Celebrate every holiday canceled by COVID-19 at Moonshine Beach’s Restart Party

From nights out to holiday parties, COVID-19 robbed San Diegans of a lot of fun plans last year. But tonight, Moonshine Beach hopes to make up for that.

In honor of California’s official reopening, the county bar and live music venue in Pacific Beach is hosting a Restart Party. The party combines many of the holidays San Diegans missed out on last year during pandemic shutdown — celebrated all in one night.

Each hour will highlight a different holiday and offer an occasion-specific drink special. Guests are encouraged to dress up in their favorite holiday attire, from red, white and blue outfits to ugly Christmas sweaters. Doors open at 6 p.m. and there will be no cover charge.

Employees at Moonshine Beach behind the bar dressed in Halloween costumes. (Patrick Samokhvalof)

The all-in-one holiday extravaganza kicks off with St. Patrick’s Day, a holiday many San Diegans already had plans to celebrate in 2020 until the March 14 shutdown happened two days prior. All shots of Jameson Irish Whiskey will be $5 from 7 to 8 p.m. for the occasion.

When the clock hits 8 p.m. the bar fast forwards two months to Cinco de Mayo, and patrons can sip on $4 tequila-based Mexican Candy Shots. Then celebrate Fourth of July a year late (or 2021’s edition a few weeks early) with a shot of Jack Daniels with a Budweiser for $10.

San Diegans with unworn Halloween costumes hanging in their closets can put them to use for Halloween hour, happening from 10 to 11 p.m. and featuring $5 Halloween Ecto Coolers, a mix of Gaucho rum, melon liqueur and pineapple.

Moonshine Beach staffers don holiday sweaters. (Patrick Samokhvalof)

At 11 p.m. the most wonderful time of the year arrives: Christmas (in June), featuring $5 Raging Rudolphs, apple shots made with Jack Daniels Tennessee Whiskey. Finally, the night commences with a New Year’s Eve digital countdown to midnight. Doors close at 1 p.m.

In April 2021, Moonshine Beach opened its outdoor extension, and resumed indoor service last month. After the Tuesday night Restart Party, the bar — which was previously only operating on Thursdays through Sundays — will be open every week for Taco Tuesdays.

The Restart Party also marks the return of live concerts and events to the entertainment venue. This weekend’s calendar includes a concert performed by rock/pop singer Megan Rüger on Saturday night, followed by Three Lane on June 25. Yanktin, Martin McDaniel, Summer 97 and Ryan Griffin are scheduled for July.

Moonshine Beach is located at 1165 Garnet Ave. in Pacific Beach. Visit moonshinebeachsd.com for updated hours and upcoming events.