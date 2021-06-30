Celebrations for a fabulous Fourth of July in San Diego

Fourth of July is here, and that means San Diego will have plenty of parties, fireworks and events. Whether you’re gathering with friends or heading out, here’s a guide to San Diego’s best Independence Day events.

All events listed happen on Sunday, July 4.

Big Bay Boom

The biggest fireworks show of them all, San Diego’s Big Bay Boom is legendary and can be viewed from a multitude of places including Shelter Island, Harbor Island, North Embarcadero, Marina District, Coronado Ferry Landing and from the bay itself. The show starts at 9 p.m.; bigbayboom.com

Fourth of July on the Rooftop

The Rooftop by STK at Andaz San Diego hosts this July 4 bash, where guests can expect live music, drink specials and spectacular views of the fireworks. Tickets start at $20 (bottle service available); eventbrite.com/e/4th-of-july-on-the-rooftop-tickets-158232219829

Serẽa

The Hotel del Coronado is showing its patriotic side with specialty cocktails at its onsite restaurant, Serẽa. Enjoy the Purity, made with cachaca, coconut and lime and the Valor, made with Aperol, strawberry and prosecco as you take in Coronado’s fireworks show. sereasandiego.com

Over the Top at the Top of the Hyatt

From 6 to 10 p.m., celebrate the Fourth from one of the best views of the city at the Manchester Grand Hyatt in downtown. Tickets start at $195 and include unlimited beer, wine and premium liquor, plus a themed dinner buffet; eventbrite.com/e/over-the-top-4th-of-july-celebration-2021-tickets-158460765415

Boardwalk Boom at Sally’s Fish House

Another Manchester Grand Hyatt family-friendly celebration at Sally’s Fish House includes a themed dinner buffet, unlimited beer, wine and liquor and, of course, unparalleled views of the Big Bay Boom fireworks show. Tickets start at $80; eventbrite.com/e/boardwalk-boom-4th-of-july-celebration-2021-tickets-158472428299

Original 40 Brewing Company

There’s nothing more American than BBQ and a brew, so the North Park brewery/restaurant is offering a Crispy Boi Lager and a hot dog for only $8 (add $2 to make it a chili cheese dog). Happy birthday, America indeed. original40brewing.com

Beers ‘n Bluegrass

From 1 to 3 p.m. on July 4, Liberty Station hosts this pet- and kid-friendly free event with craft beers from Bottlecraft and food from Liberty Public Market vendors available for purchase. Live music by the band Plow. More info here: libertystation.com/do/beers-n-bluegrass-fourth-of-july

Vistal

Enjoy the Big Bay Boom in comfort at Vistal at the InterContinental San Diego. For $125, enjoy a prime seat, a welcome bottle of Veuve Clicquot and a four-course meal. Tables available for up to six people; only eight tables offered, so book quickly: vistalsd.com

Garibaldi

Another InterContinental San Diego restaurant, Garibaldi is offering diners a pre-fixed Fourth of July menu consisting of Sardinian specialties. The $125, three-course meal features Sardinian and Sicilian cheeses, charcuterie, olives and crudite to start, plus a choice of lamb, lobster, pork or steak main course and dessert. For cocktails and bites only, Garibaldi is offering a cheese plate and cocktail option for $50. catchgaribaldi.com

Bayview Terrace + BBQ

For a more casual option at the InterContinental San Diego, check out their all-you-can-eat barbecue feast on their Bayview Terrace. Tickets include a table reservation, buffet, non-alcoholic drinks (beer, wine and cocktails will be available for purchase) and a performance from Rebecca Jade. Tickets are $95 for adults, $65 for children 11 and under; event runs from 5 to 9 p.m. For more info and to purchase tickets: eventbrite.com/e/big-bay-boom-bbq-at-intercontinental-san-diego-2021-tickets-157142761229

The Loma Club

For those who feel like swinging a few rounds of golf to celebrate Independence Day, visit Liberty Station’s The Loma Club, with live music from Mark Fisher from 3 to 8:30 p.m., pulled-pork food specials and holiday-themed drinks, including red sangria, patriotic-inspired beers and Jell-O shots. More info: thelomaclub.com

