admission is free, find details at casbahmusic.com.

Old Globe Free Film Series: “Grease”

The Old Globe concludes its musicals film series with a mainstream favorite, “Grease.” The 1978 movie stars John Travolta, Olivia Newton-John and Stockard Channing. The screening is free and no reservations are required to attend. Seating at the Lowell Davies Festival Theatre will be on a first-come, first-served basis. The movie begins at 8:30 p.m.; find details at theoldglobe.org

Black Book in the Park with Chris Lake

World-renowned British DJ and producer Chris Lake hits the deck at Petco Park for this three-hour set originally scheduled for just July 4 (a second show was added on July 3 due to demand). Support acts include Octave One, Cloonee and more. Tickets range from $95 to $177; show runs from 3:30 to 11 p.m each day: mylifeeveryday.com

Sunday, July 4

Home Grown Fun closes

It’s your last time to pick up fried oddities, mingle with farm animals and play carnival rides as the small-scale version of the San Diego County Fair closes on Sunday. Fair hours are 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. and admission is $10; find details at sdfair.com.

Festivals and fireworks in San Diego

Find a comprehensive list of 4th of July community festivals, parades and fireworks here.

Fourth of July nightlife and dining

Restaurants and bars will be celebrating Independence Day with parties, food specials and more. Find our top picks here.