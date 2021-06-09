Copyright © 2021, San Diego Union-Tribune | CA Notice of Collection
Events

Blank Table returns to San Diego

Chef Fred Keller prepares a meal for The Blank Table dinner series, which he cofounded in 2019 with partner Alexandria Ott.
(Stephen Kurpinsky)
By Pam Kragen
Blank Table, a monthly dinner series designed around building connections among strangers through conversations over a meal, will return with its first dinner of 2021 on Friday. Future dinners are planned on July 22, Aug. 20 and Sept. 30.

The dinners were created by two childhood friends who grew up in Coronado, hospitality industry veteran Alexandria Ott and chef Fred Keller. The goal of the dinners is to bring together communities of people to advocate for positive change and economic growth in San Diego. Each dinner takes place at an undisclosed location.

This week’s four-course dinner, which includes drink pairings, is $149, or participants can purchase all four dinners for $499. To register, visit theblanktablesd.com.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.

Pam Kragen

Pam Kragen is a feature writer who specializes in writing human interest, dining, theater and opera stories. She joined The San Diego Union-Tribune staff in October 2012 after 27 years at the North County Times, where she served as the Arts & Features Editor, as well as the paper’s longtime arts writer and theater/opera critic. She is the president and co-founder of the San Diego Theatre Critics Circle. She holds a bachelor of arts degree in journalism from San Diego State University and completed fellowships in theater criticism at the University of Southern California and opera/classical music criticism at Columbia University’s Graduate School of Journalism. She reports from the U-T’s North County office in San Marcos.

