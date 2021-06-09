Blank Table returns to San Diego

Blank Table, a monthly dinner series designed around building connections among strangers through conversations over a meal, will return with its first dinner of 2021 on Friday. Future dinners are planned on July 22, Aug. 20 and Sept. 30.

The dinners were created by two childhood friends who grew up in Coronado, hospitality industry veteran Alexandria Ott and chef Fred Keller. The goal of the dinners is to bring together communities of people to advocate for positive change and economic growth in San Diego. Each dinner takes place at an undisclosed location.

This week’s four-course dinner, which includes drink pairings, is $149, or participants can purchase all four dinners for $499. To register, visit theblanktablesd.com.

Kragen writes about local restaurants for The San Diego Union-Tribune. Email her at pam.kragen@sduniontribune.com.