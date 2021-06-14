Trevor Noah, Van Morrison, Karol G, Dropkick Murphys announce new San Diego shows

Rock & Roll Hall of Famer Van Morrison, comedian Trevor Noah and Latin pop star Karol G are among the latest performers to announce new tours that include shows in San Diego.

Other artists headed this way include Rod Wave, Waterparks, Dropkick Murphys and Rancid. In addition, comedian JoKoy has added a second December show at Pechanga Arena San Diego, after selling out his first at the venue.

The concurrent announcements of their new tours Monday morning — along with new U.S. concert treks by Eric Clapton and former Tijuana guitarist Carlos Santana and his band (which do not include any West Coast dates) — underscore how eager performers and concert promoters are to reactivate after the COVID-19 pandemic shuttered live events for more than a year. They are banking on the hope that live-music-starved fans are just as eager to return to concerts.

Here, in chronological order, are the latest batch of new tours that will include San Diego stops.

Unless otherwise indicated, tickets go on sale to the general public Friday at 10 a.m. at livenation.com and ticketmaster.com, with pre-sales beginning a day or two earlier.

Van Morrison, who has been an outspoken critic of COVID-19 restrictions, will perform Oct. 5 at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU. Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $525, plus service charges.

Celtic-flavored punk-rock band Dropkick Murphys will perform on a double-bill with Rancid on Oct. 10 at Petco Park’s Gallagher Square (formerly known at the Park at the Park). Ticket prices are $45 in advance and $50 on the day of the show.

Rapper Rod Wave, who rose to prominence in 2019 via his videos on TikTok and YouTube, will perform Oct. 20 at Cal Coast Credit Union Open Air Theatre at SDSU. Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $59.50, plus service charges.

Colombian-bred Latin pop star Karol G will perform Oct. 31 at San Diego Civic Theatre. Her show here is part of her first U.S. headlining tour. Ticket prices range from $49.50 to $99.95. (Tickets will be available at ticketmaster.com and axs.com.)

Comedian and TV host Trevor Noah will perform Dec. 3 at Viejas Arena. Ticket prices range from $39.50 to $125, plus service charges.

Rising rock band Waterparks will perform Dec. 4 at SOMA Live.

Ticket prices are $30 in advance and $35 on the day of show, plus service charges.

Comedian JoKoy has added a Dec. 10 show at Pechanga Arena San Diego, after selling out his Dec. 9 performance at the same venue. Tickets for the new date, priced from $37.50 to $87.50, go on sale Friday at 10 a.m. at axs.com.