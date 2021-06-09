San Diego’s top weekend events: June 10-13

From in-person musicals to fried foods, here are the top events happening in San Diego this weekend.

Thursday, June 10

“Becoming Dr. Ruth”

Tovah Feldshuh (aka Rebecca Bunch’s mom on “Crazy Ex-Girlfriend) stars in this one-woman show that tells the story of Ruth K. Westheimer — Dr. Ruth — the sex educator who also lost her family in the Holocaust, worked as a sniper and eventually reached international celebrity status. This is a streaming North Coast Rep production that’s running now through July 4. Tickets are $35 to $54, details at northcoastrep.org.

Tovah Feldshuh stars as Dr. Ruth in North Coast Rep’s virtual production of “Becoming Dr. Ruth.” (Aaron Rumley)

Thursday, June 10 through Saturday, June 12

Nimesh Patel at American Comedy Co.

Nimesh Patel — known for his work on Saturday Night Live and Comedy Center — performs a three-night standup set. Thursday’s show begins at 8 p.m. There will be two shows on both Friday and Saturday at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. American Comedy Company, $20, americancomedyco.com/pages/calendar

Friday, June 11

Home Grown Fun presented by the San Diego County Fair

So it’s not the giant county fair we’re used to, but a smaller event focused on agriculture will be presented opening June 11 and running through July 4. While there won’t be concerts or carnival games or arts and crafts exhibitions, you can still buy deep-fried foods, visit vendors and even learn to milk a cow. The fair runs 11 a.m. to 9 p.m. Wednesdays through Sundays at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. Tickets are $10 and free for kids under age 5, find details at sdfair.com.

Claude Mueller, a volunteer from the San Diego Garden Railway Society, sets up a train track landscape display for the HomeGrownFun at the Del Mar Fairgrounds. (Sandy Huffaker/SDUT)

“Beehive: The 60s Musical”

New Village Arts stages this jukebox musical that features beloved women’s voices from the 1960s including songs like “Be My Baby,” “Son of a Preacher Man” and Me and Bobby McGee.” The show will be staged at the Flower Fields from June 11 through July 25, show times vary. Tickets are $52 and $55 with discounts for students, military and seniors. Find details at newvillagearts.org.

Mainly Mozart’s All-Star Orchestra Festival

Mainly Mozart kicks off its 33rd annual festival with in-person, socially distanced concerts featuring assigned seating in an outdoor venue. Throughout June, there will be five concerts featuring members of prestigious orchestras presenting well-known works by Mozart, Beethoven and Haydn among others. Concert are at 8 p.m. June 11, 12, 16, 18 and 19 and will be held at Del Mar Surf Sports Park. Tickets range from $49 to $500 and can be purchased at mainlymozart.org.

Friday the 11th Live Band Showcase

Queen Bee’s Art and Cultural Center in North Park hosts a local band showcase featuring Foxtide, Verum, Chorduroy and Alternative Citizens. Doors at 7 p.m. Queen Bee’s, $10, queenbeessd.com

Friday, June 11 through Sunday, June 13

San Diego Dance Theater presents Young Choreographers + Invited Guests

The monthlong Dance is in the Air festival closes with San Diego Dance Theater’s popular Young Choreographers showcase. The finalists will be competing for prizes awarded by a panel of judges and audience voting. Performances are at 6:30 p.m. Friday, Saturday and Sunday at ARTS DISTRICT Liberty Station. Tickets are $25 and $30, find them at sdartstix.com/dance/dance-is-in-the-air.

San Diego Arab Film Festival

Watch movies from North Africa, the Middle East and other Arab communities at this hybrid festival that will feature in-person screenings at the Museum of Photographic Arts in Balboa Park, as well as an online offering of short films. Tickets are $15 to $60, find schedule and details at sandiegoaff.org.

“Traveling While Black”

This virtual reality film takes the viewer on a journey to experience what is was like for Black Americans to travel during segregation, and shows why it was necessary to create safe spaces in communities along the way. The film will be screened at the Dorothea Laub Music & Dance Center in Liberty Station for one weekend only as part of Wonderspaces. Tickets are $10 to $12 and show times vary, find details at sandiego.wonderspaces.com/tickets

Cinema Under the Stars

Enjoy an outdoor movie, projected on a 20-foot screen with surround sound, at Cinema Under The Stars in Mission Hills. This weekend’s flick — playing Friday through Sunday — is the 1952 musical “Singing in the Rain.” No outside food or drinks allowed, but concessions are available for $2 each. Note that only cash or checks will be accepted at the door, no credit cards. Cinema Under The Stars, $17 to $20; topspresents.com

“Drag Me to Brunch”

Duck Dive and Rich’s San Diego are combining forces to present “Drag Me to Brunch,” a drag brunch show where guests can enjoy Absolute and Red Bull drink specials, plus two-for-one punch bowls and bottomless mimosas. Fitness Donuts SD will be onsite to provide healthy, decadent donut options. Doors open at 11 a.m., show runs from 12 p.m. to 2 p.m; eventbrite.com/e/drag-me-to-the-beach-tickets-156588302829?fbclid=IwAR31qi1LprinN2G5dyhZIm_NoOyfyu8Vc2xZuXwy1usglgdcV1aU4y88BPA.

The Blank Table

The first installment of the Blank Table Dinner series of 2021, this bi-monthly dining event focused on community connection and conversation is back with a seasonal, four-course menu created by San Diego native, Chef Frederick Keller. Guests don’t know the location or menu until the day-of. Dinner is from 7 p.m. to 9 p.m.; tickets are $149 per person and are available at eventbrite.com/e/the-blank-table-2021-kick-off-tickets-154599765059.

Saturday, June 12

Florida Georgia Line with special guests Nelly and Chase Rice

The country music duo presents a never-before-seen concert, recorded live and specifically for this international drive-in/outdoor concert series. The event is put on through Encore Drive-In Nights, and in San Diego it will be screened at 11:30 p.m. at the South Bay Drive In Theatre. Tickets are $74 per car, find tickets and details here.

‘Walk The Block’

Stop by Barrio Logan to support small businesses during this weekly community initiative, which highlights local art, food and shopping. From noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, businesses and restaurants move operations outside to bring the community together while following COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. On Logan Avenue, between Chicano Park and 26th Street, free, walktheblocksd.com

Sunday, June 13

Knotty’s Circus

The Knotty Barrel, an East Village mainstay, celebrates 10 years with Knotty’s Circus. Expect a petting zoo, live music, games, a palm reader, face paint and more. Attendance is free and event runs from 12 p.m. to 5 p.m.; knottybarrel.com.