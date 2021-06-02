San Diego’s top weekend events: June 3 to 6

Thursday, June 3

Walk In A.R.T. (Allyship, Resilience & Truth)

Every first Thursday of the month, the Hillcrest Business Association presents Walk in A.R.T., a celebration of art and music at the Mural Alley “stage” located at the 500 block of University (south of the Hillcrest sign) and at over seven participating stores and restaurants. Attendees can expect over 25 local artisans selling art, fashion and home decor, plus live music from Andrew Barrack and Donna Larsen. 5 p.m. to 10 p.m.; fabuloushillcrest.com/first-thursday-art-night.

Lionfish executive chef Jojo Ruiz.

Sake to Me Thursdays at Lionfish

Enjoy half off select bottles of sake and a secret menu from Lionfish’s executive chef Jojo Ruiz during this weekday excuse to indulge in fresh, sustainable seafood at one of San Diego’s hottest restaurants. Every Thursday, 5 p.m.; lionfishsd.com.

Stone Brewing Night Starring Gabby Lamb

Stand-up comic Gabby Lamb performs a headlining show, where Stone Brewing Company will be serving up $5 draft beers. Show begins at 8 p.m. American Comedy Company, $10,

americancomedyco.com/pages/calendar

Music in the Courtyard: Weston Wilson

Alternative/indie musician Weston Wilson performs from 4 to 7 p.m. at The Headquarters for the weekly series “Music in the Courtyard.” Seaport Village, free, theheadquarters.com/events-calendar

Lyrical Exchange Open Mic

Queen Bee’s Art and Cultural Center in North Park hosts a weekly open mic at 7 p.m. featuring music, poetry, spoken word, comedy and more. All ages welcome. Queen Bee’s, $5, queenbeessd.com

Friday, June 4

Dunkin’ is offering free donuts on National Donut Day. (Courtesy of Dunkin’.)

National Donut Day at Dunkin’

Celebrate National Donut Day the best way possible: with free donuts from Dunkin’! On Friday, June 4, enjoy a free classic donut with the purchase of any beverage while supplies last at participating locations. dunkindonuts.com/en.

Sycuan Casino Resort’s Friday night Dive-In Movie special. (Courtesy of Sycuan Casino Resort. )

Friday Night Dive-In Movie

Sycuan Casino Resort presents Friday Night Dive-In Movie at Retreat Pool & Cabanas every Friday night from 7 p.m. to 10:30 p.m. Guests will enjoy a different movie each week (this week’s movie is “City Slickers”), played on a massive LED screen, which can be viewed poolside in a reserved lounge chair, daybed or cabana, or from in the pool! Tickets start at $20; sycuancasino.yapsody.com/event/index/650541/dive-in-movie-night-series.

Neptune Booking Presents: Local Band Showcase

Queen Bee’s Art and Cultural Center in North Park hosts a local band showcase featuring Foxtide, Verum, Chorduroy and Alternative Citizens. Doors at 7 p.m. Queen Bee’s, $10, queenbeessd.com

Jesus Trejo at American Comedy Co.

Jesus Trejo — known for his recurring role on Netflix’s comedy series Mr. Iglesias — performs a two-night standup set. Friday’s show begins at 8 p.m. and there will be two shows on Saturday at 7:30 and 9:30 p.m. American Comedy Company, $10, americancomedyco.com/pages/calendar

Cinema Under the Stars

Enjoy an outdoor movie, projected on a 20-foot screen with surround sound, at Cinema Under The Stars in Mission Hills. This weekend’s flick — playing Friday through Sunday — is the 1954 thriller/mystery “Dial M for Murder.” No outside food or drinks allowed, but concessions are available for $2 each. Note that only cash or checks will be accepted at the door, no credit cards. Cinema Under The Stars, $17 to $20; topspresents.com

Nerd Comedy Night

Every Friday, scientist-turned-comedian Tim Lee hosts a unique comedy show at Carlsbad restaurant El Tejate. The show, which kicks off at 7 p.m., is held at the restaurant’s upstairs performance space and features various “nerd comics” from around California. Seating starts at 6:30 p.m. El Tejate Restaurant, $10, eventbrite.com/e/nerd-comedy-night-tickets-63038784702

Hops on the Harbor

Enjoy Harland Brewing Co. on a yacht during Flagship Cruise’s Hops on the Harbor, a weekly dinner and beer series featuring rotating breweries each month. Indoor and outdoor seating available. Board at 6 p.m. for 6:30 to 9 p.m. cruise. $84.50, flagshipsd.com/cruises/hops-harbor

Saturday, June 5

The San Diego Ballet presents “Debussy Dances” at Liberty Station.

Debussy Dances: Preludes and Arabesques

On June 5 and 6 on Liberty Station’s South Promenade, the San Diego Ballet will present a performance of “Debussy Dances: Preludes and Arabesques”, inspired by celebrated French composer Claude Debussy under the direction of artistic director Javier Velasco. 6:30 p.m.; $30, tickets must be purchased in advance, sandiegoballet.org/shows/debussy-dances.

Moonlight Cinema at One Paseo

Popular North County shopping destination One Paseo presents Moonlight Cinema, a weekly outdoor movie series running every Saturday in June at 7 p.m. on One Paseo’s Lawn (behind Harland Brewery). The June 5 movie is “Raya and the Last Dragon.” Guests must bring their own blankets and chairs; food is available for take-out from neighboring restaurants. onepaseo.com/events/moonlightcinema.

Night Swim at Sycuan Casino Resort. (Chadd Cady / Sycuan Casino & Res)

Night Swim

Sycuan Casino Resort’s Retreat Pool & Cabanas host Night Swim, running every Saturday night through August. The pool turns into an outdoor club, with DJ’s and LED lights to create an exciting neon-like atmosphere. Tickets start at $40; sycuancasino.yapsody.com/event/index/650621/night-swim.

Brunch samplings at Monzu Fresh Pasta. (Arlene Ibarra. )

Monzu Fresh Pasta’s One-Day-Only Italian Brunch

The popular East Village Italian restaurant celebrates it’s third year with a week of celebrations, including the One-Day-Only Italian Brunch, served from 10 a.m. to 2 p.m. and featuring inventive menu items like the Cacio e Pepe Spaghetti Frittata, the classic Italian pastry Sfogliatelle Napoletane, Nutella Flatbread, Prosciutto & Egg Croissant and more, plus popular brunch drinks like the Aperol spritz. monzufreshpasta.com.

‘Walk The Block’

Stop by Barrio Logan to support small businesses during this weekly community initiative, which highlights local art, food and shopping. From noon to 6 p.m. on Saturdays, businesses and restaurants move operations outside to bring the community together while following COVID-19 health and safety guidelines. On Logan Avenue, between Chicano Park and 26th Street, free, walktheblocksd.com

Sunday, June 6

Drink towers from The Holding Company. (Joseph Ubani)

Sunday Industry Night (SIN) at The Holding Company

To show their appreciation for San Diego’s restaurant industry, The Holding Company in Ocean Beach is offering specials from 9:30 p.m. to close, including half off draft beer, $4 well drinks, $15 off all 90 oz. drink towers and half off most whiskey and tequila. theholdingcompanyob.com.

